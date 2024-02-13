Old Boruto plotline will make Sumire a key figure in Two Blue Vortex (& this theory proves it)

With the start of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, the manga has finally arrived in the post-time skip era. The protagonist Boruto lost several allies due to Eida's Omnipotence ability. However, he retained some allies in Sarada and Sumire. While fans must have not thought of Sumire to be an important character in the first manga, she has become a key figure in Two Blue Vortex manga.

This is evident from the fact that she is one of two characters who wasn't affected by Eida's Omnipotence ability. She was neither captivated by Eida's presence nor affected by the switch between Boruto and Kawaki. However, there is more reason to believe that Sumire Kakei will be a key figure in the Two Blue Vortex manga.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Boruto: Sumire's Gozu Tenno might be related to the chakra fruit

According to a Boruto theory by fan @kim36412342back, Sumire Kakei is set to be a major character in the Two Blue Vortex storyline. However, this theory is not just based on the fact that Sumire is unaffected by Eida's Omnipotence but due to her old plotline.

Sumire's past saw her father Tanuki Shigaraki implant a seal on her called the Gozu Tenno. The Gozu Tenno was comprised of Hashirama Senju's cells and acts as a gateway to a separate dimension wherein dwells a legendary beast named Nue.

Nue and Sumire as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While the plotline surrounding the seal was interesting by itself, something that made it crucial was Sasuke Uchiha remarked it to be close to replicating Kaguya Otsutsuki's secret techniques.

As fans might remember, Kaguya Otsutsuki arrived on Earth to harvest the chakra fruit and consume it. Keeping that in mind, Sumire's name itself hinted at the process. "Sumire" when broken into "su," "mi," and "re" meant "to do," "a seed or fruition," and "afresh," respectively. Hence, the name "Sumire" might meant to create a new chakra fruit.

Gozu Tenno seal as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Keeping that in mind, there is a chance that the Gozu Tenno seal might be Kaguya's version of harvesting a chakra fruit without relying on the Ten-Tails, but Nue. This might have been hinted at by the anime through the seal's design. The seal mark has a resemblance to a rabbit's face and is shown to have a third eye, similar to Kaguya Otsutsuki's face.

Similar to the Ten-Tails, Nue is known for absorbing one's chakra, thus there is a chance that the beast was the key to harvesting a chakra fruit. Considering how the entire Boruto manga has been based on the chakra fruit storyline, there is a good chance that Sumire Kakei will be crucial to the story.

Code as seen in Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Additionally, as fans might remember, the only way to stop Nue would be to kill the Gozu Tenno's user, which in this case is Sumire. Hence, such a plausible plotline could see Sumire willing to sacrifice herself to stop someone from harvesting a chakra fruit.

Given how Code's Claw Grimes now turn into evolved God Trees, he may want to take an alternate path to harvest a chakra fruit. Hence, the story could drift in such a way that Code may find out about Sumire's Gozu Tenno and its similarities to harvesting a chakra fruit. With that, the White Karma user could target Sumire. In such a situation, Sumire might feel forced to give up her life to protect her friends.

This storyline could end up as an entire different arc by itself.