Oblivion Battery episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Oblivion Battery episode 2 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 12 am JST. The anime episode will first air on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. After that, it will be available to stream locally on several streaming platforms. In addition, the anime will also be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode introduced fans to the story's premise. Kei Kaname and Haruka Kiyomine were once together known as the strongest battery. However, after Kei lost his memory, Haruka followed him to Kotesashi High School, despite the school not having a renowned baseball team.

Oblivion Battery episode 2 release date and time

Haruka Kiyomine as seen in Oblivion Battery (Image via MAPPA)

According to the anime's website, Oblivion Battery episode 2 will release on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, given the difference in time zones globally, the anime series will be released on Tuesday, April 16, in most countries worldwide.

The second episode of Obivion Battery anime will be released at the following times worldwide:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday April 16 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday April 16 British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday April 16 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday April 16 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday April 16 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday April 16 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday April 17 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday April 17

Where to watch Oblivion Battery episode 2?

Shunpei Chihaya as seen in Oblivion Battery (Image via MAPPA)

Oblivion Battery episode 2 will first be broadcast in Japan on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. This includes channels like TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido, and others. After that, the anime will also be broadcast on AT-X, two days later, on Friday.

Additionally, Oblivion Battery anime will also be available to stream in Japan on local anime streaming platforms like Hulu, ABEMA, d Anime Store, Disney Plus, Lemino, Netflix, and others. As for international streaming, Oblivion Battery episode 2 will be available to watch online on Crunchyroll.

Oblivion Battery episode 1 recap

Yamada Tarou as seen in Oblivion Battery (Image via MAPPA)

Oblivion Battery episode 1, titled I'll remind you, opened with a flashback that revealed how Kaname and Kiyomine used to leave opposition batters hopeless with their battery. Soon after, the anime revealed Kaname's amnesia following which they joined Kotesashi High School.

There, Kaname and Kiyomine befriended Tarou Yamada, a boy they defeated in the past. Tarou was left dumbfounded in their presence, especially because of the fact that Kaname had forgotten everything he knew about baseball.

Soon after, the episode saw Kiyomine and Tarou joining the baseball club, following which certain events led to Kiyomine pitching to Kaname. With that, Kiyomine wished to remind Kaname about his love for the sport.

What to expect from Oblivion Battery episode 2?

Aoi Toudou as seen in the Oblivion Battery anime (Image via MAPPA)

Oblivion Battery episode 2, titled Wanna Play Together? will most likely see Haruka Kiyomine and Yamada Tarou helping out Kei Kaname with his baseball training. While Kei does not want to play the sport anymore, it seems like Haruka isn't going to budge from his dream of playing baseball with his friend.

Additionally, the upcoming anime episode will also introduce fans to two new characters Shunpei Chihaya and Aoi Toudou. These two characters are also going to be introduced as former junior high baseball players who retired after playing against the Kiyomine-Kaname battery. Thus, the upcoming episode might see the two characters join the baseball club after a possible exhibition match.

