One Piece Chapter 1051: Wano's new shogun, Luffy's promise to Otama, and more

The scanlations for One Piece chapter 1051 were released earlier today, evidently continuing the post-victory celebration against Kaido and the Beast Pirates. The chapter focuses primarily on Momonosuke and Otama, and how their intertwined dreams have finally materialized in this latest victory.

While One Piece chapter 1051 does also showcase some other important moments, the aforementioned two are undoubtedly the highlight of the series. If the Wano arc is indeed ending here without a second wind from Kaido or Big Mom, then One Piece chapter 1051 does a fantastic job of putting fans in a celebratory mood.

Follow along as this article dissects the complete scanlation edition of One Piece chapter 1051.

One Piece Chapter 1051 continues post-victory celebration

One Piece Chapter 1051: A new Straw Hat?

One Piece chapter 1051 begins with its cover page, which continues the story of Niji and Yonji’s imprisonment by the Big Mom pirates. This latest cover page sees the two leaving Totto Land with Ichiji and Reiju, who saved the former pair from their imprisonment. Explosions are seen behind the foursome as they walk out of the area.

One Piece chapter 1051 then picks up just where the previous issue left off, with the citizens of Wano realizing that there were two dragons. They realize that it’s not Kaido in that case, before addressing how Komurasaki (Hiyori) can still be alive and why Boss Kyoshiro looks so different now.

A figure is seen walking out of the shadows, complimenting the former two for making a name for themselves before asking if they all recognize him. The citizens of Wano do end up recognizing the figure, which turns out to be Kin’emon, questioning how he can still be alive after burning to death in Oden castle.

Before realizing how momentous this occasion is, the citizens begin to question if they had passed on to the next life. Some citizens who recognize this go on to fetch a “Light-Scroll Snail,” which ends up being the type of Den Den Mushis used during Marineford to broadcast Ace’s execution worldwide.

As this happens, other Scabbards such as Inuarashi, Nekomamushi, and Kawamatsu begin walking out of the smoke. The others shortly follow suit, except Ashura Doji who is noticeably absent during this sequence. Nevertheless, the Wano citizens celebrate upon seeing all the other Scabbards, proclaiming that Lady Toki’s words did indeed end up coming true.

The other areas of the country, Kibi, Ringo, Udon, Hakumai, Kuri, and Ebisu Town, are all seen watching the events unfold via the television Den Den Mushis. After One Piece chapter 1051 shows the country’s reactions to these events, perspective shifts back to Onigashima, where Yamato and the Straw Hats currently are.

The former then announces to the group that she’ll be joining them, introducing herself as Kozuki Oden but telling the others to call her Yamato. This is preceded by the Straw Hats mistaking her for an enemy as Kaido’s child, before she’s able to convince them otherwise and announce her joining.

Nami and Usopp seem shocked, with Sanji and Brook celebrating a new, beautiful woman joining their ranks. Franky, meanwhile, seems to somewhat be in disbelief as well, with Jinbe saying he’ll need confirmation from Luffy before being convinced. The following panel then shows Luffy and Zoro being attended to by Chopper, before Yamato turns her attention to something.

She then sees some of the Beast Pirates fodder running off, telling them to stay put. However, they say they don’t want to become servants like the others, referencing the Gifters who are under the effects of Otama’s Devil Fruit.

Otama then reveals that her powers typically only last a month, with some animals staying tamed. She expresses her belief that after a month, the animals will choose whatever they enjoy most, prompting Speed to express her desire to remain by Otama's side.

Otama expresses the same desire, but wishes Speed would stay with her more as her mother than as a servant. This clearly touches Speed, who seems too emotionally shocked and pleased to even say words in response. The Straw Hats then turn their attention to a nearby screen, where a certain figure is about to make his debut appearance.

One Piece Chapter 1051: Wano’s new shogun

One Piece chapter 1051 then shifts its perspective back to the flower capital, where a shadowy figure is seen walking through the smoke. He begins by mentioning how his father died 20 years ago, immediately alerting readers and citizens to the fact that this is Momonosuke. Also worth noting is Ashura Doji's continued absence in this scene.

The suspected Momonosuke is then seen congratulating the citizens for surviving these harsh 20 years, announcing that the “freedoms of the Fire Festival shall not end tonight.” This means that, starting tomorrow, the people of Wano will be allowed to live the way they want to.

The figure goes on to add that people would no longer have to pay for clean water and will be able to drink as much as they want for free. He also expresses his desire to close the factories that have poisoned the land and emphasizes that slavery would be abolished in Wano as of today.

One Piece chapter 1051 begins bouncing around the various regions of Wano as this speech transpires, before settling in on Onigashima’s landing place. It seems that Otama has recognized the voice as Momonosuke’s, with her saying his name before experiencing a flashback.

A younger Otama and Komachiyo are seen near a labor camp, watching the people work, when a voiceover narrates "four more workers died today". The next panel shows some adults discussing who should tell Otama, followed by the small girl learning that her mother and father have passed.

She’s then seen visiting the graves of her parents, telling them not to worry and that she’ll be okay. One Piece chapter 1051 then shows Otama attempting to sell some hats she’s woven, with nearby citizens saying they’d buy if they had money to spare. After closing the shop for the day, a mysterious figure comes to purchase one, revealing himself to be Tenguyama Hitetsu.

Otama comments on how he looks like a tengu while she gives him the hat, before he comments on her definitely being an orphan. He continues, imploring her not to give in because the Kozuki clan's vengeance is only a few years away, and Wano will be liberated as a result. She says she’ll keep going if that’s really true, as One Piece chapter 1051 returns to the present.

She begins grabbing onto Nami’s clothes tightly, before absolutely sobbing while remembering Luffy’s promise to her. The promise, of course, was that Wano would be a place where she can eat all she wants by the time Luffy and his allies leave. Momonosuke, meanwhile, announces to the country that both Orochi and Kaido are gone for good.

He explains that he met powerful friends on his long voyage, and that their Ninja-Pirate-Mink-Samurai alliance raided Onigashima together, taking down the two tyrants. As he raises his sword, he announces that the monsters that have kept Wano living in fear have finally been vanquished.

Happy and shocked reaction shots follow this scene, including one showing Kid scoffing at being included in their alliance. Carrot, Bepo, and Law are also seen as Momonosuke continues saying they’ll never forget the heroes who paved the way to this moment.

One Piece Chapter 1051: Momonosuke’s promise

One Piece chapter 1051 then shows Momonosue hilariously asking Kin’emon for advice on what to say next, to which the retainer responds to fake it till he makes it. He’s seen remembering Luffy’s words about whether or not he’s just a figurehead, and if there’s anything left in this world for him to be afraid of.

This seems to give Momonosuke the courage he needs to continue his words, saying that his name was given to him by his father, and its meaning is second to none. He pledges he'll live up to his name by restoring Wano's barren grounds to the paradise they once were, but he'll need the people's support.

Before One Piece chapter 1051 finally reveals to readers what adult Momo looks like, he proclaims that he has transcended the last 20 years to preserve this land, and that it will be headed by him. His face is nearly identical to Oden's, with the exception of Momo's hair flowing down his back rather than being tied into a top-knot or other style of sorts.

As the Scabbards and the crowd cheer and cry for their new shogun, he remembers his mother and father, promising to finish what each of them started. Further reaction shots are shown, which include some of the Straw Hats, before One Piece chapter 1051 sees Momonosuke announcing that the true shogun of Wano has returned.

The final panels of One Piece chapter 1051 show Hiyori and Momonosuke embracing each other as the narrator narrates the scene that is now taking place. One Piece chapter 1051’s final panel sees the narrator claim Momo will one day be regarded as one of Wano’s greatest leaders, referring to him as “The Great Shogun, Kozuki Momonosuke.” No series break is announced.

One Piece Chapter 1051: Final thoughts

One Piece chapter 1051 is a phenomenal chapter which perfectly sets the mood for what seems to be the end of the Wano arc. While nothing is guaranteed, a chapter ending such as this certainly seems to hint that the longest arc in the series' history is drawing to a close.

One Piece chapter 1051 is incredibly well-written from cover to cover, with the spotlight appropriately fixed on Momonosuke and Otama, who symbolize the future of Wano. It’s one of the most remarkable chapters in this latest stretch of issues, and perfectly serves as a cap to the conflict in Onigashima.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

