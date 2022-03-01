One Piece Chapter 1041: Is Luffy's Devil Fruit what the Gorosei are after?

One Piece Chapter 1041 was officially released on Sunday, February 27, to positive reviews from the fanbase. Almost no one had anything negative to say about the engaging, jam-packed issue.

What fans are now discussing is a certain World Government-related revelation in One Piece Chapter 1041. The issue reveals, roughly halfway through, that the Gorosei and CP0 are now setting their sights on eliminating Straw Hat Luffy.

Considering the Gorosei’s previous goals, their new objective seems to suggest something very interesting about Luffy and his Devil Fruit.

One Piece Chapter 1041 heavily implies Luffy’s Devil Fruit to not be Gum-Gum Fruit

One Piece Chapter 1041 and prior evidence

This basically CONFIRMS that the devil fruit that the Five Elders were worried about was LUFFY’S! PROVE ME WRONG This basically CONFIRMS that the devil fruit that the Five Elders were worried about was LUFFY’S! PROVE ME WRONG #ONEPIECE1041 This basically CONFIRMS that the devil fruit that the Five Elders were worried about was LUFFY’S! PROVE ME WRONG 👏 https://t.co/fcQ7QgQ5uh

At the end of Chapter 1037, fans saw the Gorosei discussing a certain Devil Fruit that unfortunately wasn't named. Additionally, the Five Elders had previously decided that Nico Robin would be their target for the Onigashima Raid.

In One Piece Chapter 1041, however, the Gorosei have suddenly decided that eliminating Luffy is their top priority. While there are other possible explanations for their decision, this would seem to imply that Luffy’s Devil Fruit is what the Gorosei are after.

In Chapter 1037, the Gorosei also stated how the particular Fruit they were talking about had been renamed at one point. Their sudden targeting of Luffy further implies that his Gum-Gum Fruit isn’t actually the Gum-Gum Fruit.

#OnePiece1041 Does Luffy have the mythical zoan Sun Wukong devil fruit? Does Luffy have the mythical zoan Sun Wukong devil fruit?#OnePiece1041 https://t.co/4RmYPJNbl6

There are many theories regarding what Luffy’s true Fruit could be. However, the most popular theory so far is that it is a Mythical Zoan-type based on the Wisdom King of Buddhist literature. This would explain all of Luffy's powers seen so far.

Although yet to be officially confirmed by any source, One Piece Chapter 1041 heavily implies that the Gorosei have been discussing Luffy’s Fruit. While there’s certainly enough evidence supporting this theory, there is also some evidence against it.

Evidence against Luffy’s Fruit being the Gorosei’s goal

💥 @jiangfengmian #ONEPIECE1041 naw.. ppl making a connection betwn shanks' "i want to talk abt a certain pirate" and ch1041s gorosei suddenly calling cp0 saying luffy needs 2 be eliminated.. all im saying is if shanks rlly does turn out to be against luffy... its over.. one piece is over.. #ONEPIECE1041 naw.. ppl making a connection betwn shanks' "i want to talk abt a certain pirate" and ch1041s gorosei suddenly calling cp0 saying luffy needs 2 be eliminated.. all im saying is if shanks rlly does turn out to be against luffy... its over.. one piece is over..

The single biggest argument against One Piece Chapter 1041’s implications regarding Luffy’s fruit is the goals and reign of Im-sama. The Gorosei are subservient to him, having even asked him which light should be wiped from existence in the enigmatic monarch’s debut.

Prior to this, Im-sama was seen holding wanted posters of Luffy and Blackbeard, as well as a picture of Shirahoshi. It’s possible that the Gorosei simply want to eliminate Luffy to fulfill their ruler’s wishes.

However, this isn’t necessarily certain, considering that pictures of Blackbeard and Shirahoshi were also seen in his possession.

On their way to ask Im-sama this question, the Gorosei also discussed Cobra Nefertari, essentially making him out to be an annoyance.

Fans also know that something happened to Vivi Nefertari in the aftermath of the Reverie, potentially making her the light Im-sama snuffed out.

Discussing the Cobra just before meeting their ruler may have led the Gorosei to bring up the Nefertari family and choose Vivi to eliminate.

In summation

As of now, the new objective being luffy and the conversation before that being of the name changed devil fruit, you can see how these 2 things might go hand in hand. These are my thoughts on it. A thread on luffy's DEVIL FRUIT: #ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE 1041STRETCH STRETCH FRUIT!As of now, the new objective being luffy and the conversation before that being of the name changed devil fruit, you can see how these 2 things might go hand in hand. These are my thoughts on it. A thread on luffy's DEVIL FRUIT: #ONEPIECE#ONEPIECE1041STRETCH STRETCH FRUIT!As of now, the new objective being luffy and the conversation before that being of the name changed devil fruit, you can see how these 2 things might go hand in hand. These are my thoughts on it. https://t.co/DbSbvxvSUe

Luffy's new Devil Fruit was the subject of several theories even before the release of One Piece Chapter 1041.

While there are still several possibilities, One Piece Chapter 1041 heavily implies that Luffy’s Devil Fruit is the one the Gorosei discussed prior. Their new directive to prioritize Luffy's elimination in the latest issue suggests that this may be the case.

Chapter 1041’s reveal seemingly cements this plot development as a possibility at worst and a strong likelihood at best.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

