One Piece Chapter 1043: Does the series set Luffy up as a special individual?

One Piece Chapter 1043 scanlations were released last night, and they seemingly confirm that Luffy is indeed related to Joy Boy, as well as Nika the Sun God. Despite an exciting and interesting development, One Piece Chapter 1043 has somewhat divided fans on this revelation.

Some feel that it clashes with Luffy’s character, which at its core is the embodiment of freedom, to have him be a “destined” or “special” individual. Others argue the hints which have been dropped throughout the series thus far, of which there are certainly a few.

Follow along as this article breaks down whether or not the series sets up One Piece Chapter 1043’s revelations regarding Luffy throughout its earlier issues.

One Piece Chapter 1043 confirms Luffy as Joy Boy, but were hints given?

One Piece Chapter 1043 reveal clues: Journey’s beginnings

Kuri @isntHam #ONEPIECE1043



People who’re reading the chapter and saying it’s an “ass pull” are not reading one piece People who’re reading the chapter and saying it’s an “ass pull” are not reading one piece #ONEPIECE1043 People who’re reading the chapter and saying it’s an “ass pull” are not reading one piece https://t.co/CbOvM02KSK

While One Piece Chapter 1043 is proving divisive regarding Luffy being Joy Boy, there are at least clear hints throughout the story which hint at him being special. Even within Windmill Village, his hometown, Mayor Woop Slap seemed to know he was a special child from the start of his adventures.

On page 19 of Chapter 96, fans see news of Luffy’s bounty and victories reaching Mayor Woop Slap in Windmill Village. Fellow resident of Windmill Village Makino expresses her joy to him over Luffy following his dreams, which he responds to by questioning whether they were his dreams, or destiny. Even if he doesn’t truly know the answer, this is clearly author Eiichiro Oda dropping hints.

The next major hint comes in the Jaya arc, in Chapter 223, starting on page five. Luffy meets Doc Q of the Blackbeard Pirates here, and takes a bite out of a bomb which is offered to him as fruit. The bomb doesn’t explode after he fully eats it, leading the doctor to explain that it would’ve exploded instantly if at all.

Sadman805 @Sadman8051 #ONEPIECE1043

And Look at that thing And Look at that thing #ONEPIECE1043And Look at that thing https://t.co/5PWigslRzh

In a very deliberately emphasized panel, Doc Q looks directly at Luffy and emphasizes that he is a lucky boy. Obviously, the immediate reference here is that he survived his explosive fruit encounter. More subtly, however, Oda is telling readers there is indeed something special about Luffy, right before the Skypiea arc, no less, which plays into the Sun God Nika theory.

The next major hint for One Piece Chapter 1043’s reveal doesn’t come for quite some time, until the Sabaody Archipelago arc when Luffy and his crew meet Silvers Rayleigh. Page five of Chapter 507 shows him confirming to Robin that they have learned the true history of the world, though they were too early.

With what is now known from Wano, it’s clear those who could arrive at the “right” time were the Straw Hat Pirates. Roger’s old friend, Whitebeard, further confirms this during the Marineford arc. When Blackbeard is trying to kill him off in Chapter 576, he says that Teech isn’t the “man Roger was waiting for.”

Just as he begins discussing the concept of inherited will, a panel of Luffy is shown. This is clearly Oda implicitly saying he is destined to inherit a certain will, becoming the man Roger was waiting for.

One Piece Chapter 1043 reveal clues: The New World

The next major piece of foreshadowing for One Piece Chapter 1043’s reveal comes during the Fishman Island arc. Page 15 of Chapter 610 shows Madame Shyarly of Fishman Island making a prophecy that a man with a Straw Hat will destroy the island, with this presumably being Luffy. However, this does not come to pass during the arc itself.

What does occur during this arc is the reveal of Joy Boy’s promise to a former Poseidon, the one of his time. This promise states he intended to use the Noah to bring the people of Fishman Island to live on the surface, which unfortunately doesn’t come to pass. He does, however, emphasize he will return one day to fulfill his promise.

Coincidentally, or rather not-so-coincidentally, Luffy makes a similar promise to Shirahoshi, the current Mermaid Princess and holder of the Poseidon power. He promises her that he’ll bring her to the surface world and let her experience it and live there, some day. Clearly, this is a direct parallel to Joy Boy’s original promise, symbolizing his inheriting that man’s will.

Corie 🇯🇲 @kingslayer253



•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•



This is a HUGE game changer in the series man! This has been foreshadowed since Fishman Island (highkey even way before tbh) & it’s finally coming into fruition! ONE PIECE SPOILERS #onepiece1043 This is a HUGE game changer in the series man! This has been foreshadowed since Fishman Island (highkey even way before tbh) & it’s finally coming into fruition! ONE PIECE SPOILERS #onepiece1043••••••••••••••••This is a HUGE game changer in the series man! This has been foreshadowed since Fishman Island (highkey even way before tbh) & it’s finally coming into fruition! 🐐🐐🐐 https://t.co/Y9WkNrNgfb

Furthermore, Madam Shyarly prophesied that a man with a Straw Hat would “bring ruin to” Fishman Island in Chapter 610. However, this didn’t come to pass in the Fishman Island arc. If Joy Boy’s promise is fulfilled and all the Fishmen are living on land, then there’s no need for Fishman Island to exist, and could potentially be destroyed.

Fishman Island is directly under Mariejois on the Red Line, which could mean these two will be intentionally destroyed, with Fishman Island being collateral damage. The specifics of Joy Boy’s promise doesn’t mention the status of Fishman Island once it is fulfilled, so this is entirely possible.

The final major piece of foreshadowing for One Piece Chapter 1043’s reveal doesn’t come until the Oden flashback in Chapter 968. Page four of this chapter shows Roger and Oden hearing the Sea Kings discussing a prophecy of two sovereigns. The timing and locations the Sea Kings discussed here clearly indicate these two sovereigns to be Luffy and Shirahoshi.

B wizzle45 @WanoKuniGoat twitter.com/Zarts_327/stat… Zarts @Zarts_327 @luffysmayie We're seeing 10 year long storylines finally being paid off. Wano really is about to have those endgame revelations and I can't believe we're finally here @luffysmayie We're seeing 10 year long storylines finally being paid off. Wano really is about to have those endgame revelations and I can't believe we're finally here😭 #ONEPIECE1043 Romance Dawn, Skypiea, Thriller Bark, Fishman Island, Marineford, the list goes on of when this was foreshadowed #ONEPIECE1043 Romance Dawn, Skypiea, Thriller Bark, Fishman Island, Marineford, the list goes on of when this was foreshadowed 🔥🔥🔥🔥 twitter.com/Zarts_327/stat…

Additionally, Roger further comments on the prophecy, saying he was certain it was telling the truth. He reaffirms his belief that, eventually, someone important will be born and surpass them, becoming the ones Joy Boy was truly waiting for. He also reaffirms that they were too early, going back to earlier foreshadowing regarding Luffy being special.

The Sea Kings also say here that the whales are “delighted in anticipation of the day the two sovereigns shall meet again.” In the final pages of Chapter 654, as the Straw Hats enter the New World, a pod of whales escorts them and begins happily dancing and singing with them upon entry.

Considering Luffy had just met Shirahoshi in the days prior to this, combined with knowledge of the Sea Kings prophecy, this clearly confirms Luffy and Shirahoshi to be the two sovereigns. Furthermore, with her definitively being Poseidon, he clearly must be Joy Boy in order to fulfill the promise the last two sovereigns made with one another.

One Piece Chapter 1043 reveal clues: In summation

Sanji’s Cast Iron Skillet @vvsmalcolm

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

I'm genuinely shocked that the fans didn't already know about Luffy being JoyBoy. I do watch every theory video that comes out but cmon now, it's been hinted at heavily since Fishman Island... Y'all had to have known.. SPOILERS SPOILERS #ONEPIECE1043 I'm genuinely shocked that the fans didn't already know about Luffy being JoyBoy. I do watch every theory video that comes out but cmon now, it's been hinted at heavily since Fishman Island... Y'all had to have known.. SPOILERS SPOILERS #ONEPIECE1043 .........I'm genuinely shocked that the fans didn't already know about Luffy being JoyBoy. I do watch every theory video that comes out but cmon now, it's been hinted at heavily since Fishman Island... Y'all had to have known..

Regardless of how divisive One Piece Chapter 1043’s Luffy-centric reveal is, there are clearly enough hints throughout the story which foreshadow it. While some do require interpretation of specific literary elements, all instances are still perfectly appropriate to include and cite here as foreshadowing.

Furthermore, even more connections can be made once One Piece Chapter 1043’s official translations are released, and the use of the word “Nika” is confirmed or denied. If used in the official translations for One Piece Chapter 1043, then even more foreshadowing and connections can be made regarding Luffy being special.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

SK Anime is now on Twitter & Facebook with updates on your favorite shows & manga, all in one place!

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan