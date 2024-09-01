The story of Bleach has been synonymous with Aizen ever since his introduction in the original series. Although Aizen ended up being imprisoned in the Muken while bound to a chair, he was later reintroduced in the Thousand-Year Blood War arc after being approached by Yhwach himself. Aizen is inarguably one of the most brilliant and charismatic villains in the Shonen genre.

An illustration depicting Aizen's final deception during his final fight against Yhwach has recently become a point of discussion within the fandom, with many fans requesting similar imagery to be used in the anime adaptation.

Disclaimer- This article contains major spoilers for the Thousand Year Blood War arc.

Bleach Thousand Year Blood War illustration sends fans into an absolute frenzy

The Bleach TYBW arc began airing in October 2022, marking the return of the series after nearly a decade since the original anime series ended. Although the manga concluded the TYBW arc in 2016, the recently released anime adaptations have only covered parts of the arc, with much more yet to be adapted.

Aizen played an integral role in the final fight of the series by managing to masquerade as Ichigo and taking a nearly fatal blow from Yhwach. This allowed the real Ichigo to end the fight.

This was one of the final plot twists and was not anticipated by fans, making it one of the most memorable moments of the arc. An illustration depicting Aizen's deception has recently become a significant point of discussion within the fandom due to the unique imagery it uses.

Fan reactions to the illustration

Many fans have expressed that the imagery of the illustration perfectly suits the situation, and the shattering effect of Aizen's illusion should be used in Studio Pierrot's anime adaptation of the Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War arc.

Other fans have taken the opportunity to revisit the three-way fight between Ichigo, Aizen, and Yhwach. Additionally, they also wondered how Aizen could have pulled off such a deception on Yhwach, who was inarguably the strongest character in the story at that point.

"they gotta give us this shatter look for this moment in the anime omg that’d be unreal," one fan mentioned.

"I need that moment in the anime depicted exactly like this," one fan wrote,

"kinda crazy that aizen actually could pulled this s*** out from his sleeve. even yhwach himself shocked," one fan said.

Yhwach as shown in the Bleach TYBW arc anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Ichigo and Aizen vs. Yhwach fight was the final battle of the series, concluding the Thousand Year Blood War arc, which currently stands as the final arc of the series. Many fans have expressed that the illustration perfectly captures the moment of the final battle and could be used as a poster.

"NEED THIS ON A POSTER," another fan said.

"Wow! A great visualization of the final battle!" Another fan wrote.

The Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War arc currently has two parts released, with part three having undergone a few staff changes and is scheduled for release in October 2024. Although the "Hell arc" has been a popular rumor within the fandom, no release date for it has been revealed yet.

