Black Clover Chapter 339: Tabata may have drawn himself as the new character

The unofficial return of author and illustrator Yuki Tabata’s smash-hit manga series came earlier this week with the release of spoilers and raw scans for Black Clover Chapter 339. While these aren’t an official release from Shueisha, meaning it’s unknown if their events are truly canon or not, these sources of information typically end up proving mostly accurate.

There are certainly many surprising events and elaborations in Black Clover Chapter 339, but these have been seemingly overshadowed by the latest character. In fact, some fans are certain that this new character is based on someone they’re quite familiar with.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down why series author and illustrator Yuki Tabata may have drawn himself as the new character introduced in Black Clover Chapter 339.

Fans positive Hino Country’s latest character seen in Black Clover Chapter 339 is a Tabata insert

Black Clover Chapter 339’s alleged spoilers claim that the new character, Mikuriya Fumito, is introduced in the issue as “a genius of recovery yojutsu.” In fact, his introduction cements this, with Liebe fully healed by the apparent genius despite it being his first time treating such a creature.

While fans were initially in awe of his accomplishment, as well as the accomplishments and advancements Asta seems to make in the chapter, and Fumito has slowly become a trending topic. In fact, many are asserting that this is undoubtedly Yuki Tabata inserting himself into his series’ story, with some fans posting comparative pictures of the two to further highlight this point.

One of the main supporting pieces of evidence for this seems to be the fan theory that Charmy Pappitson’s transformed state is modeled after Tabata’s wife. While the origins of this claim are unclear as of this article’s writing, the identity of Tabata’s wife not being public information suggests that this is either based on the author's comments or an answer given during an interview.

In any case, fans are adamant that this is indeed Tabata inserting himself into his own series, with some making the above claim regarding inserting his wife as well. This has, unsurprisingly, led to many hoping that Fumito and Charmy eventually meet by the series’ end, with some even requesting that they also get married as well.

Hilariously, this could then be used to further mimic Tabata’s real-life family, which consists of a daughter with his aforementioned wife and a dog. Fans are thus hoping that, by the series’ end, Charmy Pappitson and Mikuriya Fumito will have their own house, family, and dog, just like Tabata’s real-life family.

While the speculative nature of this discussion has certainly enthralled fans, it’s far from the only major highlight of Black Clover Chapter 339. Fans also learned exactly how Ki can be used and to what end, with Asta learning that he can manipulate his Anti-Magic with Ki as if it were any other magic attribute.

This then led to Asta learning how to perform ranged, concentrated blasts of Anti-Magic that are just as deadly as his close-quarters attacks. Even more exciting is that the chapter's ending suggests that what fans see in Black Clover Chapter 339 is only the beginning of Asta’s training. While this hasn’t exactly become the highlight of Black Clover Chapter 339, it’s nevertheless part of an exciting issue with many surprises.

