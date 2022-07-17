One Piece Chapter 1054: Fans lose control as leaked spoilers take over Twitter

One Piece Chapter 1054 hints and teases have begun popping up from various reputable spoiler sources all over Twitter. While these are typically done on a weekly basis with minimal fanfare, the series having been on hiatus for one month has made these leaks the first story information fans have received in quite some time.

As a result, nearly the entirety of the series’ Twitter fanbase is reacting to and engaging with these One Piece Chapter 1054 hints and teases. Some consist of GIFs, videos, or images meant to convey a specific aspect of the issue, while others are simply quotes from leakers and those in the know about the chapter.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest One Piece Chapter 1054 hints and teases, as well as the fan reaction to them thus far.

Reactions to One Piece Chapter 1054 hints and teases take over Twitter since fans are ravenous for story info

As aforementioned, the month-long wait for One Piece Chapter 1054 has seemingly starved the series’ fanbase and they are now willing to celebrate even the smallest leak about the upcoming issue. This has led to the series’ hints and teases from leakers and other reputable spoiler sources receiving much more attention than they otherwise do during regular serialization.

With this info being the first relevant plot spoiler fans have received in quite some time, it’s understandable why they are flooding One Piece Twitter. The topic has been trending for quite a few days now, and will likely continue to do so as the issue’s official release date comes closer.

Beyond interaction with these aforementioned hints and teases, fans are sharing their excitement for the series’ return in a number of ways. Expectedly, many are making memes to express their feelings of anticipation and joy about One Piece’s return.

Others are referencing Oda’s recently translated message for fans, which teased great things to come in the series’ imminent final saga. This message in particular has significantly contributed to excitement and hype around the issue, having caused One Piece Chapter 1054 to begin trending several days ago.

Fans are also sharing their excitement about the characters set to appear in the final saga, and they are listing the ones that intrigue them the most. One fan is eager to see Aokiji, Shanks, Garp, Coby, Sabo, and Blackbeard fulfill their roles in the series' closing issues.

The hints from reputable leakers and news sources within the community indicate that we are in for an amazing ride. One hint sees a GIF of Ace’s Entei technique, potentially teasing a return of Sabo, the current owner of the Flare-Flare Fruit.

A few leakers are hyping up the chapter and claiming that fans are not ready for what's to come. It is possible that they might be referencing a double-length issue, which Oda has done in the past upon returning from an extended break.

However, this is only speculation as of now, and likely won’t be confirmed or denied officially until One Piece Chapter 1054 is released. What does seem to be certain is that fans will be able to celebrate the series’ long-awaited return to regular serialization with an amazing issue.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

