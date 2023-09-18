One Piece anime reaffirms true purpose of bounty system with this crazy Kaido & Robin comparison

One Piece's world-building gets a lot of praise by most anime fans but their bounty system gets a lot of heated debates. Whether it's Chopper's bounty joke being pushed way too often or how certain characters are worth more than others, this has been a recurring debate. However, the recent comparison of one of the Yonko, Kaido, with Nico Robin has shed some light on this topic.

Everybody knows that both Kaido and Robin are very wanted in the One Piece universe by the World Government but the reasons are very different.

Kaido is one of the strongest beings in the series and took over Wano by sheer strength alone. Meanwhile, Robin is one of the few people who can discover the truth the World Government has hidden. Thus, the difference between these two characters says a lot about the bounty system.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series.

One Piece and its bounty system regarding Robin and Kaido

Expand Tweet

Some people on X recently pointed out that Kaido's first bounty was less than what Robin had when she was a kid. Of course, Kaido is way more powerful than Nico and his role as a Yonko has made him even more wanted by the World Government. However, the interesting part is how that reveals author Eiichiro Oda's way of ranking characters in the bounty system.

A lot of One Piece fans have always assumed that bounties were a way to gauge a character's strength but that has proven not to be the case. Robin, as mentioned earlier, is way weaker than Kaido but her knowledge of history and ability to read the poneglyphs makes her a very dangerous enemy to the World Government.

This a very interesting point regarding One Piece as it shows Oda's attention to detail and how he interpreted it as the World Government valuing many factors other than strength. In that regard, the initial threat that Robin posed as a girl was greater than what Kaido was at the time, although that eventually changed moving forward.

The nature of the World Government

Expand Tweet

The World Government has been established as the main opposing force in One Piece and there are still a lot of mysteries surrounding them. The fact there are parts of the world's history they have blocked is a very good testament to their shady nature and how they have no qualms about destroying whatever is necessary to achieve their goals.

Considering the bounty system and Nico Robin, the destruction of her homeland, Ohara, because they were discovering the truth of the history they blocked shows some of the World Government's nature. This is even shown through Fleet Admiral Akainu and the way he has no qualms about destroying anyone who dares to oppose their side.

Therefore, it's not crazy to assume that Eiichiro Oda has something up his sleeve regarding the reasons behind their actions. The Gorosei are also a huge mystery and there are fan theories about how strong they are and if they are going to be the final ordeal for Luffy and the Strawhats in the last portion of the story.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

One Piece has a ton of mysteries and fun world-building elements but the bounty system can say a lot about each character. In this case, the examples of Nico Robin and Kaido show that both characters posed a threat to the World Government, only in very different ways.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.