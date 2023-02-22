One Piece 1076 revealed who cut Eustass Kid's arm

Based on the spoiler summary provided by reliable leaker Redon, One Piece 1076 answers a question that has intrigued fans for a while. The subject of the issue is Eustass Kid, one of the most notable members of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation.

After the time skip, Kid was shown to have lost his left arm, which he substituted with a mechanical one, created with his Devil Fruit powers. While it was revealed that Kid lost his arm during a battle with the Red Hair Pirates, the circumstances of this issue were never expanded further.

As such, before the latest chapter of One Piece, fans have always wondered how things played out. It has now been finally disclosed who cut Kid's left arm. Follow this thread to find out everything on the matter.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to Chapter 1076 and reflects the writer's personal views.

Fans left in excitement after One Piece 1076 disclosed who cut Eustass Kid's left arm

Who is Kid? Exploring his backstory

Admittedly, Eustass Kid is a force to be reckoned with (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Eustass "Captain" Kid is the founder and leader of the Kid Pirates. They are a relentless group that causes casualties even among civilians.

Kid especially hates rich people and Celestial Dragons, believing that the world is messed up because it is in the hands of hypocritical beings like them. This attitude can be easily explained by Kid's backstory.

During their childhood, Kid and Killer lived on an island that wasn't affiliated with the World Government, but ruled by a criminal gang that acted as self-proclaimed royalty.

Eustass D. Fetty @Eustass_Fetty I can’t wait to see Kid’s and Killer’s past because we know it’ll be the most brutal and savage backstory yet. But I’m more interested in their struggle in being discriminated by society and how they became the crew they’re today. I can’t wait to see Kid’s and Killer’s past because we know it’ll be the most brutal and savage backstory yet. But I’m more interested in their struggle in being discriminated by society and how they became the crew they’re today. https://t.co/QvXrHKRCBe

One day, Victoria Shiruton Doruyanaika, a girl who Kid and Killer befriended, was killed by the criminal gang ruling the country. Seeking revenge, an enraged Kid united with Killer, Heat, and Wire to overthrow the gang responsible for Doruyanaika's murder.

Believing that it was a shame to live in such a limited place, Kid and the others soon set sail as a pirate crew. In memory of their deceased friend, they named their ship "Victoria Punk." This marked the birth of the Kid Pirates.

Several years ago, Kid and his right-hand man, Killer, became quite renowned pirates. They made a name for themselves, entering the circle of the "super rookies," the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation.

CÆᔕAR/BBQ Jinpachi🔜 DreamCon💭🌙 @RideMyPonygliph Before they became known as the Worst Generation, the eleven Supernovas are the top rookie pirates from nine different crews who all chose one of the seven routes along the Grand Line. Before they became known as the Worst Generation, the eleven Supernovas are the top rookie pirates from nine different crews who all chose one of the seven routes along the Grand Line. https://t.co/z1DiOmnXo1

At one point, the Kid Pirates attempted to form an alliance with Hawkins and Apoo's crews, with the aim of fighting the Beasts Pirates. However, Apoo betrayed them. Hawkins surrendered himself to Kaido, while Kid and Killer challenged the Emperor to a desperate fight.

As a result of the unavoidable defeat, Kid and Killer were imprisoned. Following the events of the Wano Arc, they eventually broke free and reunited with the rest of the crew. They allied with Luffy's group and partook in the raid on Onigashima.

The subsequent battles highlighted Kid's brave but simple-minded temperament. Cocky and arrogant, Kid is fearless. He never backs down from a fight or hesitates to take on a challenge, no matter how difficult it may be.

Kid has a childish competitive side towards Luffy and Law. Still, he is an honest man who recognizes other people's merits. He sincerely thanked Zoro, knowing that, by blocking Kaido and Big Mom's combined attack, he saved his own life as well as Killer's.

Kid was born with the rare Conqueror's Haki. Thus, he has greater willpower and latent potential than most others. However, he has not yet been able to evolve this ability to the superior stage, the Advanced Conqueror's Haki, meaning that he still has to improve.

Throughout the battles he has been involved in, Kid has displayed impressive feats of physical strength and endurance. He recently achieved the Awakening of his Magnet-Magnet Fruit, gaining full control over magnetic forces.

alvin @alvinlaurentt



Battle of the Performance Hall under the dome

Winner...



Eustass "Captain" Kid and "Surgeon of Death" Trafalgar Law !!!



#ONEPIECE1040 Emperor of the Sea, Big Mom VS. The New GenerationBattle of the Performance Hall under the domeWinner...Eustass "Captain" Kid and "Surgeon of Death" Trafalgar Law !!! Emperor of the Sea, Big Mom VS. The New GenerationBattle of the Performance Hall under the domeWinner...Eustass "Captain" Kid and "Surgeon of Death" Trafalgar Law !!!#ONEPIECE1040 https://t.co/7Nm6p9uCbv

After the heated fight on Onigashima's rooftop, Kid teamed up with Law. Joining their efforts and exploiting the advantage in numbers, Law and Kid were able to deal significant damage to Big Mom. Eventually, their combined attacks caused her to fall into the void, leading to her defeat.

Following the end of the fight in Wano, Kid, Killer and the rest of their crew headed to Elbaf with the intent to meet the "man marked by flames," an individual who is implied to be a key figure for those who aim to find the One Piece.

According to Kid and Killer, finding this individual would allow them to pull ahead of the other contenders in the quest to find the legendary treasure. As such, they set sail towards Elbaf. Based on the leaks from One Piece 1076, they have just arrived on the island.

The previous battle between Kid Pirates and Red Hair Pirates

The person who beat and mutilated Kid is none other than Benn Beckman (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Given their pugnacious attitude, the Kid Pirates have been involved in many conflicts. At one point they fought against the Red Hair Pirates, the crew led by Shanks, one of the Four Emperors.

While the circumstances weren't fully explored, at one point, during his imprisonment in Wano, Kid revealed that they were defeated and that he lost his left arm in the process. However, he didn't disclose precisely what happened.

One Piece 1076 finally allowed fans a greater insight into the issue. It was revealed that Kid was defeated without ever even meeting Shanks, let alone fighting him.

Admittedly, this was very shocking. With Shanks being a powerful swordsman, as well as the leader of the Red Hair Pirates, most One Piece fans assumed that he was responsible for Kid's mutilated arm.

However, the gap between the Red Hair Pirates and the Kid Pirates was such that the captain of the former group didn't even need to get his hands dirty. The one who annihilated Kid and cut off his left arm was Benn Beckman, the second-in-command of the Red Hair Pirates.

It's not directly stated that Benn cut Kid's arm, but it's heavily implied by the dialog in the chapter. It was mentioned that Benn Beckman is the one that the Kid Pirates hate the most, which hints at him being the one who mutilated their captain.

What will happen now on Elbaf?

Fighting the Red Hair Pirates again would be a suicide move on Kid's behalf (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

One Piece 1076 not only gifted readers with a glimpse into the past, but also amazed them by teasing an incoming future battle. Given Kid's hot-headed behavior, many fans assumed that if he were to meet the Red Hair Pirates again, he would likely try to exact his revenge from them.

This is exactly what is going to happen. The leaks disclosed that Shanks, Benn, and the rest of the Red Hair Pirates are on Elbaf. As such, it seems that the island will soon become a battlefield.

The Red Hair Pirates are great friends with the giants who inhabit Elbaf. The new chapter shows Dorry, Brogy, Oimo, Karsee and other giants joyfully drinking and partying with the crew. Dorry and Brogy even called Shanks a "brother," and are happy to assist him in battle.

CHARLOTTE KATAKURI @KatakuriTop1



Lucky Roux to Benn Beckman: Who do you think they have a grudge against!?



It's safe to say that Kid lost an arm and a fight to Beckman

#ONEPIECE1076 Lmao, Kid didn't even see SHANKS face, yet he lost an arm to the Red haired pirates .Lucky Roux to Benn Beckman: Who do you think they have a grudge against!?It's safe to say that Kid lost an arm and a fight to Beckman Lmao, Kid didn't even see SHANKS face, yet he lost an arm to the Red haired pirates .Lucky Roux to Benn Beckman: Who do you think they have a grudge against!?It's safe to say that Kid lost an arm and a fight to Beckman #ONEPIECE1076 https://t.co/XFtRSa6HNp

Admittedly, there's a massive difference in strength between the two groups. Shanks, Benn, and the rest of the Red Hair Pirates make a much mightier bunch than the one composed by Kid, Killer, and their comrades. Furthermore, the Red Hair Pirates can count on the giants as powerful allies.

Killer, who is the most level-headed member of his group, understood this very well. He tried to warn Kid that, if they challenge the Red Hair Pirates again, this time he could lose more than an arm.

Meanwhile, Shanks is calmly heading into battle, fully aware of his superiority. However, as usual, he seeks to resolve conflicts through diplomacy, instead of using raw power and violence.

He sent Rockstar, a member of his crew, to tell Kid that if he hands over his Poneglyph and leaves, they won't attack him and his crew. Knowing Kid's relentless and arrogant behavior, however, he will reject Shanks' proposal and try to attack him.

Anyway, there's a chance for this battle to be stopped before it leads to the unavoidable annihilation of the Kid Pirates. The giants of Elbaf considered Big Mom to be their sworn enemy. As such, they may welcome Kid as their friend, considering that he is one of the people who took her down.

Summarizing

Kid and Killer are among One Piece's best duos, but the battle on Elbaf might too dangerous even for them (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

One Piece fans have always theorized that Shanks had some sort of connection with Elbaf. The leaks of the latest chapter confirmed the validity of this theory, revealing that the Red Hair Pirates are great friends with the giants.

Moreover, One Piece 1076 disclosed that the battle between Red Hair Pirates and Kid Pirates was a one-sided massacre. Kid didn't even get to see Shanks directly, and was slaughtered by Benn Beckman, who even cut his left arm off.

For this reason, Benn is the person that the Kid Pirates hate the most. While this creates a strong motivation for them to take revenge on him and the rest of the Red Hair Pirates, this seems more of a wishful dream on their part.

(M-A-L-I-Ö) @YhitsM4lio #ONEPIECE1076

.

.

.

.

Shanks vs Kid Round 2 Shanks vs Kid Round 2 #ONEPIECE1076 ....Shanks vs Kid Round 2 https://t.co/aB0kmXYvhd

Despite Kid and Killer's strength being massively improved since the days of the battle that cost the former his left arm, they still don't stand a chance against the Red Hair Pirates. Benn Beckman alone is more than a match for Kid.

Kid needed to join his efforts with Trafalgar Law and exploit the advantage in numbers to barely beat Big Mom, who is most likely weaker than Shanks, as well as a fighter much less competent than him.

Shakumaku ✖🌷 @Shimyyon This single panel has to be the most interesting thing Eustass Kid has ever said, from my perspective.



As thus far, it's potentially the only direct hint he's given towards something related to his backstory.

(Even if there may've been other indirect ones that aren't clear yet) This single panel has to be the most interesting thing Eustass Kid has ever said, from my perspective.As thus far, it's potentially the only direct hint he's given towards something related to his backstory. (Even if there may've been other indirect ones that aren't clear yet) https://t.co/kHCHHEoNfD

However, Kid's group may escape from annihilation if the giants were to recognize them as friends who took down Big Mom. This could lead to the Kid Pirates receiving key information from the giants.

This would become very interesting, considering that among the giants is Jaguar D. Saul, a giant that most fans believe to be the alleged "man marked by flames" who holds information about the One Piece.

While Shanks has recently declared that he is joining the rush to find the legendary treasure, he seems to hold his friendship with the giants to high esteem, so he may endorse such an outcome.

