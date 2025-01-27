Zenshu anime casts Mamoru Miyano, voice of Hunter x Hunter's Chrollo Lucifer

Sunday, January 26, 2025 saw the staff for MAPPA’s original television Zenshu anime series reveal the casting of Mamoru Miyano, the iconic voice actor and singer. Miyano’s most notable roles include as the voice of Hunter x Hunter’s Chrollo Lucifer, Death Note’s Light Yagami, and Bungo Stray Dogs’ Osamu Dazai.

Miyano plays the character Ultimate Exister, who appeared in the fourth episode of the Zenshu anime, which was officially released on Sunday. MAPPA also began streaming a video for the character’s insert song of “I Am Ultimate Exister,” performed by Miyano himself as the character and Minori Suzuki as Memerun.

Mamoru Miyano adds to star-studded cast of MAPPA’s original Zenshu anime series

Miyano’s casting in the Zenshu anime is incredibly notable in and of itself for the starpower he alone adds to the production. Miyano is a veteran voice actor with some of the most famous roles in the industry to his name, such as his aforementioned performance as Death Note’s Light Yagami. However, what’s also notable about Miyano joining the series is how star-studded the cast already is, with other members including:

Anna Nagase as Natsuko Hirose

Kazuki Ura as Luke Braveheart

Rie Kugimiya as Unio

Minori Suzuki as Memerun

Akio Suyama as QJ

Romi Park as Justice

Manaka Iwami as Destiny Heartwarming

Kentarō Tone as Chingosman

Masashi Yamane as Ganger

Katsuhisa Hōki as Capitan

Sayaka Ōhara as Admiral

The likes of Nagase, Suzuki, Park, and more should be recognizable to most anime fans, having each held several notable roles on a similar level to Miyano’s filmography. Likewise, Miyano’s addition to the series takes what was already one of the most highly anticipated Winter 2025 anime series to another level in terms of expectations. Thankfully, MAPPA has gone above and beyond fans’ expectations on every episode thus far.

As an original television anime series, there is no original source material which the Zenshu anime is adapting. Likewise, Mitsue Yamasaki, Kimiko Ueno, and MAPPA are credited with the original work, with Yamasaki directing the anime and Ueno writing the scripts. Sumie Noro is the assistant director, while Yoshiteru Tsujino is in charge of character and environmental concept arts.

Kayoko Ishikawa is adapting the character designs for animation, and is the chief animation director for the Zenshu anime alongside Shuuji Takahara, Kazuko Hayakawa, and Etsuko Sumimoto. Yukari Hashimoto is composing the music, with the opening theme song “Zen” being performed by BAND-MAID, and the ending theme song “Tada, Kimo no Mama de” being performed by Sou. Additional staff members for the series include:

Background Art Director: Akio Shimada

Color Key Artist: Junko Suenaga

Compositing Director of Photography: Kenta Fujita

Editing: Mutsumi Takemiya

Sound Production: dugout

Casting Manager: Makoto Tanimura (Sound Wing)

Animation Producer: Takahiro Ogawa

