One Piece chapter 1060 spoilers tease the possible death of a major character

The most recent spoilers of One Piece chapter 1060 have caused panic amongst fans due to the presumed death of one of the most popular characters, Sabo. Fans believe the new Emperor of the flame has died due to the destruction of the Kingdom of Lulusia, where Sabo was calling Dragon from a moment before. Continue reading to learn more about this topic.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for One Piece chapter 1060.

Im might have killed Sabo in One Piece chapter 1060

Why do fans think Sabo may have died?

The leaks about One Piece chapter 1060’s plot that have been circulating online made it clear that Im destroyed the Kingdom of Lulusia. This spoiler has been confirmed by many of the most reputable leakers in the community. Within seconds, the entire kingdom was obliterated, leaving nothing behind.

Sadly, moments before the destruction of the kingdom, Sabo was making a call to his comrades in the Revolutionary Army headquarters from inside Lulusia. The Marines have been looking for Sabo since the news about the murder of King Cobra was made public. They eventually tracked him down to Lulusia, a land Im was willing to destroy to prevent Sabo from returning home.

Spoilers for One Piece chapter 1060 reveal that Sabo was not the one who killed Cobra, as said by the Emperor of the Flame himself. They also confirmed that Sabo discovered Im sitting atop the Empty Throne, where no one should have been seated. This implies that Im and the World Government killed Sabo to prevent him from talking about the enigmatic ruler.

Could Sabo be alive?

Sabo as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece is a series known for the massive number of fake deaths that have been used in its story. Many of the characters fans thought had died returned a couple of chapters later as if nothing had happened. Sabo could be joining the list of characters that have miraculously survived a certain death.

The Emperor of the Flame has not been confirmed dead by any of the recent leaks about One Piece chapter 1060. This might mean that Sabo is still alive, just extremely injured after Im’s attack. This could come into play later in the series, with Sabo returning to the Revolutionary Army headquarters with information about a mysterious figure inside Pangaea Castle.

Sabo may have used his powers to survive (Image via Toei Animation)

Unfortunately, there is also a high probability that Sabo has been killed by Im in One Piece chapter 1060. The Kingdom of Lulusia was completely destroyed after the attack by the World Government. Sabo would need a miracle to survive a catastrophe of that magnitude.

Final thoughts

Im may be Luffy's final challenge (Image via Toei Animation)

Although it is still not confirmed, there is a high chance that Sabo has perished at the hands of the ominous Im. One Piece chapter 1060 seems to be the beginning of the end for the manga series, making Sabo’s demise the first of many we will see during this last saga.

It is heartbreaking to see another one of the most popular characters in the series die without having the chance to fight back. If Sabo indeed perished during the destruction of the Kingdom of Lulusia, Luffy would be broken, as the Emperor of the Flame was his last remaining sibling.

Nonetheless, there is still hope amongst fans that Sabo managed to survive the attack somehow. We will have to wait until the official release of One Piece chapter 1060 to see if there are any clues about Sabo’s fate in it.

