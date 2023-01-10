NieR: Automata Ver1.1a has become one of the best anime adaptations in the recent past. With the anime's captivating visuals, sound effects, and mecha designs, A-1 Pictures exceeded fans' expectations. However, fans are still confused about one thing regarding NieR: Automata Ver1.1a, and that’s its storyline.

As announced earlier, the video game director, Yoko Taro, hinted that the anime would be an original work and would not follow the game’s story. However, episode 1 of the anime series, Or not to [B]e, entirely adapted the first episode of NieR Automata, Glory to Mankind.

For the time being, all fans can do is wait for the second episode to air, which will eventually answer whether or not the anime will follow an alternative plot.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for NieR: Automata Ver1.1a anime series.

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 2 to air on January 15, 2023

NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a episode 2 will air this Sunday, January 15, 2023, on local Japanese broadcasting stations such as TOKYO MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11, at 12:00 am JST.

Crunchyroll is streaming the latest episodes of NieR Automata: Ver 1.1a worldwide exclusively on its platform. Fans can enjoy the episodes for free with ads or switch to ad-free and paid subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial.

Ani-One Asia is also streaming NieR: Automata Ver1.1a in most parts of Asia, including Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Indonesia, and more. The release date and time of the episode in each country may vary due to geographical location.

Here are the global release timings for the upcoming episode:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, January 14, 7 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, January 14, 9 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, January 14, 10 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Saturday, January 14, 3 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, January 14, 8.30 pm

Central European Time: Saturday, January 14, 4 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, January 15, 1.30 am

Philippines time: Saturday, January 14, 14 pm

What to expect from NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 2?

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a hasn’t revealed the official title for the second episode and has not released a preview teaser either. Aside from adapting the video game’s first chapter, Glory to Mankind, entirely, the post-credit scene of episode 1 showed 2B and 9S’ reunion at the 13th satellite orbit base, which takes place in the second chapter, Revival.

As the anime adaptation currently appears to be following the video game’s plot, it can be expected that the forthcoming episode will adapt NieR Automata's second chapter. Episode 2 could then take a deep dive into the past, explaining how humans evacuated Earth around 5204 AD and took shelter on their nearest satellite planet, Moon, due to the terror of the rampaging machines.

As Yoko Toro claims, fans can still hope for episode 2 to kick off with an actual alternative plot since the second chapter, Revival, in the video game is mostly about characters being sent on a recon mission, where they come across the remaining humans at the Resistance Camp.

A brief recap of the previous episode of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a

大きなカニ 🦀YORA @yoracrab NieR Automata anime is really good!!!

one episode in might be too early to judge but it seem to combine route A and B while still being a 1:1 adaptation. NieR Automata anime is really good!!!one episode in might be too early to judge but it seem to combine route A and B while still being a 1:1 adaptation. https://t.co/vR97Xls0Z9

After 2B’s entire unit got destroyed en route, taking charge as the captain, she obliterated several Medium Flyer machines. Later, she encountered an enormous ship, which she got rid of in seconds after switching her equipment to flight mode. 2B successfully infiltrated the Goliath machine base and eventually engaged in a skirmish with a giant coal mining machine.

2B could not bring the machine down even with her Pod’s maximum firepower. 9S joined 2B as ordered by his operator and saved her by bombarding the machine with a profusion of missiles. The former asked the latter to look for the core inside the facility and flew with his equipment to keep an eye on the surroundings from above.

🌸 Mar-Mar 🌸 @N0SUMMERN0CRY didn't expect the nier automata anime adapation to comment on present-day real-world issues like AI art didn't expect the nier automata anime adapation to comment on present-day real-world issues like AI art https://t.co/PpamOBzXW5

9S got surrounded by several Medium Flyer machines. After 2B got her eyes on the core, it instantly fused with the entire building, transforming it into a Goliath weapon, which was still incomplete. Making it there in time, 9S destroyed Goliath’s left coal machine arm and tried to shut it down by hacking it. However, the machine rejected his presence from its mainframe and tossed him across with a huge blow.

After taking control of 9S’ equipment, 2B destroyed the Goliath flawlessly. Later, the duo found themselves surrounded by three more Goliaths and decided to self-destruct their black box by fusing them. Later, both YoRHa androids woke up in their new bodies at the satellite base. As 9S prioritized transferring the 2B's data at the last second, he had no recollection of meeting her.

Catch the next episode of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a this Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 12:00 am JST.

