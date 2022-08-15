One Piece Chapter 1057 spoilers reveal new details about the Wano arc ending

Anticipation filled social media last week as spoilers from One Piece Chapter 1057 were finally released to fans by trustworthy leakers such as Jmena and Un-amed. Several pages on Twitter have created a stir as details from the spoilers are being speculated by fans.

Twitter user and reputed leaker EtenBoby has confirmed that fans won't be greeted by the Wano Act 3 end panel like they're hoping to. Instead, the panel would look identical to any other Act conclusion but would say "FINALE" or "THE END." This has confused a lot of people regarding the future of One Piece.

Disclaimer: This article is filled with spoilers and reflects the opinions of the writer and Twitter sources.

One Piece Chapter 1057 spoilers make fans question the future of the series as new details arise

Spoilers at a glance

"Yamato made the decision (last page of 1056) to travel around Wano first, just like Oden."

After a quick hiatus that seemed too long for fans to handle, the four-year-long journey in the land of Wano ends with Chapter 1057, titled "Conclusion." A satisfying ending follows this arc as Luffy and his gang of pirates leave Wano-kuni. At the same time, Yamato, Momonosuke, and Kinemon express their feelings of mutual respect as they bid farewell to Luffy.

Contrary to popular belief, Yamato doesn't join Luffy's crew and wants to explore the land of Wano first and then consider being a pirate later on. Luffy also assures Yamato, Momonosuke, and Kinemon that whenever they feel like venturing out into the open sea, he will find them and take them in.

Momonosuke also receives Luffy's flag and wonders what to do with it after Luffy leaves Wano-kuni with his crew, Law and Kid. Fans familiar with the spoilers will have to agree that the long-awaited conclusion to the Wano arc finally feels wholesome as there's still a major possibility of Yamato joining the Straw Hats.

Final Manga Panel

The only peculiar panel in the whole chapter is the final one, which would have normally said "WANO ACT 3 - THE END," but this panel doesn't mention any act. Instead, "Finale/ the End" can be seen written in the final manga panel of chapter 1057.

Although fans seem to be confused about the abrupt mention of the "Finale," a fair majority agreed that the final act of One Piece is starting to approach us. Fans were left scrambling for future spoilers as they speculated what "Finale" has in store for anyone who has been loyal to the manga for decades.

Final Thoughts

As the series is 80% completed with the conclusion of the Wano Country arc, fans are hyped to see their favorite characters from One Piece finally have the chance to show off their abilities like Shanks.

However, no actual scans from Chapter 1057 have come out as of yet, but they are expected to drop on August 19. Still, fans can expect a detailed summary and raw scans on August 18.

Keep an eye on these dates to make sure you don't miss out on any details regarding the conclusion of the Wano arc as Luffy and his gang embark on their supposedly final journey.

