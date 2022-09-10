One Piece Chapter 1059's reveal of Shakky as Kuja royalty receives heavy praise from fans

With the unofficial release of One Piece Chapter 1059, fans are raving about nearly every aspect of the issue. While fans may be talking about different aspects of the issue in social media discussions, it’s clear that the chapter had something for everyone within.

Focusing mainly on catching readers up to the state of the world following Wano, One Piece Chapter 1059 sees much of its pages take place in Amazon Lily. Here, fans finally discover what happened after the Marines’ assault on the island, as well as what potential consequences may come from its tumultuous conclusion.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down fans’ reactions to One Piece Chapter 1059.

One Piece Chapter 1059 showered with praise from fans amidst engaging, exciting, and informative issue

Fan reaction

mugiwara no saki🍖🍖💖// cw: fairy tail @strawhatsaki2 🤣 #ONEPIECE1059 Hancock turned not only two of Blackbeard’s commanders into stone but also several Marines & a Navy Vice Admiral, yet y’all were seriously convinced she was gonna lose against Koby Hancock turned not only two of Blackbeard’s commanders into stone but also several Marines & a Navy Vice Admiral, yet y’all were seriously convinced she was gonna lose against Koby💀🤣 #ONEPIECE1059 https://t.co/1PoYjHtJdo

The battle for Amazon Lily, as seen in One Piece Chapter 1059, has been one of the most dominant aspects of discussion regarding the issue since its unofficial release.

Fans particularly praise Blackbeard and Hancock as seen during the battle, with neither coming away looking particularly weak or ineffective.

The two’s quick skirmish in the issue is also being heavily praised, especially for its portrayal of Blackbeard as a truly dominant and scary threat within the series’ world.

Fans also praise Hancock here for her ice-cold standstill with the Yonko, where she essentially forces him to call her bluff regarding the lives of his crewmates.

#ONEPIECE1059 Shakkys reveal that she's the ex-empress of Amazon Lily was so minor but so brilliant it was one of my favorite parts about the chapter. I wanna take a minute to look back at all the hints Oda's placed before the reveal to show how its been right under our noses Shakkys reveal that she's the ex-empress of Amazon Lily was so minor but so brilliant it was one of my favorite parts about the chapter. I wanna take a minute to look back at all the hints Oda's placed before the reveal to show how its been right under our noses#ONEPIECE1059 https://t.co/vjrVdBHoKe

One aspect of the issue which is being heavily discussed in small groups, is the reveal of Silvers Rayleigh’s wife, Shakuyaku, as a former Amazon Lily empress from two generations prior.

It’s also revealed that she was the captain of the Kuja pirates during this time, which has fans incredibly excited and also grateful for such a reveal.

Monkey D. Elmi @KingThePirates Never noticed this foreshadowing. This explains why Shakky knew Boa Hancock would hide Luffy on the Island of Woman. Rayleigh called it a woman’s intuition but it was because Shakky was a former Kuja Empress. #ONEPIECE1059 #ONEPIECE1059 SPOILERS Never noticed this foreshadowing. This explains why Shakky knew Boa Hancock would hide Luffy on the Island of Woman. Rayleigh called it a woman’s intuition but it was because Shakky was a former Kuja Empress. #ONEPIECE1059 #ONEPIECE1059SPOILERS https://t.co/SHYulFiP5q

One of the most impactful aspects of this reveal is that fans finally have a means of explaining how Rayleigh knew where Amazon Lily was without a Log Pose. Even his time as a Roger Pirate couldn’t explain this, since Amazon Lily is located in the Calm Belt and the Pirate King’s former crew never sailed those seas.

Oda after coming off of hiatus and dropping the most recent chapters post-wano Oda after coming off of hiatus and dropping the most recent chapters post-wano #ONEPIECE1059 Oda after coming off of hiatus and dropping the most recent chapters post-wano https://t.co/v3DNWbCddJ

It also explains why Shakuyaku wrote a note to Gloriosa following Rayleigh’s arrival at Amazon Lily after the Marineford War. Furthermore, it explains why Sandersonia and others present all reacted with such reverence, respect, and gratitude upon hearing Shakky’s name.

After several hundred chapters, One Piece Chapter 1059 has finally given fans an answer to this question.

The foreshadowing of her being a Kuja tribeswoman is receiving particularly heavy praise from fans, with many citing it as one of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s best slow-burns.

This is also likely due to Oda taking a step back and deepening the lore on a previously introduced character, rather than introducing completely new characters as has been a recent trend.

#ONEPIECE1059 We gon ignore how Marco just lil bro'd Shanks We gon ignore how Marco just lil bro'd Shanks 💀#ONEPIECE1059 https://t.co/q4yR0wVD10

While fans are focusing on specific parts of One Piece Chapter 1059 in social media discussions, the issue as a whole was incredibly engaging. In addition to the above reveals, fans were also introduced to the Seraphim, piquing readers’ interests with their Lunarian features in their apparently Pacifista-based bodies.

Many also praised the quick Marco, Shanks, and Yamato cameos in the issue’s opening pages, serving as an explanation for where Marco went and why Yamato stayed in Wano.

It also gives fans the true reason for their staying behind, rather than simply attributing it to Oden having journeyed Wano before Yamato, which upset some fans for being too shallow.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

