One Piece Chapter 1058 spoiler tease Carrot's arrival, major bounty changes, and more

As another week begins, so does the leak cycle for One Piece Chapter 1058, starting with the ever-intriguing hints portion of the process. While only a few initial hints have been released thus far, they certainly tease some major reveals when text spoilers finally begin releasing later in the week.

So far, the One Piece Chapter 1058 spoilers seem to suggest an intriguing start to whatever arc will follow in Wano’s footsteps for the series. One major highlight appears to be a disappointing bounty change for some of the Straw Hats, which is yet unconfirmed but is being discussed by less reputable sources within the community.

Follow along as this article breaks down and interprets the latest One Piece Chapter 1058 hints.

One Piece Chapter 1058 hints could be teasing an extra crewmate on the Thousand Sunny

Latest hints for One Piece Chapter 1058

"Fans of a certain fandom might have to endure heavy slander next week...good luck to those individuals." According to DrumzTV:"Fans of a certain fandom might have to endure heavy slander next week...good luck to those individuals." #ONEPIECE1058 According to DrumzTV:"Fans of a certain fandom might have to endure heavy slander next week...good luck to those individuals."

Two major hints for One Piece Chapter 1058 have come out so far, one which suggests a new crewmate on the Thousand Sunny and a still-unconfirmed suggestion that some Straw Hat bounties aren’t raised as high as fans would like.

The first confirmed hint comes from DrumzTV, a relatively new yet trustworthy leaker in the series’ spoiler community. Drumz claims that “fans of a certain fandom may have to endure heavy slander next week,” likely referencing fandoms of characters within the series’ community.

If this ends up being the case, many fans feel Drumz is referencing the Yamato fandom, seemingly suggesting that Carrot will be revealed as a Straw Hat in the next issue. While it’s possible she merely stowed away on board and will still be considered a guest, series author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda will likely jump the shark and make her an official crewmate.

Yamato fans will have to endure slander coming from the rest of the fanbase, especially from the Carrot fanbase. Each of the two crew candidate’s fandoms have been at each other’s throats since the wrap-up of the Wano arc began. While Yamato was technically made a Straw Hat, their fans would no doubt be infuriated to see Carrot join the crew on their ship.

》There are Bounties in this Chapter.



》Zoro/Sanji/Jinbei's bounty are not very high. UNCONFIRMED:》There are Bounties in this Chapter.》Zoro/Sanji/Jinbei's bounty are not very high. #ONEPIECE1058 UNCONFIRMED:》There are Bounties in this Chapter.》Zoro/Sanji/Jinbei's bounty are not very high.

The second hint comes from various less reputable and recognizable sources within the spoiler community for the series. As a result, many are still considering the hint to be unconfirmed but still approaching it as a possibility.

The hint claims that while Straw Hat bounties are revealed in the issue, those of Zoro, Sanji, and Jinbe are somewhat disappointing.

There’s little to no doubt that Zoro and Sanji are north of a billion Beri bounty, considering each of their Wano opponents were also north of a billion. Jinbe is a different situation with Who’s-Who only having a bounty of just over 500 million Beri. As a result, he’s likely still far from the billion Beri bounty mark, potentially in the 700 to 800 million range.

The disappointment in Zoro and Sanji’s bounties most likely stems from them crossing the billion Beri mark but being priced lower than either of the men they defeated during the Wano arc. While such situations have happened before, many fans were hoping for the crew’s strongest members outside of Luffy to see their bounties skyrocket similarly.

Nevertheless, it seems One Piece Chapter 1058 will likely be a disappointment-filled issue for some fans. While these are only the initial hints, with many more to come, fans are already expressing anticipation for what has been teased thus far.

