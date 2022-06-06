One Piece Chapter 1052: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

One Piece chapter 1052 is slated to be released this weekend, hopefully bringing more clarity to the state of the Wano arc. While many fans believe that Kaido and Big Mom have been defeated and that the arc of Wano is coming to a close, others believe that the two Yonko will get a second wind and continue the arc.

While no One Piece chapter 1052 spoiler information is currently available, it is expected to be available by the evening of Tuesday, June 7. Again, the impending spoiler details will most likely shed light on where the story stands in relation to the conclusion of the Wano arc.

Follow along as this article explores all currently available release information for One Piece chapter 1052 and speculates on what might be included.

One Piece Chapter 1052 is a turning point for the Wano arc

Release date and time, where to read

One Piece chapter 1052 will be released on Sunday, June 12 at approximately 11 a.m. EST. The issue will be available to read via two licenced sources: Viz Media's MANGA Plus service and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app for smart devices.

Viz's MANGA Plus service is free to use for those who logs into it, however it will only display the first and last three releases for a specific series. Meanwhile, Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app is a paid subscription service with a monthly rate that allows fans to go through a complete series rather than specific chapters.

The issue is set to be released in the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: 8AM PST (June 12)

Eastern Time: 11AM EST (June 12)

Indian time: 8:30PM IST (June 12)

British Time: 4PM BST (June 12)

European Time: 5PM CEST (June 12)

Philippine Time: 11PM PHT (June 12)

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM JST (June 13)

Australia Time: 12:30AM ACST (June 13)

What to expect (speculative)

As mentioned above, One Piece chapter 1052 will be very significant as it will serve as a turning point for the Wano arc. It will highlight where the story currently is heading vis-a-vis the arc’s end. As a result, fans can expect to witness two significant events and sequences play out in the future issue.

The first option is one where 1052 will pick up immediately where the previous chapter left off, showing Kaido and/or Big Mom still alive after their initial defeat(s). While there are various hypotheses as to what each Yonko would do if they survived, the issue would most certainly set up whatever course of action either Yonko choose.

Many fans feel that Kaido would undoubtedly rise back up to fight Luffy and the samurai once more, as is expected of his character and desire to maintain control of Wano. Many fans feel that Big Mom, on the other hand, would betray Kaido by stealing his life force via the Soul-Soul Fruit, escaping thereafter with her life saved.

The other scenario readers are most likely to see in One Piece chapter 1052 is the beginning of a celebration for the liberation of Wano and the defeat of Kaido and Big Mom. This will most likely feature mainly the Straw Hats, as Momonosuke and the Scabbards were the stars of the previous issue (they will likely be present, just without a focus on them).

This would also imply the discovery of Kaido's Road Poneglyph, which fans believe is somewhere in Onigashima. The Poneglyph should still be there for Robin to translate now that the island is still intact and has safely landed on mainland Wano.

In summation

In each of the above situations, One Piece chapter 1052 is destined to be a pivotal chapter that will most certainly both disappoint and delight diverse fans. Some fans are overjoyed that the end of the exceedingly long Wano arc appears to be near, while others are upset that Kaido and Big Mom, particularly the former, were so easily defeated.

Fans also regard Kaido's lack of backstory as one of the greatest disappointments in his character thus far, fuelling the desire for his comeback in One Piece chapter 1052.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

