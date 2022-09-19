One Piece chapter 1061: Release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

One Piece chapter 1061 will be released soon, to the delight of the confused and shocked fans of the series. A while back, Oda said that fans should prepare for an intense experience as the series comes to an end. After the recent revelations, it seems like this last saga will be a harsh experience for fans to read.

Last week’s chapter gave fans a small tease about what Luffy’s true dream could be by showing the reactions of the people who heard it. It also gave Sabo fans a heart attack, leaving the young man’s fate a mystery once more. What could One Piece chapter 1061 be about? Will it reveal what happened to Sabo? Continue reading to learn more about its release and what to expect.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece manga series.

Will Jewelry Bonney ally with the Straw Hat crew in One Piece chapter 1061?

When will the chapter be released? Where can you read it?

One Piece chapter 1061 is scheduled for release on Monday, September 26, at around 1 am JST. Unlike last week’s chapter, which was delayed due to the Super Typhoon that hit Japan a couple of weeks back, this chapter is expected to be on time. Below, you will find a list of the times the chapter will become available, according to your time zone.

Pacific Daylight time – 8 am, September 25

Central Daylight time – 10 am, September 25

Eastern Daylight time – 11 am, September 25

British Summer time – 4 pm, September 25

Central European Summer time– 5 pm, September 25

Indian Standard time – 8:30 pm, September 25

Philippine time – 11 pm, September 25

Australian Central Daylight time – 00:30 pm, September 26

Fans can read One Piece chapter 1061 in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ and Viz Media’s Manga Plus. These are the official apps and websites for the series, so we encourage fans to use them, as doing so supports the official release. All previous chapters of the manga series are available for fans to read in the Shonen Jump+ app.

What can fans expect from One Piece chapter 1061?

Bonney as seen in the series (Image via Toei Animation)

At this point in the franchise, fans are expecting One Piece chapter 1061 to give them more information about the destruction of the Lulusia Kingdom. This is the second time in a short period that fans have been left wondering if Sabo is still alive or has been effectively killed by his enemies. Sadly, it is likely that we will not find out about his fate for a long time.

There is a high likelihood of this upcoming chapter dealing with the Straw Hats’ conversation with Jewelry Bonney, whom they found stranded during the last chapter. What or who was able to leave one of the Supernovas alone at sea has not been disclosed, which is why there is a possibility that One Piece chapter 1061 will reveal what occurred with the woman’s crew.

There is a strong chance that this new chapter will deal with an entirely new plotline. Lately, the manga has focused exponentially more on the former Warlords of the sea than on other characters. Fans have been speculating that the three Warlords, who have yet to reappear in the series, will do so soon.

What happened in One Piece chapter 1060?

Luffy talking about his dream (Image via Shueisha)

The chapter started with the Straw Hat crew reading about the news they missed during their time in the land of Wano. After getting acquainted with the new state of the world, Luffy told his friends about his true motivation for becoming Pirate King. The dream received various reactions from his crewmates.

Far from there, in the Lulusia Kingdom, Sabo was explaining to Dragon what happened during the Levely. Without warning, the entire Kingdom was obliterated by Im-sama, who used a mysterious weapon to accomplish this goal. The chapter ended with the Straw Hat crew coming across a young-looking Jewelry Bonney in the middle of a massive storm.

