Zom 100 episode 5 unexpectedly delayed by one week

It was announced on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, that Zom 100 episode 5 would be delayed by one week. Originally, the episode was supposed to be released on Sunday, August 6. The series will instead air a short special program titled 100 Things You Need to Prepare to Run Away from Zombies on the earlier scheduled release date at 5 pm Japanese Standard Time.

It’s currently unknown whether or not streaming services that have been offering the anime series will also be streaming the aforementioned special once it airs in Japan. In any case, fans can expect these streaming services to continue adding new episodes of the series to their platforms once Zom 100 episode 5 airs on August 13.

The news about Zom 100 episode 5 being delayed by one week was announced by the series’ official Twitter account. The program is a television anime adaptation of author Haro Aso and illustrator Kotaro Takata’s original manga series. It premiered in Japan on July 9 and has been licensed by Viz Media for distribution in North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand.

Zom 100 episode 5 will now air on August 13

While Zom 100 episode 5 is unfortunately delayed by one week, this is not the first time it has happened. The series’ fourth installment, which aired in Japan on July 30, was delayed to a July 31 release on various streaming services, including Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, and some Japanese streaming services. Although that delay was cited as occurring due to "production circumstances," no explanation pertaining to the delay for episode 5 has been offered.

The series stars Shuichiro Umeda as protagonist Akira Tendo, with Tomori Kusunoki co-starring as heroine Shizuka Mikazuki. Makoto Furukawa plays Kenichiro Ryuzaki, and Minami Takahashi plays Beatrix Amerhauser. The English dub cast for the series sees Zeno Robinson, Abby Trott, Xander Mobus, and Laura Post play Tendo, Mikazuki, Ryuzaki, and Amerhauser, respectively.

rzky @adtrzkys zom 100 delay ya

Kazuki Kawagoe is directing the series at studio BUG FILMS, with Hanako Ueda as the assistant director. Hiroshi Seko is overseeing the series scripts, while Kii Tanaka is the character designer and Junpei Fukuchi is the zombie designer. Makoto Miyazaki is composing the music, while Maiko Goda is in charge of music selection, and "dugout" is in charge of sound production. KANA-BOON performs the opening theme, Song of the Dead, and Shiyui the closing theme, Happiness of the Dead.

The manga first debuted in Shogakukan’s Sunday GX magazine in October 2018, where it has since been regularly serialized. It is also inspiring a live-action film set to debut worldwide on Netflix this Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.