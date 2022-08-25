One Piece Chapter 1058 spoilers show Buggy begging for his life

Buggy fans may not be happy with the events that will take place in One Piece Chapter 1058. The new Emperor of the Sea has become a controversial character in the series because of his alleged position as the leader of the Cross Guild.

However, One Piece Chapter 1058 spoilers reveal that Buggy may not be as feared and powerful as the World Government has made him appear in the previous chapters. Continue reading to learn more about Buggy’s situation in the upcoming new chapter of Oda’s manga series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1058. Sportskeeda does not claim ownership of any media used in the article unless otherwise specified.

Buggy’s true colors revealed after spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1058 were released

Soon after the events in the Land of Wano, One Piece revealed to fans that Buggy, one of the most hilarious and weakest characters in the series, had somehow obtained the title of Yonko. Apparently, he was given that title for being the leader of a Marine hunting organization called Cross Guild.

Powerful pirates like Crocodile and Mihawk were also a part of this organization, which meant this was not one of Buggy’s farfetched ideas. As a result of these developments, the World Government has started to see Buggy as a major threat due to the subordinates he now has.

However, One Piece Chapter 1058 has proven that not only is Buggy far from being the respected pirate the World Government believes he is, but also not the leader of the Cross Guild. Initial spoilers for the upcoming chapter revealed that Buggy was perceived as the leader of the organization only because his face was placed in the middle of the posters for the guild.

As hilarious as the situation is for fans, Mihawk and Crocodile are extremely annoyed with the clown pirate's actions. Raw scans of One Piece Chapter 1058 showed Buggy begging for his life in front of his comrades, claiming he had no intention of ever becoming the leader of the Cross Guild.

𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑷𝑰𝑬𝑪𝑬 𝑺𝑷𝑶𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑹 @OP_NEWS2022 #ONEPIECE1058

SPOILERS



Mihawk: You’re probably the first and last person to became an Emperor with a simple “Sorry”. Give up your life to show us you mean it.



Crocodile: Embarrassed doesn’t even begin to describe my feelings right now



Buggy:Don’t kill me please! #ONEPIECE1058 SPOILERSMihawk: You’re probably the first and last person to became an Emperor with a simple “Sorry”. Give up your life to show us you mean it.Crocodile: Embarrassed doesn’t even begin to describe my feelings right nowBuggy:Don’t kill me please! #ONEPIECE1058#ONEPIECE1058SPOILERS Mihawk: You’re probably the first and last person to became an Emperor with a simple “Sorry”. Give up your life to show us you mean it.Crocodile: Embarrassed doesn’t even begin to describe my feelings right nowBuggy:Don’t kill me please!

Leaker Etenboby has also given fans a translation of the dialog that is presented in these scenes. In his leaks, we can see how Mihawk and Crocodile are ready to kill Buggy, not only for the mistake made by naming him the leader of Cross Guild but also for his title of Yonko.

Luckily for Buggy, Mihawk and Crocodile will let him live in order to use him as a decoy for their actions. If the World Government believes that everything they do is because Buggy ordered it, the new Emperor will bear the brunt of the blame.

ibs 🎂☀️ @IbsDaDon if i were crocodile i’d be plotting 20 different ways to kill buggy rn if i were crocodile i’d be plotting 20 different ways to kill buggy rn

Buggy is not happy at all about his new life, seeing as he starts crying as soon as he finishes his speech about Cross Guild. Now that they have a pawn to take the blame for them, Mihawk and Crocodile can begin the plans they had for Cross Guild without any hindrance in sight.

Final thoughts

Buggy as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Chapter 1058 is finally giving fans some context on how Buggy became an Emperor. For a few weeks now, fans have been wondering how on earth someone like Buggy got people like Mihawk and Crocodile to work for him. Unfortunately for the clown pirate, his titles as leader of the Cross Guild and Emperor of the Sea will only be for show.

The true masterminds behind the new Marine hunting organization are still Mihawk and Crocodile. Fans are still unsure of their next move, though it will almost certainly be something big now that they have Buggy to take the fall for them.

Crocodile as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

The existence of an organization like Cross Guild inside One Piece’s universe is a reflection of the chaos that reigns right now. The World Government is losing supporters with each passing second, something that will definitely play a major role in the story soon.

There are still a few days left before the official release of One Piece Chapter 1058. Nonetheless, with all the new information about the Straw Hat Pirates and Buggy’s new guild, fans are more excited than ever for what comes next in the franchise.

