Oda may be taking inspiration for One Piece's endgame from Norse mythology's rendition of the world's end

One Piece author Eiichiro Oda takes inspiration from a lot of sources. An X user named @Jays1Dwn has come up with a theory that the series' endgame is going to be influenced by Norse mythology.

While Oda is no stranger to being influenced by that culture, with the Giants of Elbaf being a very prominent example, there's no denying that this time it would be on a more metaphorical level rather than clear-cut references.

This theory suggests that several of the key plot points of the One Piece ending are going to be inspired by Norse mythology, citing some events that have happened recently, like the conversation between Admiral Kizaru and Akainu, among many more.

Trending

It suggests a final battle represented as Ragnarok and also points out some similarities between those myths and what's happening in the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Explaining how the One Piece ending could be inspired by Norse mythology

Expand Tweet

Some of the influences of Norse mythology for the ending can be reflected by The Fimbulvetr (“Great Winter”), which is three consecutive winters without a summer. It reflected by the cold weather the Straw Hats witnessed at the end of the Egghead arc.

It also suggests that the Fimbulvetr is going to break family connections and friendships, as reflected by how people like Admiral Kizaru had to kill individuals he cared about, like Dr. Vegapunk.

The situation also points out the arrival of Giants, like the ones in the series who hail from Elbaf, and are led by Surtr, who wields a powerful, flaming sword. There's the fact of Jormungandr, the Midgard serpent, who rises and starts to poison the earth and the skies, which fits with the Giants of Elbaf who said that the only thing they can't cut is a "snake soaked in blood".

Norse mythology naturally has the concept of Ragnarok, which is the final battle that has Odin and his forces fighting chaos itself, fitting with Luffy and his friends battling Imu and the remaining forces of the World Government.

It's said that a new world emerges from the waters and chaos of Ragnarok, with some suggesting that it could happen after the world of the series sinks, as per Vegapunk's message to the world.

The current mysteries of the series

Luffy and Imu are bound to have a final battle (Image via Toei Animation).

There are several major mysteries in the One Piece universe, like the real identity of Imu and the events that took place in the Void Century.

Characters like Joy Boy and his actions need a lot more explanations as well events that have to be developed, with the case of God Valley where Gol D. Roger and Monkey D. Garp joined forces against the Rocks Pirates.

There's also, of course, the question of what the One Piece actually is and why Roger arrived too early and laughed at the legendary treasure when he found it. Furthermore, the nature of the Elders of the Gorosei and the formation of the World Government also need a lot more explanations.

Final thoughts

The element of Norse mythology could be an interesting path for author Eiichiro Oda to take, although it's up for interpretation. There have been a lot of theories involving this series, and a lot of them have been disproven throughout the years, so that has to be taken into account.

Related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback