One Piece Chapter 1058: Release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

The final saga of the Straw Hats’ adventure will soon commence with the upcoming release of One Piece Chapter 1058. Luffy and his friends have already left the Land of Wano and are on their way to the final island, Laugh Tale.

The last chapter focused on Momo’s relationship with the Straw Hat crew, providing fans with an emotional conclusion to the Wano arc. This week’s chapter, which is set to be released on Monday, August 28th, 2022, will be the start of a totally new adventure, one that will most likely test the resolve of our heroes.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1057.

Where will the Straw Hat crew head to in One Piece Chapter 1058?

When will the chapter come out? Where can you read it?

As previously stated, One Piece Chapter 1058 is scheduled for release this coming Monday, August 28th, 2022. The chapter will be released worldwide simultaneously at around 1:00 am JST. Below, you will find a table containing the times at which the chapter will come out, according to the time zone you live in.

Pacific Daylight time – 8:00 am, August 28th

Central Daylight time – 10:00 am, August 28th

Eastern Daylight time – 11:00 am, August 28th

British Summer time – 4:00 pm, August 28th

Central European Summer time– 5:00 pm, August 28th

Indian Standard time – 8:30 pm, August 28th

Philippine time – 11:00 pm, August 28th

Australian Central Daylight time – 00:30 pm, August 29th

Fans who can't wait for Luffy's new adventure to begin can read One Piece Chapter 1058 as soon as it becomes available on sites such as Manga Plus and Shonen Jump +. If you want to read how Luffy’s journey started, you can find all the chapters on these same platforms.

A recap of One Piece chapter 1057

The chapter began with Momonosuke, Yamato, and Kin’emon flying around the Land of Wano. Yamato informed their friends that they would not be joining Luffy and his crew just yet. Momonosuke got jealous because Yamato had the chance to talk to Luffy before he and his crew started to prepare their ship for their new journey.

The new Shogun got angry and started running towards the Thousand Sunny with the intent of confronting Luffy. While he ran, Momonosuke started remembering all the adventures he had with Luffy and the rest. After running for a while, Momonosuke finally arrived at his destination, tackling Luffy to the ground while crying.

The boy was upset because his friends were leaving, despite his pleas for them to remain with him. Luffy told him they could not stay but gave him a Straw Hat flag for Momo to fly over the country. Luffy told Yamato, Kin'emon, and Momo that he would always have a spot on his ship for them if they wanted to become pirates.

The chapter ended with Luffy, Law, and Kid challenging each other to fall down the waterfall that surrounds the Land of Wano, while Momonosuke returned to his palace.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1058?

What is awaiting our heroes? (Image via Toei Animation)

As stated before, One Piece Chapter 1058 will mark the beginning of a new era for Luffy and his friends. The series is fast approaching its end, with this being the last saga before saying goodbye to our favorite characters.

As of now, nothing major about the chapter has been revealed, except for a preview containing Luffy’s iconic Gear V and a warning about the state of the world. This new chapter will most likely contain relevant information about the future of the series.

Will the World Government be involved? (Image via Toei Animation)

As more spoilers and leaks are revealed, fans will have a better idea about the plot of One Piece Chapter 1058. What is a certainty is that we must be prepared to say our final goodbyes to our heroes sooner rather than later.

