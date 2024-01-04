Urusei Yatsura Season 2 previews theme songs with new trailer

On January 4, 2024, the official team behind Urusei Yatsura Season 2 unveiled a new promotional video, previewing the series' opening and ending theme songs. It was also revealed that MAISONdes would be in charge of those tracks. Notably, the title is set to be released on January 11, 2024.

Urusei Yatsura Season 2 will follow the tremendous success of its first season, released in 2022. The anime aired 23 episodes from October 14, 2022, to March 14, 2023. The upcoming season will also run for two cours, airing 23 episodes.

Notably, the series is based on Rumiko Takahashi's eponymous manga series. The manga was serialized in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine, publishing 366 chapters. Later, the individual chapters were collected in 34 Tankobon volumes.

Urusei Yatsura Season 2 new trailer previews opening and ending theme songs by MAISONdes

On January 4, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle of Urusei Yatsura Season 2 shared the fifth promotional video ahead of the show's release on January 11, 2024. Fans outside Japan can stream the anime on HiDive in selected regions.

The trailer features familiar characters, such as Ataru, Lum, and others, while previewing the opening theme song, Lock On, feat. Hashimelo and Megurimeguru. At the same time, the short clip previews the ending theme, Raizakura feat. 9Lana and SAKURAmoti.

Both of these theme songs are composed by MAISDONdes, the same musical group that performed the opening and ending tracks for Season 1. However, it has to be mentioned that the romanization of these tracks hasn't been confirmed as of this writing.

Besides the theme song reveal, the trailer also portrays the fun moments between Ataru and Lum. The second half of the PV also shows a sentimental scene, with Lum saying farewell to Ataru, who then reaches out and shouts, begging her not to go.

Cast and staff for the anime

Lum, as seen in the trailer (Image via David Production)

Urusei Yatsura Season 2 features a fabulous cast and staff members. Takahiro Kamei, renowned for his contributions to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, is directing the anime at David Productions, with Yuko Kakihara composing the series.

Naoyuki Asano is in charge of the character designs. He has worked on many series, such as Hina, Osomatsu-san, and more. Besides him, the anime has also listed Masaru Yokoyama as the series' music composer. As mentioned earlier, MAISDONdes are performing the theme songs.

Ataru, as seen in the Urusei Yatsura Season 2 trailer (Image via David Production)

Urusei Yatsura Season 2 will see the previous season's cast members reprising their roles. In other words, Sumire Uesaka stars as Lum, while Hiroshi Kamiya performs Ataru Moroboshi's role. Mamoru Miyano voices Shuutaro Mendou, while Kana Hanazawa returns as Ran.

Other cast members include Ayahi Takagaki as Ryunosuke, Maaya Uchida as Shinobu, Miyuki Sawashiro as Sakura, Wataru Takagi as Sakuranbou, Aoi Yuki as Ten, Saori Hayami as Oyuki, and others.

Ataru and Lum, as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

Based on Rumiko Takahashi's manga series, the Urusei Yatsura anime follows the story of an unlucky boy, Ataru, who one day meets a beautiful alien princess, Lum. In this fantasy comedy story, Ataru has to touch Lum within 10 days, or else she will take over the earth.

This game of tag becomes a fascinating adventure for the boy as he meets many otherworldly beings, such as the snow spirit, Oyuki, and the goblin princess, Kurama. Gradually, he develops a bond with Lum, and the rest is history.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 progresses.