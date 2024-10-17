10 best yuri anime that you can try

Yuri, meaning "lily" in Japanese, is a genre that depicts romantic relationships between women. While yuri anime used to be niche, the genre has steadily grown in popularity. There are now numerous yuri anime series showcasing tender, heartfelt stories between female characters.

Yuri anime comes in many forms - from subtle subtext to explicit relationships. Some yuri anime explore the confusion and drama of realizing one's sexuality. Others focus on established couples working through complex interpersonal dynamics. Many find universal human truths in these uniquely female bonds.

Below are 10 of the most notable yuri anime series that readers can enjoy. They run the gamut from lighthearted comedies to heavier melodramas. Each yuri anime stands out with interesting characters, compelling narratives, and many sweet moments.

1) Bloom Into You

Bloom Into You (Image via Troyca)

This yuri anime follows Yuu Koito, a first-year high school student disillusioned with romance after her past crushes never sparked the fireworks she expected. When senior student council member Touko Nanami reveals her attraction, the surprise event awakens complicated feelings in Yuu.

As Yuu and Touko navigate the early stages of their relationship, they support each other through interwoven struggles - Yuu with understanding her sexuality, Touko with unveiling a long-hidden vulnerable side.

With realistic writing, multidimensional side characters, and a grounded look at self-discovery, Bloom Into You has earned praise as one of the most relatable and heartfelt yuri stories.

2) Citrus

Citrus (Image via Passione)

When her mother remarries, fashionable Aihara Yuzu must change schools and move in with a new stepsister she never knew she had. To her surprise, the girly Yuzu is attracted to the stern, serious Mei - her complete opposite in looks and personality.

This yuri anime explores complicated feelings between stepsisters as their relationship morphs from bitter rivalry to something more tender. This dramatic series grabs viewers right from its first controversial kiss scene in episode one!

While some criticize the melodrama, many find Citrus an addicting whirlwind of emotions. The series suggests that perhaps opposites can attract after all.

3) Revolutionary Girl Utena

Revolutionary Girl Utena (Image via J.C. Staff)

This surreal, allegorical yuri anime follows Utena Tenjou, a courageous girl determined to become a prince after a mysterious encounter in her childhood.

When she arrives at the elite Ohtori Academy, she meets Anthy Himemiya, the complex "Rose Bride," and contends with the mysterious Student Council for Anthy's possession.

A landmark classic anime, 1997's Revolutionary Girl Utena masterfully uses metaphor and symbolism to tackle wide-ranging themes - gender roles and sexuality, adulthood, abuse, identity, and more. Its iconic styling also heavily influenced later yuri works.

4) Adachi and Shimamura

Adachi and Shimamura (Image via Tezuka Productions)

This subtle yuri anime drama follows two high school girls bonding in an unlikely friendship. Adachi struggles with school and socializing, while the more easygoing Shimamura prefers spending time with friends.

As the two grow closer, buried feelings slowly bubble, even as Adachi questions whether her feelings will be reciprocated. Praised for its true-to-life character writing, Adachi and Shimamura capture young women's confusion, insecurities, and wonder navigating the waters of sexuality and first love.

This grounded series sport has minimal fanservice - just two endearing protagonists figuring out themselves and each other.

5) Sakura Trick

Sakura Trick (Image via Studio Deen)

Two best friends, Haruka and Yuu, decide they must do something to liven up their average high school life. In a bold move, the girls share a kiss and begin a budding secret relationship. But keeping their love hidden at school proves challenging when several other classmates also harbor crushes on the new couple!

Cute characters and playful comedy make this yuri anime Sakura Trick a breezy watch. While light on the plot, the show bubbles with an abundance of heart and cheerful romance. Viewers craving saccharine schoolgirl affection will easily delight in this charming hidden gem.

6) Yuru Yuri

Yuru Yuri (Image via Doga Kobo)

Middle schoolers Akari, Kyoko, Yui, and Chinatsu restart the defunct Amusement Club at their all-girls academy. Though the club lacks an advisor and official activities, the foursome enjoys carefree days chatting and indulging their distinct interests - drinking tea, reading manga, and napping.

As the girls' bonds strengthen, so do overt crushes among several members. As a cute slice-of-life comedy, this yuri anime Yuru Yuri excels with wildly fun characters playing off each other's distinct personalities.

While yuri elements often appear playful or comedic, the upbeat humor and group chemistry carry this amusing series that both pokes fun at and celebrates the "girls club" genre.

7) Maria-sama ga Miteru

Maria-sama ga Miteru (Image via Studio Deen)

This influential yuri anime drama follows shy Yumi Fukuzawa entering the prestigious Lillian Catholic School for Girls. When elegant Sachiko Ogasawara invites her to be her petite soeur - or "little sister" - Yumi enters the complex, tradition-laden world of the school's famous yamayurikai student council.

Key drama arises less from plot events than the intricate web of friendships, senior-junior dynamics, and deep emotional bonds that develop within the Yamayurikai.

With nuanced characters and a meticulously crafted school setting, Maria-sama ga Miteru examines adolescent self-discovery as Yumi gradually gains confidence through her bonds with Sachiko and the other young women.

8) Aoi Hana

Aoi Hana (Image via J.C. Staff)

This yuri anime centers on childhood friends Akira Okudaira and Fumi Manjoume reconnecting after years apart.

The two find solace in each other as they struggle with complicated relationships and personal challenges. But as rekindled feelings resurface, both question whether a romantic relationship can work when Fumi also develops an interest in an older woman.

With realistic writing and a focus on Akira and Fumi's evolving dynamic, Aoi Hana crafts a nuanced look at young women navigating sexuality, independence, and the significance of platonic and romantic connections in their lives. The series is notable in yuri for prioritizing characterization over tropes.

9) Kannazuki no Miko

Kannazuki no Miko (Image via TNK)

Chikane Himemiya and Himeko Kurusugawa are two ordinary students at Ototachibana Academy, and their lives are thrown into chaos when a monstrous attack suddenly destroys their school.

As they escape, they uncover mystical links to a lunar shrine's solar and lunar priestesses and realize their long-buried feelings for one another amidst their intertwined destinies.

The fantasy/mecha anime Kannazuki no Miko blends action sequences with blossoming yuri romance between the lead heroines. Some criticize the melodrama, but fans praise the epic scope and representation of its central relationship, despite some controversial moments.

10) Strawberry Panic

Strawberry Panic (Image via Madhouse)

Transfer student Aoi Nagisa catches the eye of the Etoile - the celebrity-like elected leader of Astraea Hill's three schools - soon after her arrival. But adjusting to rigid rules and a new environment challenges timid Nagisa until she meets the charismatic Shizuma Hanazono, the Etoile herself!

Soon, Nagisa becomes embroiled in the unseen jealousies and rivalries swirling among this elite, tradition-focused environment - alongside growing feelings for the aloof, grief-stricken Shizuma. Set in three schools with rotating perspectives, it crafts a melodramatic soap around Nagisa and Shizuma's evolving relationship.

While Hitomi Nabatame's stellar voice acting as Shizuma highlights memorable emotional scenes, story weaknesses ultimately limit this ambitious yuri drama. Still, fans enjoyed its attempts at an immersive world with nuanced political intrigue.

Conclusion

The yuri anime genre has expanded beyond niche status with recent series tackling female relationships in more realistic, thoughtful ways. The anime above highlights some of the genre's most distinct gems - from lighthearted comedies to heavier tear-jerkers, set in schools or worlds limited only by imagination.

Whether seeking heartwarming first love, passionate drama, or just pure entertainment, this list covers a range of quality yuri anime for both seasoned fans and newcomers to enjoy. As the genre keeps growing in popularity and acclaim, readers can look forward to even more innovative yuri stories yet to come.

