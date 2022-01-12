One Piece chapter 1037 cover page leaked, detailed spoilers confirm Kaido's new move

Reputed leaker OROJAPAN has leaked the cover page of One Piece chapter 1037 on Twitter today along with detailed written spoilers. The user had been posting spoilers throughout the week, but the latest post gives the readers a more concrete idea of the chapter, along with the cover image. As informed before, One Piece chapter 1037 is titled “Shuron Hakke.”

Cover page and detailed spoilers of One Piece chapter 1037 leaked

On the cover page, Judge, Ichiji, and Reiju are seen sitting on the walls of Judge’s castle. According to the spoilers, the transcript reads “Germa 66’s Emotionless Voyage Log Volume 2: Judge’s Sigh.”

The chapter starts at Flower Capital, where the Fire Festival is in full swing. Back at the roof of Onigashima’s castle, the fight between Luffy and Kaido stops temporarily as Kaido pulls out a barrel of Sake. An astonished Luffy notes that he is drinking in the middle of a fight, and Kaido says that he is doing so in celebration of the Fire Festival and a good fight.

Very soon, Kaido gets drunk, but he reveals that getting drunk doesn’t make him weaker. In fact, it is a sign that he has accepted Luffy to be strong. The fight between the two resumes, but Kaido is now fighting with renewed vigor. Amidst other moves, he soon breaks out “Shuron Hakke” or “Sake Dragon Bagua,” a new move in which Kaido transforms into his hybrid form and uses a new battle style.

As the battle continues, Kaido goes from Laughing Drunk Mode to Sad Drunk Mode and then Crying Drunk Mode, repeatedly attacking Luffy and destroying their surroundings. While Luffy takes many hits, he matches Kaido blow for blow. The latter then transforms into his dragon form, and tries to attack Luffy with “Raimei Hakke.”

While Luffy manages to dodge the move, Kaido starts sobering up, which leads him into his Angry Drunk Mode.

As Kaido and Luffy attack each other at the same time, the chapter cuts to Mary Geosie, where the Gorosei, or the Five Elder Stars, have gathered in the Pangaea Castle. They discuss that the World government changed the name of “that” Devil Fruit to keep its identity hidden.

The last panel reveals the identity of the shadow that showed up at Wano behind the world government’s fleet. It is Zunesha, the Naitamie-Norida elephant.

Where to read

One Piece chapter 1037 will be officially available for reading on Manga Plus and Viz.com on January 16 at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 7.00 am

Central Time: 9.00 am

Eastern Time: 10.00 am

British Time: 3.00 pm

Central European Time: 4.00 am

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm

Philippine Time: 11.00 pm

Australian Central Time: 12.30 am, January 17

One Piece will be on break next week; however, it is not a publication break but one taken by mangaka Oda himself.

