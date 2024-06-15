Oda may have a major One Piece plothole to explain after Dr. Vegapunk's latest revelations

One Piece has long enthralled fans with its captivating mysteries and mind-boggling revelations spanning decades. Yet, the recent statements from Dr. Vegapunk regarding the global sea level rise have sparked an intriguing discourse about a potential oversight in the series' grand narrative, one that creator Oda may need to address.
In a thought-provoking tweet, an avid fan raised a compelling point — if the world's oceans indeed rose by a staggering 200 meters as Vegapunk asserted, there should have been evidence of an ancient civilization at that depth, one that pirates would have undoubtedly encountered on their journeys to the Fishman Island, nestled a whopping 10,000 meters beneath the waves.
Examining the potential plothole in One Piece
The central argument put forth by the fan's tweet revolves around a hypothetical scenario. If a civilization existed at a depth of 200 meters, it would have been discovered by the numerous pirates who ventured into the ocean's depths, seeking the Fishman Island situated at a staggering 10km below the surface.
The tweet questions the lack of any such discovery or even a mere mention of this purported lost civilization, labeling it a significant oversight and potential plot inconsistency within the narrative crafted by the author, Eiichiro Oda.
One Piece: Debunking the pothole
At great depths in the ocean, certain factors can make it hard to spot signs of past civilizations. One key element is how far sunlight reaches into the water. Studies show that sunlight typically only penetrates around 200 meters deep, with most light absorbed within the first 100 meters. Below that point, it becomes increasingly dark and difficult for complex life to thrive.
This lack of sunlight could explain why the ruins of a civilization 200 meters down went unnoticed in the anime world. If this society existed in perpetual darkness with barely any sunlight, the pirates may not have recognized signs of human habitation during their voyages.
The geography of the world also plays a role. With the massive Red Line dividing the seas, any sunken civilizations could have been isolated far from main sea routes and Fishman Island. This remote location may have kept the 200-meter ruins hidden from view.
Even if the pirates encountered the ruins, they may have dismissed them as natural formations at first glance. Unless actively searching for such remnants, their assumptions could have caused them to overlook the significance of these underwater structures.
Overall, the combination of near-total darkness, geographical isolation, and preconceived notions provide plausible reasons why an advanced 200-meter civilization may have gone undetected by the pirates during their adventures across the high seas.
Final thoughts
The fan's remark about a potential gap in the plot is a compelling idea. Yet, various factors could clarify why the characters in One Piece may have overlooked this lost civilization at a depth of 200 meters.
By considering the scientific and geographical realities of their world, as well as the characters' viewpoints and priorities, it becomes feasible to resolve this seeming inconsistency. This provides a plausible explanation for the narrative choices made by the author, Oda.
