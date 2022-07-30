One Piece editor drops major hint for Chapter 1056

With the unofficial release of Chapter 1055 on Thursday, July 28, evening, fans are excitedly looking forward to One Piece Chapter 1056. While no official spoiler information for the issue has been released as of yet, fans do have the editor’s note from Chapter 1055 to begin their discussions and speculations.

Chapter 1055 was incredibly exciting as it established Shanks as one of the strongest Conqueror’s Haki users in the contemporary period. Furthermore, fans suspect that he’ll continue to flex his abilities (or at least have them discussed) in One Piece Chapter 1056 and beyond.

Follow along as this article breaks down the latest editor’s note tease, and elaborates on fan reactions and predictions for One Piece Chapter 1056.

One Piece Chapter 1056 tease from previous issue’s editor's note has fans skeptical about whether they can trust what they’re being told

Fans are already looking ahead to One Piece Chapter 1056 despite Chapter 1055 being released unofficially only a few days ago. Chapter 1055 featured an editor’s note tease for the upcoming chapter, which has fans expecting something major.

Many are simply expressing their excitement and amazement because of the tease. Some are also referencing what the tease says in their theories, which is, “Feelings of collision! What is the future of the world?”

Many seem to feel that the next issue will update fans on the status of both the Shichibukai and the Revolutionary Army. Fans haven’t seen members of the former group since their disbandment quite some time ago. The Revolutionary Army has also not been seen for quite some time. They last reacted to the published news of Sabo.

Some fans also think that they’ll get to see the Shichibukai versus the Marines in the coming issue. However, this is unlikely considering how much time has passed since the disbandment of the Shichibukai dozens of chapters ago.

Others think that the upcoming issue will reveal more info on the state of the world. This is logical considering 1055’s main goals were to establish Wano lore and answer the question of where Pluton is in Wano. Since no further Wano plot points are likely to be introduced, it makes sense to reveal more about the world events to readers.

TJAS @TJAS34702024 @OP_NEWS2022 These comments are always miles away from the actual story @OP_NEWS2022 These comments are always miles away from the actual story

Some are also pointing out how the editor’s comments are vague and often misleading, reminding everyone of their tendency of having no correlation to issue events in the past. As a result, some are considering that the note might be a red herring, meant to excite fans for a collision or battle that will never come.

Sengoku_the_Buddha @Boss_Sengoku @OP_NEWS2022 Didn't the editor say last chapter something about the crew heading to the next island in high morale? The chapter was greenbull fighting the scabbards for the first time, point is don't give these editor comments any weight or value @OP_NEWS2022 Didn't the editor say last chapter something about the crew heading to the next island in high morale? The chapter was greenbull fighting the scabbards for the first time, point is don't give these editor comments any weight or value

Generally speaking, however, fans seem hyped for One Piece Chapter 1056, regardless of what may or may not feature in the issue. Despite Wano continuing to crawl towards its end, fans seem to be happy with the recent chapter. One can only hope that Chapter 1056 manages to satisfy the community as well.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

