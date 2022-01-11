One Piece Chapter 1037: Fan-made spoilers suggest Marine presence in Wano, another secret of the Op-Op Fruit, and more

As fans await the release of One Piece Chapter 1037 spoilers, both official and unofficial sources are leaking information regarding the chapter. Twitter user and reputable One Piece leaker @Orojapan1 has already released preliminary spoilers for the issue.

Yet some fans have taken the opportunity to create falsified spoiler information of their own. While some of the claims are sensible, a majority simply don’t fall in line with the series’ writing style at all.

Fan-made spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1037 flood the internet as fans await an official release

Verified spoilers

As previously reported, Twitter user and One Piece leaker @Orojapan1 previously released the verified One Piece Chapter 1037 spoilers.

Twitter user @Orojapan1 is the primary One Piece Twitter leak account, they provide English translations of source-leaker Redon’s messages. Given their track record, there’s no doubt @Orojapan1’s spoilers are accurate and legitimate.

The verified One Piece Chapter 1037 leaks have already been fully covered in this article. However, some relevant highlights are the presence of Zunesha and World Government ships in the vicinity of Wano.

The One Piece Chapter 1037 leaks also make a point of the Gorosei discussing a Devil Fruit whose name was changed for the purpose of hiding someone.

Fan-made spoilers

As for the One Piece Chapter 1037 fan-made spoilers, these are somewhat less credible and exciting. The fan-made spoilers start off by reaffirming that Zunesha is the “giant shadow” seen in One Piece Chapter 1037.

This spoiler was previously released and has been verified, so it's likely to give an air of legitimacy to those that follow.

Reverie ships are in Wano along with Garp, Coby and Fujitora

The post continues, saying the Reverie escort ships are in the Wano area. Going back to One Piece’s Reverie arc in the manga (chapters 903-908), the ships do look somewhat similar in overall structure and design yet have some differences. In addition, the spoilers claim Garp, Coby, and Fujitora are on those ships.

While these seem true enough, the timeline doesn’t particularly add up. The Reverie, which Fujitora, Garp, and Coby were guarding, started the day Luffy arrived at Wano, and lasted for seven days. With that and the Library of Ohara website’s world timeline for One Piece, we can essentially debunk this claim.

The Onigashima raid begins 14 days after the Reverie commences, and we know Garp went to Fishman Island to escort King Neptune and Shirahoshi back home. It seems highly unlikely Garp could sail back to Fishman Island and reach Wano in seven days.

Furthermore, Fujitora and Coby were likely involved in the Alabasta incident that took place at the Reverie after Garp left. This makes their arrival in Wano even more unlikely.

Gorosei ruminate on the Op-Op Fruit

The fan-made One Piece Chapter 1037 spoilers then claim the Gorosei were discussing the Op-Op Fruit, and that its real name is the Zen-Zen Fruit.

The leaks claim that the kanji for “omnipotence” contains the phrase “Zen” and this is where the fruit’s name comes from. The fan-made spoilers also claim to be the first Devil Fruit in history.

The primary flaw here is that the Op-Op Fruit is already canonically confirmed to serve a hidden, higher purpose. Considering the story’s interlocking writing structure, it doesn’t match mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s style to pin two integral purposes of the story on one Devil Fruit.

As a result, this simply doesn’t match up to the series’ style enough to be considered a possible One Piece Chapter 1037 spoiler.

Furthermore, the Zen-Zen Fruit seems to be too much of a deus ex machina for Oda’s writing style, especially with the world’s history confirmed to be present on Raftel.

Had Joy Boy’s letter not been already canonized and shown, the Zen-Zen Fruit would somewhat make sense.

In summation

With One Piece Chapter 1037’s official release somewhat delayed, fans are clamoring for any and all information they can get. While the desire for spoilers is understandable, it’s important to critically analyze what fans are reading and consider how it fits with the series so far.

Also Read Article Continues below

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece Chapter 1037 information as the issue’s 16 January 2022 release date draws nearer. Furthermore, be on the lookout for exciting One Piece anime, live-action, and film news as 2022 progresses.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul