One Piece Chapter 1056: Release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

The hype for Eiichiro Oda’s masterpiece’s last saga continues as the release date of One Piece Chapter 1056 draws near. Things have not slowed down even a bit since the manga returned from its long month hiatus two weeks ago, and this week is no exception.

Admiral Greenbull is out of the picture — at least for now — Shanks has goals that fans are unaware of, and the Land of Wano will soon reveal its secrets. With that, t is time to talk about One Piece Chapter 1056’s release date, where fans can read it, and what one can hope will happen in this exciting new addition to the manga series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece’s manga.

Will the Straw Hats leave the Land of Wano behind in One Piece Chapter 1056?

When will One Piece Chapter 1056 be released? Where can you read it?

𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑷𝑰𝑬𝑪𝑬 𝑺𝑷𝑶𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑹 @OP_NEWS2022 #ONEPIECE1055



The Schedule of Remaining Chapters of One Piece in Year 2022



》OFFICIAL RELEASE (Right) & SCANLATION (Left) The Schedule of Remaining Chapters of One Piece in Year 2022》OFFICIAL RELEASE (Right) & SCANLATION (Left) #ONEPIECE1055 The Schedule of Remaining Chapters of One Piece in Year 2022》OFFICIAL RELEASE (Right) & SCANLATION (Left) https://t.co/cakyYn4C1U

Once again, the series will not take a week-long break, meaning that fans can expect One Piece Chapter 1056 to release on Monday, August 8, in Japan at around 1:00 am JST. For the rest of the world, the chapter will come out at the time mentioned below:

Pacific Daylight Time – 8:00 am, August 7

Central Daylight Time – 10:00 am, August 7

Eastern Daylight Time – 11:00 am, August 7

British Summer Time – 4:00 am, August 7

Central European Summer Time– 5:00 am, August 7

Indian Standard Time – 8:30 am, August 7

Philippine Time – 11:00 am, August 7

Australian Central Daylight Time – 00:30 am, August 8

You can read One Piece Chapter 1056 as soon as it comes out on the official websites for the manga. These websites include Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app as well as Viz Media’s Mangaplus site.

The latter allows fans to read the first three and the last three chapters of the manga for free, while both contain the entire series for a fee. If you want to catch up with the adventures Luffy and his friends have been a part of, do so on one of these platforms.

What happened last time?

Kieffer @roadponeglyphs_ #ONEPIECE1055

Robin’s reaction to Law’s ability is the cutest thing ever Robin’s reaction to Law’s ability is the cutest thing ever #ONEPIECE1055Robin’s reaction to Law’s ability is the cutest thing ever https://t.co/xPpfeoqi8q

One Piece Chapter 1055, titled New Era, started by showing fans the celebrations inside the Flower Capital. However, outside the city, Momonosuke, Yamato, and the Scabbards were still fighting Greenbull. The Admiral unleashed the power of his Devil Fruit to become a massive tree monster, draining Raizo from his fluids and leaving him dehydrated.

Below the ground, Sukiyaki was leading Robin and Law towards a secret chamber that resided below the Land of Wano. When Robin and Law looked through a window, they saw an old Land of Wano that was lost to time. Sukiyaki explained that this old country was covered in rainwater after the walls that surrounded it started to grow.

Sigmar 🔴 @sigmarshanks #ONEPIECE1055

Admirals when they see Shanks Admirals when they see Shanks #ONEPIECE1055Admirals when they see Shanks https://t.co/ClSiSkkxOC

When the trio finally made it to the secret chamber, Sukiyaki explained to the pirates that the legendary weapon Pluton is even deeper down the old Wano. In order to obtain it, they will need to destroy the walls that keep the country safe. Neither Robin nor Sukiyaki understood why Oden wanted to accomplish this.

Fans were taken back to the fight to see Momonosuke screaming at Yamato to stop fighting. Yamato will be going away with the Straw Hats soon, so it was now his responsibility to protect his country. His determination was strong enough to grant him access to his dragon powers.

Aramaki’s tree body was destroyed, but he seemed unharmed, growing once again from a single flower on the ground. The Admiral was prepared to fight again but was scared off by Shanks’ powerful Supreme King Haki. The chapter ended with Luffy, Sanji, Zoro, and Jinbe watching the fight from afar and praising Momo for his actions.

What can you expect from One Piece Chapter 1056?

As of yet, no information is available about this upcoming chapter’s plot. Nonetheless, some hints provided by the editors of the manga suggest One Piece Chapter 1056 could focus on the state of the world after the fight against Kaido.

Fans know from Chapter 1054 that the status quo of One Piece’s world was shaken by Luffy and Sabo inspiring people with their actions. The Straw Hats still need to set sail for Laugh Tale, meaning this could also happen next week.

It is likely that in the next couple of days, hints and leaks about One Piece Chapter 1056 will start to be shared via social media. Be sure to keep up with the latest information about this anticipated entry in the manga series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far