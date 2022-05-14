One Piece Chapter 1049: Twitter reacts to Kaido’s apparent defeat

One Piece Chapter 1049 will likely start a trend of hypeworthy chapters if Twitter reactions are anything to go by.

The previous chapter was merely a warm-up for this one. Eiichiro Oda wanted to remind his readers what the stakes were for Wano Country. Luffy has to defeat Kaido right here and now. Based on the ending for One Piece Chapter 1049, the outcome may already be decided.

For nearly four years now, Wano Country has been a rollercoaster of emotions. Readers have eagerly anticipated this moment for the longest time. Unsurprisingly, many have taken to social media to express their excitement.

One Piece Chapter 1049 has been the talk of the town for Twitter users

The above tweet reallys puts the Onigashima Raid into perspective. Luffy versus Kaido will mark the beginning of the end for the Wano Country arc. There is a lot to unpack with One Piece Chapter 1049.

Most fans were excited

For many readers, One Piece Chapter 1049 was a long time coming. Not only did they get to see Kaido's long awaited flashback, they also saw Luffy deliver his finishing blow. The Straw Hat even managed to break the dragon's horn in the process, sending him straight into the ground.

Dd.indiff @dd_indiff #ONEPIECE1049

kaido got the coldest panels of any villain in one piece. Well there are alot of cold panels of villains in op but u get the point kaido got the coldest panels of any villain in one piece. Well there are alot of cold panels of villains in op but u get the point #ONEPIECE1049 kaido got the coldest panels of any villain in one piece. Well there are alot of cold panels of villains in op but u get the point https://t.co/J6jAA0W4ls

Speaking of which, many readers have given props to Kaido himself. The strongest creature in the world has run through an entire gauntlet of incredibly tough fighters. Even so, Kaido always managed to look cool doing so. His panels are often the highlight of any chapter.

🚬🇸🇦 Black lightning | ターキ @TurkiVinsmoke #ONEPIECE1049

I find it poetic that the M3 destroyed what makes these 3 proud of regarding their strength.



Luffy destroyed Kaido's horn (him being an oni)

Zoro destroyed king's wing (him being a lunarian)

Sanji destroyed Queen's mechanical arm (him being a scientist/cyborg) I find it poetic that the M3 destroyed what makes these 3 proud of regarding their strength.Luffy destroyed Kaido's horn (him being an oni)Zoro destroyed king's wing (him being a lunarian)Sanji destroyed Queen's mechanical arm (him being a scientist/cyborg) #ONEPIECE1049 I find it poetic that the M3 destroyed what makes these 3 proud of regarding their strength.Luffy destroyed Kaido's horn (him being an oni)Zoro destroyed king's wing (him being a lunarian)Sanji destroyed Queen's mechanical arm (him being a scientist/cyborg) https://t.co/tONSDeeDVT

Some readers have also noted the symbolism with the Beasts Pirates defeats. Kaido and his two strongest fighters have lost body parts, specifically relating to their race or profession. This could be a very clear indication that Kaido will be down for good in One Piece Chapter 1049.

Of course, not everybody was happy

Based👑 @Based5656



#ONEPIECE1049 Big Mom getting 3 chapters of backstory while Kaido gets few panels of essentially nothing has to be the most fraudulent thing ever Big Mom getting 3 chapters of backstory while Kaido gets few panels of essentially nothing has to be the most fraudulent thing ever #ONEPIECE1049 https://t.co/PURpKCpHIS

Kaido's flashback only took up a few panels in this chapter. Some readers have expressed disappointment over how short it was. It can be argued that Oda wants to save the Rocks storyline for a future arc.

Nonetheless, there are several unanswered questions regarding Kaido, such as Yamato's mother and who defeated him back then.

Felicity💗~exam season arc~ @PhantomPiece16 #ONEPIECE1049 I really think people set themselves up by thinking Kaido was gonna get a massive backstory. #ONEPIECE1049 I really think people set themselves up by thinking Kaido was gonna get a massive backstory.

Readers will be divided over this particular development. Some may argue that Oda broke up Kaido's backstory into multiple parts. He played a prominent role in the flashbacks of several characters, such as Kozuki Oden and King.

Either way, there is still time for Kaido's past to be revealed. Whether or not it ties into the end game remains to be seen.

Oda built up this moment for ten years

Otoniel Cardona @OtoCardona That's it, the confirmation we where waiting all these years, what's the kind of world Luffy wants? A world where everyone can eat as much as they can, Luffy wants to party and feast with his friends in peace, it's the same world JoyBoy has wanted for 800 years #ONEPIECE1049 That's it, the confirmation we where waiting all these years, what's the kind of world Luffy wants? A world where everyone can eat as much as they can, Luffy wants to party and feast with his friends in peace, it's the same world JoyBoy has wanted for 800 years #ONEPIECE1049 https://t.co/NCpjAN1Uo7

Momonosuke was introduced all the way back to Punk Hazard. Around this time, Luffy and Law formed their alliance, with the expressed purpose of defeating Kaido. This all took place nearly a decade ago. Now everything has come full circle with One Piece Chapter 1049.

The entire world has changed within the past ten years. Even so, readers have grown alongside these characters. Not only is the alliance finally succeeding in their goals, Momonosuke also managed to save everybody in this chapter.

Readers will have over a few weeks to think about One Piece Chapter 1049.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

