Vinland Saga Season 2: Release date, new animation studio, and trailer

Fans of Vinland Saga should be pleased to know that new details about the anime's Season 2 have recently been revealed. Most importantly, Season 2 has been confirmed to have a release date of January 10, 2023. The official site states:

"1月9日より毎週月曜日24:30～25:00放送"

A translation of that message essentially states that the anime will be broadcasted every Monday from 24:30 to 25:00, starting on January 9. People who aren't familiar with Japanese broadcast times should know that the listed time is equivalent to the show beginning from 12:30 AM to 1:00 AM on January 10, 2023.

The first season began and ended in 2019, meaning that people who enjoyed the series never got a follow-up for nearly three years. Those interested in the new trailer can check it down below.

The most notable thing one will notice at the start of this trailer is that Studio MAPPA is working on Vinland Saga Season 2. Fans of the series might remember that Wit Studio worked on the first season. The opening theme is "River" by Anonymouz, which is played at 0:43 in the above trailer.

This YouTube video does have subtitles, so people who do not speak Japanese are recommended to turn it on to understand what the characters are saying. On a related note, there is currently no news related to an English Dub for this season.

How to watch Vinland Saga Season 2

Thorfinn and Einar (Image via MAPPA)

One of the most important things Vinland Saga fans should know is how they can watch Season 2. Here are the Japanese times and channels from the series' official website, all of which start on January 10, 2023:

Tokyo MX: 12:30 AM ~ 1:00 AM

12:30 AM ~ 1:00 AM BS11: 12:30 AM ~ 1:00 AM

12:30 AM ~ 1:00 AM 岐阜放送: 12:30 AM ~ 1:00 AM

12:30 AM ~ 1:00 AM AT-X: 8:00 PM ~ 8:30 PM

People who don't have access to those channels can still watch the new season. Netflix and Crunchyroll have been confirmed to host Vinland Saga Season 2 on their streaming platforms at an unspecified date.

It's worth mentioning that Netflix subscribers in China won't have access to this show. Similarly, Crunchyroll won't feature this show in Asian countries.

Another screenshot from the trailer (Image via MAPPA)

People who wish to rewatch the first season should know that the following streaming platforms have it:

Amazon Prime Video

Crunchyroll

HIDIVE

KT Olleh

Netflix

These services all require a subscription to view Vinland Saga's first season. There is currently no news if these streaming platforms outside of Crunchyroll and Netflix will broadcast Season 2.

There are also several returning voice actors of note, as well as new ones to list here. The voice actors for Thorfinn, Canute, Thorkell, and Leif Ericson have all been confirmed to return. New voice actors of note include:

Einar: Shunsuke Takeuchi

Shunsuke Takeuchi Arnheid: Mayumi Sako

Mayumi Sako Ketil: Hideaki Tezuka

Hideaki Tezuka Olmar: Yuu Hayashi

Yuu Hayashi Snake: Fuminori Komatsu

Fuminori Komatsu Sverkel: Hideaki Tezuka

Hideaki Tezuka Thorgil: Taiten Kusunoki

Shūhei Yabuta and Takahiko Abiru will return as the director and character designer, respectively. The next season will have 24 more episodes for Vinland Saga fans to enjoy, although the full schedule of their release dates isn't known past the first one.

