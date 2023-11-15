Nurse Geto has Jujutsu Kaisen fandom in splits as chapter 242 blows everyone away

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have had an eventful set of weeks. Not only is the anime heading towards an interesting direction, manga readers are also on the edge of their seats. Characters like Gojo Satoru and Megumi Fushiguro seem to be in pretty bad shape in the past few chapters. Now, the spoilers for chapter 242 have been leaked, and they have been making their rounds on the internet.

Fans on social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) and forums like Reddit are reacting to the few panels that have been leaked. One such panel showcases Geto (Kenjaku) in a nurse outfit. This character’s outfit has caused a massive uproar in the community, and it has left the internet wanting for more. Thus, fans are taking a closer look at the leaked panel from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242, as well as the reactions from fellow fans.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapters, especially from chapter 242, which hasn’t been released at the time of writing this article.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Fans lose their mind over Geto in a nurse outfit

In chapter 241 of the manga series, fans got a brief look into Takaba Fumihiko’s past and how he failed as a comedian. In this chapter, he was currently fighting Geto (Kenjaku) and apologized to his opponent mid fight. He wanted to make Geto laugh and was ready to do anything to ensure that it happened.

The upcoming chapter’s panel featuring Geto in a nurse outfit could be Takaba’s jujutsu abilities on display. Instead of focusing on the main story, fans decided to cherish and enjoy Geto's look in this nurse outfit. The reaction was largely positive, and fans brought in other Jujutsu Kaisen characters into the equation.

The first set of reactions by fans focused primarily on expressing how incredible Geto looked. A sizeable chunk of the Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase loved seeing Geto in a feminine light. The nurse outfit seemed to be a great choice since netizens were inarguably fixated on his choice of apparel as well.

Another set of comments involved Gojo Satoru owning to the fact that he was a close friend of Geto’s in the past. However, it has been made clear to the fanbase that Gojo Satoru is dead since he was cut in half by Sukuna. Fans believed that Geto in the nurse outfit could potentially revive the fan-favorite character. This was an amusing response that was anticipated from the anime and manga community.

The Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase has a ton of talented artists that love sharing their works inspired by some of the characters. Naturally, netizens believe that a ton of Nurse Geto outfits would soon be seen on platforms like Twitter as the week progresses.

One half of the fanbase is incredibly excited, while the other half is quite scared. The latter half of the fanbase is apparently afraid of the sheer number of NSFW fan art pieces that will be making their rounds on the internet.

Final thoughts

Fans feel the upcoming chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen is all set to break the internet. The spoilers alone have caused fans to go berserk over one single panel. It will be interesting to see how fans react when they receive proper context to the panel.

Meanwhile, fans are also waiting for the manga to shift its focus on Sukuna, which will determine the fate of the entire Jujutsu world.

