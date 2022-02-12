One Piece Chapter 1040: Twitter explodes in reaction to Big Mom's defeat, Zunesha's true identity, and more

One Piece Chapter 1040 scanlations have been released today and bring many exciting revelations and developments to the story. Despite being one of the shorter issues in recent memory, One Piece Chapter 1040 is packed with excitement, and Twitter is responding in kind.

Fans are taking to Twitter to discuss everything One Piece Chapter 1040 related, whether to share brilliant memes or discuss highlights of the chapter. What seems to be the most prevalent discussion was Law and Kid’s performance versus Big Mom and what their victory means.

Follow along as this article discusses community reaction to One Piece Chapter 1040 while also briefly summarizing the issue and discussing its impacts.

One Piece Chapter 1040 is a hit with fans, Twitter erupts with celebration

Community reaction

As expected, One Piece Chapter 1040 is an absolute hit with fans who are praising every aspect of the chapter.

The eventful highlights of the chapter include Big Mom’s defeat at the hands of Law and Kid, as well as the reveal that Zunesha was once Joy Boy’s friend or crewmate. Furthermore, the phrasing of the reveal seemingly implies Zunesha’s crime was committed while "it was a companion of Joy Boy."

Mugiwara no Felicity💗💚 @PhantomPiece16 #ONEPIECE1040 Oda I’d you don’t give us this damn flashback so we can know what crime Zunesha committed I’m gonna riot #ONEPIECE1040 Oda I’d you don’t give us this damn flashback so we can know what crime Zunesha committed I’m gonna riot https://t.co/44SkjwaEhE

While this is speculatory without the officially translated chapter, the implication of Zunesha’s crime being committed while knowing Joy Boy is huge. Joy Boy could potentially be directly related to the crime, with Zunesha perhaps breaking a law to protect its friend. Zunesha could have even taken the blame for Joy Boy, knowing how important he was at the time.

V @asce_savvy #ONEPIECE1040



now that's big news, there's someone who's still alive that actually knows joy boy from 800 years ago! it's just a matter of time before we get to know him and his story! just hope nothing bad happens to zunesha. now that's big news, there's someone who's still alive that actually knows joy boy from 800 years ago! it's just a matter of time before we get to know him and his story! just hope nothing bad happens to zunesha. #ONEPIECE1040now that's big news, there's someone who's still alive that actually knows joy boy from 800 years ago! it's just a matter of time before we get to know him and his story! just hope nothing bad happens to zunesha. https://t.co/EC0wRgzc7h

Regardless of how Zunesha’s crime relates, the reveal of Zunesha knowing Joy Boy is very significant for the rest of the story. For one, it confirms there is a living character in contemporary One Piece who knew Joy Boy.

Dustin @gingerlaw710 #ONEPIECE1040 yo now momo can talk to zunesha! And he drops that kind of info on us!? Yo wano just keeps getting better and better! #ONEPIECE1040 yo now momo can talk to zunesha! And he drops that kind of info on us!? Yo wano just keeps getting better and better! https://t.co/iRg5VKduYJ

Furthering that point, the shared eye design (albeit with different iris colors) between Im-sama, Zunesha, and Mihawk seems to be no mere coincidence. It’s more than likely this eye pattern is indicative of their descending from an ancient race, either absent from or rare in contemporary One Piece.

CR7 🤍 @Cr7goat3 #ONEPIECE1040

.

.

.

.

.

This panel is so fucking beautiful man . GODA art is great . The way Kidd is in the middle . And LAW rotation in the air . PERFECTION . This panel is so fucking beautiful man . GODA art is great . The way Kidd is in the middle . And LAW rotation in the air . PERFECTION . #ONEPIECE1040.....This panel is so fucking beautiful man . GODA art is great . The way Kidd is in the middle . And LAW rotation in the air . PERFECTION . https://t.co/skmeGoNFRK

Both fans and Yamato learned Zunesha's identity from Momonosuke shortly after Big Mom and Kazenbo's nearly simultaneous defeat. The Yonko was defeated in grand fashion during One Piece Chapter 1040, with Law and Kid impressing all but a few with their performance.

⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ @Soul_StormOP #ONEPIECE1040

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Damn ok so they beat Big Mom without actually beating her? Idk this doesn’t really feel like a victory to me it. They just basically pushed her off the island. Damn ok so they beat Big Mom without actually beating her? Idk this doesn’t really feel like a victory to me it. They just basically pushed her off the island. #ONEPIECE1040 ............Damn ok so they beat Big Mom without actually beating her? Idk this doesn’t really feel like a victory to me it. They just basically pushed her off the island. https://t.co/68O7LxYBlX

Falling through the hole Law's earlier attack made, Big Mom crashes down to mainland Wano, detonating a bomb and destroying Kazenbo in the process. An extra bomb also falls to mainland Wano and explodes on top of her, prompting the narrator to formally declare Law and Kid's victory.

Dovah @DPR165 #ONEPIECE1040

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Oda every week before a break



- drops another insane reveal/mystery



- Refuses to elaborate further



- Leaves Oda every week before a break- drops another insane reveal/mystery- Refuses to elaborate further- Leaves #ONEPIECE1040 ........Oda every week before a break- drops another insane reveal/mystery- Refuses to elaborate further - Leaves https://t.co/Pisr5R3vLK

Another, less grand development of significance is the confirmation that Brook is still by Robin’s side. This implicitly confirms that Zoro’s skeletal visitor was not Brook, narrowing down the possibilities of who it could be.

⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ @Soul_StormOP #ONEPIECE1040

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Soooo who’s saving Zoro?? Man looks like he actually fought the Grim Reaper Soooo who’s saving Zoro?? Man looks like he actually fought the Grim Reaper #ONEPIECE1040 ...........Soooo who’s saving Zoro?? Man looks like he actually fought the Grim Reaper 💀 https://t.co/j8mBQ2oBvX

Speaking of Zoro, he was also seen in One Piece Chapter 1040 unconscious and in a different position than previously seen. His skeletal guest was also not seen, implying that whatever encounter occurred between the two is now over.

While still worthy of mention, the most minor development seen in this issue was the end of Raizo versus Fukurokuju. The latter was seen begging for water and writhing in pain on the floor, while the former still stood tall, maintaining his jutsu.

In summation

With Law and Kid’s confirmed victory and the apparent victories of Raizo and Yamato in One Piece Chapter 1040, the ending of the Wano arc has officially begun. While new information such as Zunesha’s identity will no doubt be discovered in the wrap-up to Wano, the arc's primary objectives are, one by one, being completed.

𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐕 @VivekDMurmu #ONEPIECE1040

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Great chapter. We finally got the conclusion to Big Mom fight, and surprisingly it still didn't ruin her Emperor status. I liked that. These last two chapters had amazing creativity & choreography. Also, Zunesha was Joyboy's ally, confirmed. Great chapter. We finally got the conclusion to Big Mom fight, and surprisingly it still didn't ruin her Emperor status. I liked that. These last two chapters had amazing creativity & choreography. Also, Zunesha was Joyboy's ally, confirmed. #ONEPIECE1040 ----------Great chapter. We finally got the conclusion to Big Mom fight, and surprisingly it still didn't ruin her Emperor status. I liked that. These last two chapters had amazing creativity & choreography. Also, Zunesha was Joyboy's ally, confirmed. https://t.co/MLKmYGDpUa

Fans seem to be incredibly pleased with these developments too, with the general Twitter fanbase reacting positively to One Piece Chapter 1040. While many are looking forward to Luffy versus Kaido being given the spotlight, fans are nevertheless pleased overall with the Wano arc thus far.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

Edited by R. Elahi