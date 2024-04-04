One Dragon Ball character actually injures Whis (& he's not a God)

Dragon Ball is a series known for having a lot of powerful characters but very few have become as prominent in that department as Whis. He is the main Angel of the Super series and both the assistant and master of Universe 7's God of Destruction, Beerus. Therefore, since Whis is not only a master to a God of Destruction but also someone who has maximized Ultra Instinct, it makes a lot of sense that most characters don't have a chance to go up against him.

It is quite notorious in the Dragon Ball series that no character has managed to even hurt Whis, which is a way of showing how superior he is over the rest of the cast. However, there was one moment in episode 91 of the Super anime where he actually took damage for the first and (thus far) only time in the series, although the validity of this moment is quite debatable.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining the first time Whis was hurt in the Dragon Ball franchise

Expand Tweet

During episode 91 of the Super anime, Goku and Whis are sparring in the Gravity Chamber and have a little fight, although the former doesn't manage to land a hit on the latter. However, there is one moment where Whis has Goku in a chokehold and the latter decides to bite him, which results in the first and (thus far) only time in the series where the Angel has been hurt.

Naturally, this moment is meant to be played out as a gag and doesn't work as a feat for Goku because of the aforementioned reason. It is simply a funny moment that has been a part of the protagonist's characterization throughout the years, as he has been shown to have bitten the likes of Frieza, Majin Buu, and Beerus during some of the most climactic moments in the franchise.

While the Super anime ended in 2018, the story continued with the manga and the Broly and Super Hero movies, and no one, as of this writing, has managed to land a hit on Whis thus far. Therefore, this moment in episode 91 of the anime needs to be taken for the gag.

The character of Whis throughout the series

Whis in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

Whis is a character that a lot of people in the Dragon Ball fandom would like to know more about because he is strongly connected to the expanding lore that the Super sequel added to the franchise. He is not only an Angel, who is meant to teach the God of Destruction of each universe but also someone who has reached the pinnacle of Ultra Instinct, which is related to Goku's journey.

Furthermore, there have been some questions regarding Whis' real motivation and why he has been so interested in training the likes of Goku and Vegeta. On paper, it doesn't make a lot of sense to train them since there is nothing in for him, which is something that could have a payoff moving forward in the story.

Final thoughts

Goku bites Whis' arm during episode 91 of the Dragon Ball Super anime, which is the first and only time thus far he has taken any damage in the story. However, as mentioned earlier, this moment is meant to be taken as a joke, which is why it cannot be viewed as an actual feat by Goku.

Related articles

Dragon Ball Super: Is Whis the most powerful Angel? Explained

Dragon Ball: Possibilities of Black Frieza defeating Whis, explored

Dragon Ball Super: Is Vados stronger than Whis? Explained

Dragon Ball Super: Why is Whis so strong? The Angels' roles, explained