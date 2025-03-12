Yuri-comedy manga Kamiina Botan, Her Drunken Appearance Is Like a Lily Flower receives anime adaptation

On Wednesday, March 12, 2025, the official staff unveiled a concept promotional video and teaser visual to green-lit the anime adaptation of Kamiina Botan, Her Drunken Appearance Is Like a Lily Flower manga. Along with the short clip and the teaser visual, the details concerning the anime's main staff are revealed.

Written and illustrated by mangaka Hey, Kamiina Botan, Her Drunken Appearance Is Like a Lily Flower manga has been serialized on Akita Shoten's Champion Cross website since March 2019. The manga series has released five tankobon volumes as of this writing, with the sixth volume slated to be released on March 18, 2025.

Kamiina Botan, Her Drunken Appearance Is Like a Lily Flower manga gets TV anime

On Wednesday, March 12, 2025, a new site and X account were opened to announce the production of Kamiina Botan, Her Drunken Appearance Is Like a Lily Flower anime, based on the eponymous manga by Hey. However, no information on the anime's release date or window is revealed.

Nonetheless, the official staff unveiled a concept promotional video, featuring the titular heroine, Botan Kamiina, casually enjoying drinks on a hillside, with her friends. The short clip uses rather an unconventional mode of animation to illustrate Kamiina and her friends.

At the same time, the staff revealed a key visual for the Kamiina Botan, Her Drunken Appearance Is Like a Lily Flower anime. The illustration depicts the titular heroine in a hillside lake, holding a bottle of alcohol. The visual perfectly portrays Botan's captivating presence and heightens the anticipation surrounding the show's serene atmosphere.

Moreover, the staff shared a comment from the original mangaka, Hey, on the website and X handle. Hey's comments in Japanese, when translated into English, read the following:

"I am happy to announce that 'Kamiina Botan' has been made into a TV anime. I can finally share with you all the excitement I felt when I first watched that wonderful concept movie. During the production, we look at each other and have many conversations. Everyone involved has respect for the original work. They are all demonstrating their creativity and skills to a great extent. I'm very happy to be able to work with them."

The mangaka has also urged fans to look forward to the series. Along with the comment, Hey has shared a drawn illustration on their official X handle.

Takashi Sakuma directs Kamiina Botan, Her Drunken Appearance Is Like a Lily Flower anime at Soigne production studio, with Shuntaro Tozawa as the assistant director. Yoko Yonaiyama handles the series scripts, while Kana Hashiguchi is the music composer. Kou Yoshinari has joined the main staff as the character designer, with Yusuke Matsuo and Miyachi enlisted as the main animators.

Based on the original manga series, Kamiina Botan, Her Drunken Appearance Is Like a Lily Flower anime follows the story of Botan Kamiina, a 20-year-old university student, who lives in Chichubu, Saitama, Japan. The Yuri anime explores Botan, who becomes slightly bold once she begins to drink with her female friends.

