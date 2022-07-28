One Piece Episode 1027: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The exciting battle between the Yonko and the Supernovas will continue as soon as One Piece Episode 1027 is released. Big Mom is out of commission for now, falling towards the sea, but that does not mean their Worst Generation is safe since Kaido is still there.

However, the excitement does not stop there, since the number of fights inside the Land of Wano keeps increasing. Chopper and Marco still need to defeat Queen, while the Scabbard are finding new opponents on their quest to find Kanjuro.

Continue reading to learn more about One Piece Episode 1027’s release date and much more.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

The Supernovas will defend Luffy no matter what in One Piece Episode 1027

When will the episode be released? Where can you see it?

Law will prove how strong he is with his sword soon (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

One Piece Episode 1027 will follow the scheduled release the series has been using for a while now. This means the episode will first air in Japan this coming Sunday, July 31, 2022 at around 11:00 am JST. After that, the episode will be released worldwide according to the time listings shown below:

Pacific Daylight time – 7:00 PM, July 30

Central Daylight time – 9:00 PM, July 30

Eastern Daylight time – 10:00 PM, July 30

British Summer time – 3:00 AM, July 31

Central European Summer time– 4:00 AM, July 31

Indian Standard time – 7:30 AM, July 31

Philippine time – 10:00 AM, July 31

Australian Central Daylight time – 11:30 AM, July 31

Sadly, fans in Spain and Latin America will have to wait a few more hours to see the episode. For them, One Piece Episode 1027 will be released on July 31st at 10 am CEST (Spain) and July 31st at 3:00 am PDT (Latin America). As always, you will be able to stream this new episode, alongside all the One Piece anime, on Crunchyroll.

Last episode’s recap

One Piece Episode 1026 started with a deranged Orochi laughing for having set Kaido’s castle aflame. While running in search of Kanjuro, the Scabbards ran into the former shogun. Kin’emon told Orochi to move, but the man was too far gone and took that as an invitation to fight, causing his own demise since the Scabbards made quick work of him.

On the roof, Luffy and the other Supernovas struggled to keep up with Kaido and Big Mom’s powers. The Emperors were quickly losing interest in the fight and wanted to end it as fast as possible. Luffy intervened to remind Kaido that the young pirates were still resolved to win.

Kaido became furious with the Straw Hat Pirate’s words, claiming determination was not going to save their lives. He sent Luffy crashing into the ground and when he was about to kill him, Zoro stood up for his captain. Kaido instead tried to kill Zoro, prompting Luffy to stop him, which surprised the Yonko.

Luffy was able to keep up with Kaido for a little while, but was distracted by Big Mom, allowing Kaido to regain control of the fight. Kid, Law, Killer and Zoro all combined strengths to separate Big Mom from her sentient weapons and sent her flying out of the floating island.

What can you expect from One Piece Episode 1027?

This upcoming episode of One Piece will be titled Defend Luffy! Zoro and Law’s Sword Technique! As the title implies, it will revolve around Zoro and Law trying to keep Kaido from killing an injured Luffy. Big Mom may be gone, but Kaido is still a major threat the Worst Generation has to deal with if they want to live.

To accomplish this, Zoro will have to use his Conqueror Haki, as proven by the preview for the episode.

It seems like Big Mom will also have her own moments in One Piece Episode 1027, considering we can see her floating in the sea, like she is thinking about something. We also hope the episode will continue with other battles happening inside the Land of Wano, like Dogstorm and Jack’s.

𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑷𝑰𝑬𝑪𝑬 𝑺𝑷𝑶𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑹 @OP_NEWS2022 #ONEPIECE1055

#ONEPIECE1027



ONE PIECE CHAPTER 1055 AND EPISODE 1027 RELEASING IN THE SAME WEEK!!!



Both will be focus on "Conqueror Haki"!!! ONE PIECE CHAPTER 1055 AND EPISODE 1027 RELEASING IN THE SAME WEEK!!!Both will be focus on "Conqueror Haki"!!! #ONEPIECE1055 #ONEPIECE1027ONE PIECE CHAPTER 1055 AND EPISODE 1027 RELEASING IN THE SAME WEEK!!!Both will be focus on "Conqueror Haki"!!!🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/fKhzPXuyyD

Fans have been loving the animation and stories the last few episodes have had, praising the people involved with their creation. Let’s hope this new episode will also have an amazing art style and will please fans as much as its predecessors.

