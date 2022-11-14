One Piece: Top 20 strongest duos, ranked

One Piece blessed fans with some of the greatest duos in manga and anime history. Whether it's a recurring team-up of two comrades or a temporary alliance of two characters with different allegiances, One Piece fans can expect great things every time they see certain duos ready to take action.

On that note, here's a detailed list of the twenty strongest duos in the series who have left have a lasting impression on the fanbase.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to Chapter 1067 and reflects the writer's personal views.

From King and Queen to Roger and Garp: 20 most powerful duos in One Piece, ranked weakest to strongest

20) King and Queen

King and Queen, the second and third strongest members of the Beasts Pirates (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

The last surviving member of the Lunarians, King was Kaido's right-hand man and his most powerful and loyal subordinate within the Beasts Pirates. Queen, a scientist and cyborg, was the third strongest member of the crew.

During the Wano arc, King and Queen fought against Marco. Later, King challenged Zoro, the second strongest member of the Strawhats, while Queen faced Sanji, the third strongest member of that crew.

19) Marco and Jozu

Marco and Jozu, the second and third strongest members of the Whitebeard Pirates (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Marco was Edward Newgate's right-hand man and the second strongest individual in his crew, the Whitebeard Pirates. Jozu was the third strongest member of the crew.

Marco and Jozu were introduced together in the series. During the Paramount War, Marco protected Whitebeard from Admiral Kizaru's attack, while Jozu shielded him from a slash coming from Dracule Mihawk, the World's Strongest Swordsman.

18) Kid and Killer

Eustass Kid and his right-hand man, Killer (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Kid is the founder and leader of Kid Pirates, while Killer is his trusted friend and right-hand man. Both are part of the Eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation, a group that encompasses some of the strongest rookie pirates.

Kid and Killer partook in the battle on Onigashima's Rooftop. Later, Kid fought against Big Mom together with Law, while Killer took on and easily defeated Basil Hawkins, a fellow Supernova.

17) Chaton and Momousagi

Chaton and Momousagi are two Marine Vice Admirals (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Chaton and Momousagi, whose true names are Tokikake and Gion, respectively, are two particularly powerful Marine Vice Admirals. During the timeskip, they were considered candidates to become the two new Admirals.

Ultimately, Fujitora and Ryokugyu were chosen over them. While they did not make the cut, the fact that Chaton and Tokikake were considered for the position of Admiral still emphasizes their immense strength.

16) Zoro and Sanji

Zoro and Sanji, the second and third strongest members of the Strawhat Pirates (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

A powerful swordsman and Haki master, Zoro is Luffy's right-hand man and the second strongest Strawhat after him. As such, the green-haired pirate acts as the crew's first mate. Meanwhile, Sanji is the cook of the crew. He is usually considered the third strongest member of the bunch, although some fans argue that Jinbe may be more powerful than him.

Because of their completely different personalities, Zoro and Sanji often quarrel, resulting in funny scenes. However, there's little doubt that these two are Luffy's biggest pillars within the Strawhat crew.

15) Kid and Law

Two of the most powerful Supernovas, Eustass Kid and Trafalgar Law teamed up during the Wano arc (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Eustass Kid, the captain of Kid Pirates, and Trafalgar D. Water Law, the captain of Heart Pirates, are two of the most powerful Supernovas of the Worst Generation. During the Wano arc, they teamed up to fight Big Mom.

Exploiting their numerical superiority, Kid and Law were able to deal her significant damage. Eventually, their joint efforts were successful in making Big Mom fall into the void, resulting in her defeat.

14) Mihawk and Crocodile

Two former members of the Seven Warlords, Mihawk and Crocodile founded Cross Guild, a new organization (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Dracule Mihawk is the World's Strongest Swordsman. Being a man of the same caliber as Shanks, one of the Four Emperors, Mihawk's strength is just outstanding. On the other hand, the smart and cunning Crocodile is the former leader of Baroque Works, a criminal syndicate. He possesses the power of the a Logia-class Devil Fruit, the Sand-Sand.

Mihawk and Crocodile are former members of the Seven Warlords. They recently co-founded Cross Guild, an organization that immediately gained worldwide influence, often being equated with the crew of an Emperor.

13) Big Mom and Katakuri

Charlotte Linlin, the captain of Big Mom Pirates, and Charlotte Katakuri, her strongest subordinate (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

A former member of the Four Emperors, Big Mom is the captain of the homonymous crew. Due to her strength and tough body, she has been considered a freak of nature ever since she was a child.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Katakuri is one of the crew's Sweet Commanders. A talented fighter who can see slightly ahead of him in the future, he is Big Mom's strongest subordinate.

12) Kaido and King

Kaido, the captain of Beasts Pirates, and King, his right-hand man and strongest subordinate (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Hailed as the World's Strongest Creature, Kaido is the owner of a rare Mythological Zoan. He can also use the outstanding power of the Advanced Conqueror's Haki. A former member of the Four Emperors, Kaido lost such status after his defeat at the hands of Luffy.

The last surviving member of the Lunarian race, King is Kaido's strongest and most loyal subordinate. After witnessing his strength, Kaido personally recruited him as his right-hand man. The latter also assigned him the name "King" to replace his real name, Alber.

11) Whitebeard and Marco

Edward Newgate, the captain of Whitebeard Pirates, and Marco, his right-hand man (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Also known as "Whitebeard," Edward Newgate was the captain of the homonymous crew. Hailed as the World's Strongest Man, he was a member of the Four Emperors. In his prime days, Whitebeard was as powerful as Gol D. Roger, the Pirate King.

Newgate's trusted right-hand man was Marco, the owner of the Mythical Zoan of the Phoenix. As the number two of the Whitebeard Pirates, Marco briefly led the crew after his captain's death in the Paramount War.

10) Fujitora and Ryokugyu

Fujitora and Ryokugyu are two Marine Admirals (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Fujitora and Ryokugyu, whose true names are Issho and Aramaki, became the two new Marine Admirals after the World Military Draft. Despite their common allegiance, they seem to follow completely different ideals.

Both Fujitora and Ryokugyu own powerful Devil Fruit abilities. During the Levely, the two Admirals faced Sabo and the other commanders of the Revolutionary Army, who attacked Mary Geoise, aiming to rescue Bartholomew Kuma.

9) Dragon and Sabo

Dragon, the leader of the Revolutionary Army, and Sabo, his right-hand man (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Dragon and Sabo are the strongest members of the Revolutionary Army. The former is the founder and Supreme Commander of the organization, while the latter is the chief of staff.

When Sabo was a child, he was about to die after a World Noble destroyed the boat he was traveling on. However, he was saved by Dragon, who recruited and trained him. Eventually, Sabo became the right-hand man for the "Most Wanted Man in the World."

8) Kaido and Big Mom

Big Mom and Kaido, despite being rivals, teamed up during the Wano Arc (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Kaido and Big Mom were among the Four Emperors, the four great pirates who ruled the New World. During the Wano arc, they ended up forming an alliance, but the Strawhats and their allies defeated them and their crews, stripping them from their Yonko status.

Kaido and Big Mom formed a mighty duo. They could perform the Hakai - Conquest of the Sea, a tremendous combined attack. Had Zoro not intercepted and blocked such a move, it would have wiped out five of the most powerful Supernovas at once.

7) Luffy and Zoro

Luffy, the captain of Strawhat Pirates, and Zoro, his close right-hand man and the crew's first mate (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Monkey D. Luffy is the captain of the Strawhat Pirates. His loyal right-hand man and the most powerful after him is Roronoa Zoro, who acts as the crew's vice-captain. Within the Strawhats, their bond is the greatest and most spontaneous.

Luffy and Zoro make a formidable duo, with a similar connection to that between Roger and Rayleigh. Moreover, the captain and his right-hand man are the only two Strawhats to share certain strength-related achievements.

Both Luffy and Zoro aim to reach the top of the One Piece world. Unsurprisingly, both possess the all-powerful Advanced Conqueror's Haki. They fought shoulder-to-shoulder several times, the greatest one during the battle on Onigashima's Rooftop against Big Mom and Kaido.

6) Akainu and Kizaru

Kizaru acts as a sort of right-hand man to Akainu, making them an incredibly dangerous duo (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Akainu and Kizaru, whose true names are Sakazuki and Borsalino, are two of the most powerful members of the Marine. The former is the Fleet Admiral, while Kizaru is an Admiral. Both of them own powerful Logia-class Devil Fruit abilities.

Given that both come from the same location, North Blue, and started their careers together, Akainu and Kizaru are incredibly close. Kizaru appears to be sort of an advisor and a right-hand man for Akainu, as well as the closest thing he has to a friend.

5) Shanks and Benn Beckman

Shanks, the captain of Red Hair Pirates, and Benn, his close right-hand man and the crew's first mate (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Shanks and Benn are two of the most powerful members of the infamous Red Hair Pirates. The former is the leader and founder of the crew. As his right-hand man, Benn is the number two and vice-captain of the Red Hair Pirates.

Shanks and Benn make an incredible duo. They are yet to be shown in a fight, but they likely possess incredible Haki. Benn is a powerful individual whose presence is said to be comparable to that of Shanks'.

The red-haired pirate recently confessed to Benn his intention to participate in the rush for the One Piece. Thus, fans may witness this mighty duo take action very soon.

4) Blackbeard and Shiryu

Marshall D. Teach, the captain of Blackbeard Pirates, and Shiryu, his number two (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

The Blackbeard Pirates are one of the most dangerous collectives in the One Piece world. A former member of the Whitebeard Pirates, Teach killed a shipmate and gave the final blow to the captain to steal their Devil Fruits.

Within their ranks, the Blackbeard Pirates include individuals of the highest caliber. The strongest of them is Shiryu, the former Head Jailer of Impel Down. A vicious but formidable swordsman, Shiryu is a lethal fighter who can perform deadly attacks at extreme speeds.

During the Impel Down arc, Shiryu was sent to take down Teach and his crew. However, after meeting Teach, Shiryu became interested in him. Thus, he reneged on Impel Down and joined the Blackbeard Pirates.

3) Garp and Sengoku

Sengoku the Buddha and Garp the Hero are two legends (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Sengoku and Monkey D. Garp are two absolute legends among the Marines. Sengoku is a former Admiral and Fleet Admiral, while Garp has an everlasting reputation as the Marine Hero.

Even Roger, the Pirate King, considered these two to be worthy opponents. Fighting shoulder-to-shoulder, Sengoku and Garp inflicted an overwhelming defeat on "Golden Lion" Shiki, one of the most dangerous pirates that ever lived.

2) Roger and Rayleigh

Gol D. Roger, the Pirate King, and Silvers Rayleigh, his close right-hand man and the Roger Pirates' first mate (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Roger Pirates are the only crew to travel the entire Grandline, reaching Laugh Tale and finding One Piece. This legendary achievement earned the captain of the crew, Gol D. Roger, the title of Pirate King.

One of the few individuals in the series with comparable strength to Roger was "Dark King" Silvers Rayleigh, his right-hand man and the crew's vice-captain. Rayleigh had a close connection with Roger, resembling those between Zoro and Luffy or between Benn Beckman and Shanks.

1) Roger and Garp

Roger and Garp were enemies, but they once teamed up, forming the series' greatest duo (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Roger's achievements earned him the title of King of Pirates and inspired the Great Piracy Era, making him a legendary figure. Due to his all-powerful Haki, Roger's might was immense.

Monkey D. Garp's strength was no less, allowing him to fight on equal grounds with the King of Pirates. Roger and Garp fought several times, always coming close to killing each other.

Despite being enemies, Roger and Garp respected each other. During the God Valley incident, which happened 38 years before the current events of the story, they teamed up to defeat a common enemy, the dangerous Rocks D. Xebec.

Final Thoughts

Gin is back SZN📳 @MspherE97 So it seems everything about Luffy and Zoro is ridiculous. We on the Strawhats have 2 candidates for God titles. The Sun God "Taiyō no Kami" and The Sword God "Tōjin Sama"....far greater titles than the Pirate King and World's Greatest Swordsman. So it seems everything about Luffy and Zoro is ridiculous. We on the Strawhats have 2 candidates for God titles. The Sun God "Taiyō no Kami" and The Sword God "Tōjin Sama"....far greater titles than the Pirate King and World's Greatest Swordsman. https://t.co/uXK5W4RaKB

Team fights in One Piece are amazing. One of the most widely appreciated battles in the series is the one between the Worst Generation Supernovas and the Emperors, sometimes called by fans "Roof Piece."

These powerful pirates were confronted in a fierce and fast-paced battle, which became more exciting with each new chapter. Unfortunately, there are team fights fans have yet to hear of without being able to see them.

rems @remodiess Luffy & Coby will parallel Roger & Garp.. As Roger and Garp defeated Rocks D. Xebec and his crew, Luffy & Coby are going to be the ones to defeat Marshall D. Teach, Xebec’s parallel.. The Pirate King and the Fleet Admiral will defeat Blackbeard at the God Valley.. Luffy & Coby will parallel Roger & Garp.. As Roger and Garp defeated Rocks D. Xebec and his crew, Luffy & Coby are going to be the ones to defeat Marshall D. Teach, Xebec’s parallel.. The Pirate King and the Fleet Admiral will defeat Blackbeard at the God Valley.. https://t.co/OggrAq1etw

For instance, the battle that occurred during the God Valley incident, where, despite being enemies, Garp and Roger joined their efforts and became a duo. The Marine Hero and the Pirate King fought together to bring an end to Xebec's era.

Moreover, some incredibly powerful duos fans have rarely been seen, such as Roger and Rayleigh. The duo was extremely close to each other, with their chemistry likely being high as well. Hopefully, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda will bless fans with a flashback featuring them fighting shoulder-to-shoulder.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : Would you like to see more 2v2 fights in One Piece? Yes No 0 votes