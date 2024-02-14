One Piece: Aokiji will betray Blackbeard (& his real life inspiration proves it)

One Piece episode 1093 started the fight between the Blackbeard Pirates and the Heart Pirates, also revealing that Aokiji had fought with the Big Mom Pirates as part of the Blackbeard Pirates, fully aligning himself with Blackbeard's crew. With anticipation building, chapter 1107, set for release on February 18, 2024, is expected to shed light on Dorry and Brogy's pursuit of Luffy on Egghead Island.

Although Aokiji has aligned himself with Blackbeard, many fans are expecting him to eventually betray him. Fans have also considered the inspirations behind the characters of Blackbeard and Aokiji to construct theories around his eventual betrayal.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series.

One Piece: Aokiji neutralizing Garp is still part of his plan

The marine admirals have always been fan favorites, except Akainu. Recently, however, Aokiji has taken on a much more active antagonist role, even going so far as to join the Blackbeard Pirate crew. In chapter 1088, Aokiji is depicted as seemingly eliminating Garp, leaving his status unconfirmed and sparking speculation about his true motives.

As of chapter 1106, the story shifts focus to Egghead Island, where the Giant Pirates Dorry and Brogy have arrived after sinking a marine ship. The giant pirates have also made landfall on the Egghead Islands, proclaiming their intent to take the Straw Hats with them.

Aokiji as shown in One Piece episode 1093 (Image via Toei Animation)

Drawing parallels to Snape's complex role in the Harry Potter series, fans speculate that Aokiji might be operating as a double agent, akin to Snape's allegiance to Dumbledore while appearing to serve Voldemort.

This theory, put forth by Twitter user @writingpanini, suggests that Aokiji's actions, including potentially neutralizing Garp, could be strategic maneuvers to gain the trust of Blackbeard and infiltrate his inner circle.

By analyzing the backstories of Aokiji's real-life inspiration and the narrative plot points presented so far, as well as pulling subtle hints from the real-world inspiration behind Blackbeard, @writingpanini constructs a theory that indicates Aokiji will ultimately betray Blackbeard to help Luffy.

Blackbeard as shown in One Piece episode 1093 (Image via Toei Animation)

The notion of Aokiji betraying Blackbeard aligns with thematic elements present in both One Piece and historical accounts of pirates. Blackbeard, inspired by the infamous Edward Teach, is known for his ruthless and cunning nature, including betrayals within his crew. Aokiji's betrayal would echo these historical parallels and serve as a fitting narrative twist, mirroring Teach's own treacherous acts.

Furthermore, Aokiji's powers revolving around ice symbolize the fluidity of his allegiance. Just as ice can undergo phase transitions from solid to liquid and vice versa, Aokiji's loyalty may shift based on his own moral compass and strategic considerations.

All of the Admirals in One Piece are inspired by real-life actors, and there's speculation that Aokiji is inspired by Yusaku Matsuda. Known for portraying morally ambiguous characters, Yusaku Matsuda's influence could imbue Aokiji with similar qualities.

This ambiguity suggests that Aokiji may wrestle with conflicting loyalties and moral dilemmas, mirroring the characters Matsuda often played. Ultimately, Aokiji may seek redemption through his betrayal of Blackbeard for the greater good.

This implies that Aokiji could initially aid Blackbeard for some important reason, only to betray him in the end, aligning with the complex, morally ambiguous nature of Matsuda's characters.

Final thoughts

One Piece is currently on its week break, with the next chapter, 1107, set for release on February 18, 2024. Fans anticipate it revealing the reasons behind Dorry and Brogy pursuing Luffy on Egghead Island. Some also hope for Dragon's appearance there, heightening excitement for the upcoming installment.