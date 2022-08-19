5 anime ships that are a perfect match (& 5 we're glad never happened)

One of the most popular pastimes amongst anime fans is the act of sharing their own anime ships, meaning which characters they would romantically pair up. This hobby is one of the most universally partaken amongst anime fans, leading to serious debate over the anime ships some fans profess.

While no anime ship is universally loved by all fans, there are some that many agree to be a perfect match. These typically spawn from series which leave no question about the relationship status of the characters in question, such as Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood or Naruto.

However, on the flip side, there are also anime ships that many are thankful never ended up happening for one reason or another. Here are five anime ships that are a perfect match and five more we’re glad never happened.

Spy X Family’s Loid & Yor Forger, 4 other perfect match anime ships

1) Edward Elric & Winry Rockbell

Edward (left) and Winry (right) as seen in the series' anime (Image via bones Studio)

One of the most universally beloved anime ships in the entire medium is that of Edward Elric and Winry Rockbell. The two have been best friends since childhood, constantly teasing each other in a friendly way while supporting each other through thick and thin. The events of the series only bring them further together, especially when Winry tries to confront Scar over the death of her parents.

Their ending up together at the end of the canon adaptation of author and illustrator Hiromu Arakawa’s Fullmetal Alchemist manga was incredibly fulfilling and well-received by fans. It’s undoubtedly one of the most beloved ships out there and likely one of the few that comes close to being universally loved.

2) Naruto Uzumaki & Hinata Hyuga

Naruto (left) and Hinata (right) seen as children in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While also seeing similar heights of approval from fans, there are some naysayers regarding the anime ship of Naruto’s eponymous Uzumaki ninja and Hinata Hyuga. Detractors claim that the two rarely interact in a romantic context throughout the series, and while a fair point, each interaction depicts a deep, romantic love for each other.

Furthermore, flashbacks to their childhood towards the end of the series further bolster how great of a pairing this is. Many fans call it one of their favorite canonical ships in the entire medium, emphasizing just how perfect a match this is, according to most fans.

3) Loid Forger & Yor Briar

Yor (left) and Loid (right) as seen in the series' anime (Image via WIT Studio, Cloverworks)

Despite being together under false pretenses, many are pegging Loid Forger and Yor Briar as one of their favorite anime ships in the medium currently. While the two came together in a false marriage for the benefits it provided, there is very clearly a real emotional connection between the two, exacerbated by their shared raising of adoptive daughter Anya Forger.

As a result, many fans have found themselves constantly rooting for this falsified relationship to become legitimized by the series’ end. While only a young, budding fruit of an anime and manga series, many are hopeful that author and illustrator Tatsuya Endo will eventually give the fans what they desperately want to see.

4) Vegeta & Bulma Briefs

Vegeta (left) and Bulma (right) as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While the Dragon Ball franchise sets its focus far from its cast's romantic endeavors, one relationship that has resonated with fans is that of Vegeta and Bulma Briefs. Especially when discussing Vegeta's character arc, it's a significant anime ship that transcends one of the most beloved characters of arguably the most famous anime series ever.

The two are clearly shown to love one another, with a great deal of focus in the series being on Vegeta's coming to terms with the love he has for his family. It also lends itself naturally to some amazing character development from the Prince of All Saiyans himself, further endearing fans to this ship.

5) Inuyasha & Kagome Higurashi

Inuyasha (left) and Kagome (right) as seen in the series' anime (Image via Sunrise Studios)

Finally, Inuyasha's eponymous half-demon and Kagome Higurashi are among the most beloved anime ships in the classic 90s anime series. The two spent the entire series journeying and falling for one another, even if they rarely outwardly admitted it during their adventures.

However, the series end clearly marks the two as a pair, with Kagome forgoing her life in modern Japan to remain in the nation's feudal era with her love. This relationship was further cemented in the sequel series Yashahime, where the two were revealed to have begun building a family in ancient Japan.

One Piece’s Luffy & Hancock, 4 other anime ships we’re glad never happened

1) Kirito & Alice

Kiritio (left) and Alice (right) as seen in the series' anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Sword Art Online: Alicization and its direct canon sequel, War of Underworld, heavily feature Kirito and Alice as its two protagonists. While the two become incredibly close in a platonic sense throughout their adventures, they're never officially made a romantic couple, which is one lack of anime ship that fans are incredibly happy about.

For starters, Kirito has Asuna in the real world, to who he is married in a committed, long-term relationship. Even if Alice is virtual, there are some ethical issues with him cheating on his wife and becoming romantically involved with artificial intelligence. It's simply too weird a ship to ever be generally supported or beloved by fans, even though there are surely some who support it.

2) Ichigo & Hiro

Ichigo (left) and Hiro (right) as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

Darling in the Franxx's Ichigo and Hiro have an incredibly complex relationship throughout the series, made even more complicated by the connotations of its power system. For starters, Hiro's interests lie elsewhere in the form of Zero Two, with whom he ends up being compatible to pilot a Franxx.

This inherently proves the two to be emotionally connected, yet Ichigo continuously forces herself onto Hiro throughout the series regardless. It's a very uncomfortable thing to watch for many fans, and while there are those who support this anime ship, many more are vehemently against it.

3) Monkey D. Luffy & Boa Hancock

Luffy (left) and Hancock (right) as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While there is still plenty of time for One Piece's most hilarious anime ship to come to fruition, many fans are happy it hasn't yet and hope it never does. Fans have often felt that giving Luffy a wife or any romantic interest would take away from his wondrous, child-like mind and demeanor. Some fans go as far as to say it directly conflicts with Luffy's natural desire for freedom and his goal to be the freest on the sea.

While many don't go that far, there is a consensus that shoehorning Luffy into a relationship would be detrimental to his character. There's also the canon implication that Luffy is not interested in romantic or sexual activities, given his immunity to Hancock's Devil Fruit. All things considered, many fans agree that this is one ship that should never happen.

4) Rukia Kuchiki & Ichigo Kurosaki

Rukia (right) and Ichigo (left) as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach's Ichigo Kurosaki and Rukia Kuchiki are, like many others on this list, partners in crime for most of the series. The two even show hints of a romantic relationship in the early stages of the series. Still, it's eventually made clear that this is due to Ichigo's cool, calm, and collected attitude more than anything.

Thankfully, their relationship becomes more friendly than anything else by the time the series reaches its peak. While there are some who support this anime ship, many prefer the two as friends and split them up with their respective canonical romantic partners instead.

5) Naruto Uzumaki & Sakura Haruno

Naruto (left) and Sakura (right) as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Finally, one of the least liked anime ships is the alternative pairing of one of the most generally enjoyed in the medium. Naruto's titular Uzumaki ninja and Sakura Haruno was a ship many fans genuinely feared would happen at one point, especially after the latter confesses her love to the former.

However, this is quickly revealed to be a false confession, bringing joy to many fans of the series during the time. It's the best route to take in the end, with the two's relationship being more of a supportive friendship than a curious, budding love. While Naruto does have feelings for Sakura for the majority of the series, even he eventually realizes that they're not meant to be.

