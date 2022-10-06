Noelle overtakes Asta and Yuno in Black Clover's 6th Popularity Poll

The latest Black Clover popularity poll has been released, with some shocking results for the series’ devoted fanbase. In an unforeseen twist of events, Noelle Silva has overtaken not only Yuno but Asta as well to win her 2nd back-to-back popularity poll.

With a margin of well over 10 thousand votes, it’s clear that Noelle is one of the most popular characters in the entire series, even though she hasn't appeared in a while. Black Clover fans now react to this latest news with praise for many aspects of the series, both unique to Noelle and those that can be applied to the series’ wide cast of female characters.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down this latest Black Clover news, as well as the most common fan reactions to this news.

Fans ecstatic to see Noelle Silva take top spot again in latest Black Clover popularity poll

ٰ @noellethinker OK BUT HELLO? THE GAP? MISS NOELLE SILVA ARE YOU KIDDING ME?????? OK BUT HELLO? THE GAP? MISS NOELLE SILVA ARE YOU KIDDING ME?????? https://t.co/TgEKaIV0am

Black Clover fans are quite thrilled to see that none other than Noelle Silva has taken home the top prize yet again in the latest Black Clover popularity poll. Having won twice in a row, including this latest victory, fans are taking the opportunity to express their love and appreciation for the character, as well as offer commentary on why she won.

Michael Hart ♣️ @DarkFoxTeam_ Noelle winning twice in a row in the Black Clover poll is really telling. Tabata’s done wonders with her character and she’s a great example of how to write a female character in a Shonen series. Really proud of her! #BCSpoilers Noelle winning twice in a row in the Black Clover poll is really telling. Tabata’s done wonders with her character and she’s a great example of how to write a female character in a Shonen series. Really proud of her! #BCSpoilers https://t.co/ALamFxRmSJ

Numerous fans are praising Yuki Tabata, the author and illustrator of the series, for the excellent job he does at writing his female characters. While not all of them are perfect, it's clear that Tabata goes above and beyond when it comes to writing his female characters, especially when compared to other notable series in the medium.

Val ² | New acc🥀 @notvalclover NOBODY DOING IT LIKE HER NOELLE WINNING THE POPULARITY POLL 2 YEARS IN A ROWNOBODY DOING IT LIKE HER NOELLE WINNING THE POPULARITY POLL 2 YEARS IN A ROW😫 NOBODY DOING IT LIKE HER https://t.co/61qt24se7f

Furthermore, fans are asserting how stark a contrast Noelle’s winning the 2nd popularity poll in a row is with the women of My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen. While the latter series does have some positives in terms of how its women are portrayed and fleshed out, both series can learn from Tabata and his female cast.

Senhakuu 💙🖤🎃 @SeaKnight11



#BCSpoilers NOELLE MY QUEEN!!!!!! THIS IS THE MOST BIGGEST ONE OF . Y HAPPY MOMENTS. BUT I'M VERY SAD THAT THERE'S NO NACHT!!!. NOELLE MY QUEEN!!!!!! THIS IS THE MOST BIGGEST ONE OF . Y HAPPY MOMENTS. BUT I'M VERY SAD THAT THERE'S NO NACHT!!!.#BCSpoilers https://t.co/7KPHxuz5eY

Fans of Black Clover are also commenting on how compelling Noelle's story has been throughout the series, with her beginnings as a failure among nobles eventually leading to incredible strength. Along the way, she achieves her main goal of avenging her mother's death by defeating the Devil Magicula and freeing her mother's soul.

𝒩𝐿_𝒢𝓇𝒾𝓂𝓂 👻 @Nameless_G26 no one is doing it like her tbh #BCSpoilers Noelle really got 2 global popularity poll winsno one is doing it like her tbh #BCSpoilers Noelle really got 2 global popularity poll wins 😭 no one is doing it like her tbh

This constant journey of growth is something that has greatly made fans express their love for Noelle, who learns not only from her superiors but from fellow rookie Asta as well. Mentioning Asta, fans are also praising how their relationship has been handled thus far throughout the series, likely fanning the flames of popularity that have propelled Noelle to such heights.

TGSmurf @TheGoldenSmurf



What a funny contrast with MHA’s and JJK’s girls. BCinfo 🍀 @BCspoiler Black Clover 6th Popularity Poll Results: Black Clover 6th Popularity Poll Results: https://t.co/FIlQbPf0Y3 Damn, Noelle is 1st twice in a row, and by a landslide too.What a funny contrast with MHA’s and JJK’s girls. twitter.com/bcspoiler/stat… Damn, Noelle is 1st twice in a row, and by a landslide too. What a funny contrast with MHA’s and JJK’s girls. twitter.com/bcspoiler/stat…

In terms of reaction to the results, many fans are simply expressing how much they adore Noelle as a character and how relieved they are to see this affection shared by so many others. With well over 100 thousand votes between this latest popularity poll and the previous one, it’s clear that a significant portion of the series’ fanbase is all about Noelle Silva.

𝕽.𝕸𝖆𝖉𝖟𝖟𝖊♣️ @MadZiRim



#BCSpoilers IM SO HAPPY THAT NOELLE WON, I THOUGHT SHE WOULD'NT BE BUT AKABSSKFADNADNASDAS IM SO HAPPY THAT NOELLE WON, I THOUGHT SHE WOULD'NT BE BUT AKABSSKFADNADNASDAS#BCSpoilers https://t.co/hv6obADAL3

Fans are also discussing how Asta and Noelle both always seem to end up occupying the first and second places in these popularity polls. While Noelle beat Asta out for the top prize in the previous two, there was certainly a point where their roles were reversed. Regardless, it’s clear that Noelle is a fan favorite amongst the contemporary Black Clover fanbase.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

