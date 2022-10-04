Where to watch Chainsaw Man anime? Streaming details revealed

With the first part done, Chainsaw Man is revved up and ready to slice into the anime world in October 2022. Dating back to the manga's release in 2018 and its impending anime adaptation, the series has drawn in fans from far and wide.

Previous readers of the manga as well as newer fans have been taken up by the part-man, part-devil who transforms into literal chainsaws.

After being rescued by the Public Safety Hunters, Denji's life has changed completely, and fans cannot wait to see what happens next.

Fans can watch Chainsaw Man on Crunchyroll

Chainsaw Man is set to release on October 11, 2022. It is one of the most anticipated anime in the Fall Anime collection. Studio MAPPA will be in charge of production. Episodes of the same can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

The streaming service will be accessible on PC, iOS and Android, including on consoles - PlayStation and Xbox. The English subtitled version is expected to simulcast. This means that it will be released alongside its original Japanese release.

The anime will also be released on Netflix and Amazon Prime. However, whether it will be simulcast or not is uncertain.

Story overview

Denji as Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

The series follows the story of the poverty-stricken Denji, who lives with a devil-like dog named Pochita. The duo exist in a world where human fears manifest into devils. Based on Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga, Denji spends his days earning pennies by collecting devil corpses. Unfortunately, one day he is killed (not a spoiler) and is reborn as the "Chainsaw Man" after entering into a pact with Pochita.

The series begins with the first arc - the Public Safety Arc. With his newfound abilities, Denji is recruited by the Public Safety Hunters to hunt down the world’s devils. The boy is joined by Makima, Public Safety Division 4's head and fellow hunters.

Makima (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Denji is able to transform by pulling a cord embedded in his chest. Upon doing so, chainsaws jut out of his arms, legs and one on his face.

The first season is expected to showcase the Public Safety Arc. However, this arc runs for 97 chapters and it remains unknown if the entirety of it will be covered. If done, there should be around 25 episodes to look forward to.

In conclusion

The first season of Chainsaw Man has been taken up by Studio MAPPA. This comes as great news for anime fans worldwide. The reason being, MAPPA has been the studio for major anime like Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan.

MAPPA have stepped ahead of the competition with their simple yet brilliant animation. Their clean refined animation style allows them to truly bring the pages of manga alive on screen.

With MAPPA in the driving seat, fans can expect top-notch and powerful visuals for the new action-horror anime.

