One Piece Episode 1009: Carrot and Wanda's decision, Shinobu and Momonosuke saved, and more

One Piece Episode 1009 was officially released on Sunday, February 6, via streaming platforms Crunchyroll and Funimation for international viewers. Fans praised the episode, both in what it adapted from the manga and also the addition of some new, very well-done scenes.

One Piece Episode 1009 began the final moments preceding what manga readers belovedly call “Roof Piece,” a story section that sees a few specific characters finally meet up. Without going into further spoilers, anime-only viewers saw the beginning of these final moments via Big Mom’s heading back to the main battlefield.

Follow along as this article breaks down One Piece Episode 1009 in full detail without referring to any further manga spoilers.

One Piece Episode 1009 marks beginning of final ascent to celebrated “Roof Piece”

One Piece Episode 1009: Wanda and Pedro vs. Perospero

One Piece Episode 1009 begins with Big Mom successfully rushing and catching Marco with her hand, presumably marking the end of their fight. Big Mom’s signaling to Perospero to shoot Marco seems to seal this fate, with Perospero already having an arrow ready to go.

The scene then shifts to Carrot and Wanda, who’re currently racing toward the section of the battlefield where Big Mom, Perospero, and Marco are. As they race down the stairs, Carrot is seen with the trademark Mink electricity crackling all around her, signifying her heightened emotions and distress.

The two finally arrive, with Carrot glaring at Perospero, her eyes narrowed incredibly so towards her target. Carrot begins shaking as she remembers Pedro’s death, then saying Perospero’s name while a beautiful shot of her rage-filled right eye is seen. While wiping away the last of her tears, Carrot defiantly turns towards the moon, clearly intent on going Sulong.

Electricity surges around Carrot’s body as the transformation begins, yet Carrot suddenly tells herself that now isn’t the time. This prompts Wanda to grab her hand and tell her that the Sulong form is a double-edged sword, which should be saved for use against Kaido. Carrot recognizes this, but professes she’s so angry at seeing Perospero, she can’t follow orders.

Carrot claims Perospero to be Pedro’s mortal enemy as she and Wanda kneel beneath the moon, holding hands. Both teary-eyed, Wanda listens as Carrot proclaims she had so much more she wanted to learn from Pedro. At this point, Carrot is full-on sobbing upon remembering her time with Pedro, which fans see in the subsequent flashback (where nothing new is shown).

Coming out of the flashback, Carrot laments that she wanted to carry on her adventure with Pedro, which is unfortunately no longer an option. She then professes her desire to guarantee Pedro can die without regrets, which is achievable by ending Perospero here and now.

Teary-eyed with pupils full of rage, Carrot emphasizes she’ll do it with her own hands even if it’s the last thing she does. Clearly moved by her emotions, Wanda grabs her hand and reminds her that everyone has their turn. Wanda continues saying Pedro died playing his part, taking his turn, and that he didn’t die with regrets since his death allowed the Straw Hats to escape.

Finally, Wanda praises Carrot's kindness, saying her love and affection for her friends is inspirational and moving. Wanda says this is something she feels too, before stating that the two of them must quickly take care of Perospero together. Carrot thanks her, and the two begin their Sulong transformations in earnest.

One Piece Episode 1009: Battle scenes begin

Once fully transformed, the two make their way to Perospero, who gloats to Marco as he notches his arrow fully back. He says goodbye to Marco, preparing to fire, when Carrot and Wanda suddenly appear, slashing and clawing his eyes out. Perospero falls to the ground, recognizing Carrot’s Sulong form from its Whole Cake Island appearance.

The three discuss the logistics surrounding Pedro’s death, with Perospero emphasizing Pedro blew himself up. This prompts a flashback of the Whole Cake Island events leading up to Pedro’s death.

Coming out of the flashback, Carrot asks Pedro to watch over her as she and Wanda head towards the dawn of the new world. The shot is shown as she says this is absolutely beautiful, with her and Wanda standing on a cliff, staring out into the ocean with the sun rising over the horizon.

Coming back to reality, Big Mom calls out to the two, calling them a pain and saying not to bring issues like revenge to the corner of the battlefield. The Yonko then throws Marco at the two Minks, who catch him and introduce themselves as friends of Cat Viper’s. Big Mom is then seen flying off, saying she won’t waste Soul power on him, prompting Marco to give chase.

The perspective then shifts to the Live Floor, where Marco has just arrived, showing shots of the Ice Oni attacking indiscriminately. Marco wonders what’s going on there as perspective shifts to Nami and Usopp again versus Page One and Ulti. The scene here begins with Page One knocking Komachiyo and Otama to the side, freeing Ulti from Komachiyo’s mouth in the process.

Joey @InfernoJoey One piece episode 1009 spoilers



I LOVED that episode. Even the stuff they added that wasn't in the manga was incredible. I especially loved the scenes where carrot and wanda and later momo and yamato were looking toward the new dawn. This shot blew me away lol it's so good One piece episode 1009 spoilersI LOVED that episode. Even the stuff they added that wasn't in the manga was incredible. I especially loved the scenes where carrot and wanda and later momo and yamato were looking toward the new dawn. This shot blew me away lol it's so good https://t.co/fT7c1u5llM

Page One and Ulti share some irrelevant dialogue as Usopp tries sneaking away, prompting Nami to get some revenge. Just like Usopp did to Nami in the episode prior, Nami pretends to be Usopp speaking and gets the two Tobi Roppo’s attention. This prompts Page One to charge Usopp, who is then hilariously sent flying while speaking all kinds of onomatopoeia.

Usopp lands safely on Komachiyo’s back, prompting Nami to ask if Usopp is okay. Usopp says of course he’s not okay, prompting Nami to begin crying while saying of course he’s not okay. However, the tone suddenly changes when Nami says that it’s good that she’s okay, prompting Usopp to weakly call out to her in protest.

Nami then asks Otama how she, Komachiyo, and Hihimaru got here, to which she responds that an enemy ship gave them a ride. Meanwhile, Ulti and Page One argue about who should go after Komachiyo and company when Hihimaru shows up. Otama asks Hihimaru to hold the Tobi Roppo off for three minutes, prompting Nami to express concern which Otama dismisses.

One Piece Episode 1009: Sasaki vs. Yamato, and Shinobu and Momo secured

One Piece Episode 1009 then shows its two eyecatchers, before returning with Yamato versus Sasaki. Yamato successfully defeats some Armored Division members, but more show up in seemingly endless fashion. While Yamato pants, Sasaki says that while this can go on forever, he doesn’t want to lose the entire Armored Division.

Sasaki shifts focus to Momonosuke and Shinobu, with the Armored Division launching an attack their way. Yamato, thankfully, just barely gets out in front of the attack in time and is able to protect the two. Momonosuke expresses concern for the now bloody and even more scuffed Yamato, who dismisses the boy’s concerns and begins walking towards the Armored Division.

Shinobu calls out to Yamato, saying that Momonosuke cannot die here and asking Yamato to leave her behind and save Momonosuke. Yamato staunchly refuses, saying that if the real Kozuki Oden were here, he wouldn’t let anyone die and since she’s also Oden, neither will she. Shinobu calls Yamato a hardhead as Sasaki walks forward, addressing Yamato.

Sasaki reminds those present of his Tobi Roppo status, continuing that while Yamato is strong, he can’t accept her thinking she can defeat Sasaki while saving Momo and Shinobu. Sasaki ends by saying she’s lucky if she makes it out with just a mortal wound while drawing his sword.

Suddenly, Yamato begins panting as the screen fades to black. A blue aura is then seen swirling and condensing before thumping and rippling in activation. Yamato’s teeth then begin shifting, becoming extremely fang-like such as that of a dog or wolf. An aura of the same shade of blue begins surrounding her, which Sasaki clearly notices and is bothered by.

Before either party can make a move, Franky appears with the Numbers member Haccha following behind him. Yamato begins fan-girling over Franky, knowing exactly who he is and what his bounty is before exclaiming how cool he is. Haccha then comes into view, prompting Sasaki to ask what he’s doing here.

Without responding, Haccha spots Franky and raises his kanabo in preparation for an attack. Haccha swings down, making a giant hole in the ground and creating a dust storm that blows away everyone present. Sasaki tells the Armored Division not to lose the group of three while Yamato and company are in the midst of identifying their way out.

Before departing, Franky calls out to the group, asking Momonosuke if he and Shinobu are okay. Momonosuke confirms that they are, saying Yamato saved them, prompting Yamato to tell Franky she leaves Sasaki to him. Franky asks who she is, to which Yamato replies Luffy made her responsible for Momo and Shinobu, which satisfies Franky, who says she can leave it to him.

Yamato asks Shinobu to quickly watch after Momonosuke while she takes out Haccha. Coating her arm and club in Armament Haki, Yamato launches a Narikabura Arrow, a lightning-based attack that hits and knocks out Haccha. Sasaki takes in the situation before ordering a pursuit unit to go after Yamato and friends while commanding the Armored Division to take Franky out.

In One Piece Episode 1009’s final moments, Yamato, Shinobu, and Momonosuke have successfully landed on a lower floor. Yamato tells Momonosuke to survive at any cost, saying he’ll be the one to lead the world into the new dawn.

The two are seen looking out from the same cliff onto the same scene Wanda and Carrot saw, as a dragon silhouette looking eerily like Kaido is shown. One Piece Episode 1009 ends with the Kozuki clan crest appearing before Momonosuke and the land of Wano emerging in the background.

One Piece Episode 1009: In summation

Despite also suffering from slow-pacing, One Piece Episode 1009 does a good job of wrapping up specific plot points in preparation for what’s to come. A few anime-only scenes also helped to engage viewers in One Piece Episode 1009 and enhanced the themes seen within, albeit slowing the pacing.

Nevertheless, One Piece Episode 1009’s chosen adaptation material combines beautifully with the anime-only scenes. While One Piece Episode 1009 did leave out some of the material fans hoped to see adapted in this episode, the fanbase at large is pleased with the episode regardless.

Follow along for more One Piece Episode 1009, anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

