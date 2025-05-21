One Piece anime's Vincent Chansard claims "there's no concern at this point" for AI Piece becoming a reality

One Piece's production value and its abundant sakuga moments have become standard within the fandom, often sparking heated debates due to their apparent "overanimation." Many critics and fans claim the use of AI in the series' numerous heavily animated sequences.

The recent announcements from Toei Animation, highlighting their commitment to incorporating greater use of AI into their production cycles, have reignited concerns about Eiichiro Oda's series being animated by AI.

Fortunately, Vincent Chansard, a prominent animator associated with the series, has recently stated on X that the use of AI in the series isn't a concern. Such a scenario won't come to pass.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series.

One Piece animator Vincent Chansard dispels the AI Piece concerns

Vincent Chansard, one of the series' animators and a well-known figure in the community, recently addressed the growing concerns surrounding Toei Animation's announcements on social media. On May 18, one of the fans expressed their concerns, saying, "I really hope they don't use AI on the One Piece anime."

Fortunately, Vincent replied on X by mentioning:

"If that's your concern, there's no concern at this point."

Vincent Chansard's statement (Image via X/@Sparkleredpanda)

In another X post, he expressed that Toei Animation's statements essentially feel like a blanket statement, without any actual intention to impact the production cycles of the studio's projects.

"It just feels like an overblown disconnected PR-esque statement like "look how we are an inovative company" aimed at shareholders with no concrete real life production change," he said.

Given the series' eerie abundance of "sakuga moments" and the dynamic animation sequences featuring Luffy's Gear 5 transformation, many in the fandom have voiced strong opinions regarding the studio's alleged use of AI for its production.

While the acceptance of AI in the series' production has been somewhat mixed, most of the fandom has expressed their distaste for AI through various means.

Fan reaction to Toei's AI commitments

Few fans noticed Toei Animation's announcements and commented on how the "AI Piece" allegations, previously present though scarce, will become much more prevalent. It will essentially become a main counterpoint for anyone critiquing the One Piece series.

Others noted that the series' fandom and its numerous arguments regarding the series' production quality will lose their validity with the increased use of AI in the production cycle.

A few others expressed that switching to the manga would be better than consuming a series potentially influenced by AI. Many fans also observed the wording that mentioned "heavier use," leading them to conclude that AI was already being used in the series' production in some capacity. This essentially validates the "AI Piece" allegations.

"Im just gonna switch to the manga completely atp bruh," One fan said.

"One piece fans arguments will never be valid again lol," One fan wrote.

"Ai piece was always real," Another fan wrote.

Many fans also seized the opportunity to promote Studio WIT's remake, suggesting that this remake might be the last saving grace for the fandom. Similarly, a few fans expressed concern that the announcements might simply prove to be superficial, not significantly affecting production cycles.

"Wit piece gonna save us from now on😭." One fan chimed in.

"praying this is just to appease the shareholders," Another fan wrote.

One Piece episode 1130 will be released on May 25, 2025, and will mainly explore the mystery of God Valley along with Kuma's escape from the doomed island. The God Valley flashback will continue for a few more episodes before eventually returning to the Egghead conflict.

