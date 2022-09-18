One Piece Chapter 1060: How will Sabo survive that cliffhanger?

Manga readers have to wonder how Sabo will escape his situation in One Piece Chapter 1060. He was last seen near the Lulusia Kingdom, having barely escaped the Levely with his life.

Sabo was just letting the Revolutionary Army know about a mysterious person sitting on the Empty Throne. However, a light is seen in the sky, right before raining down complete destruction on Lulusia.

The Five Elders believed that Sabo was in the wrong place at the right time, which means he wasn't the intended target. Regardless, One Piece Chapter 1060 ends with yet another Sabo cliffhanger. It remains to be seen how Luffy's sworn brother can escape that massive explosion.

There has to be some way Sabo can survive past One Piece Chapter 1060

It's highly unlikely that he will die

This needs to be established before going any further. Right away, readers can safely assume that Sabo will survive. He is a major character with a deep connection to Luffy. Furthermore, he also inherited Ace's will by consuming his former Devil Fruit, the Mera Mera no Mi.

It wouldn't make sense to reintroduce Sabo back into the story, only for him to let Ace down in the end. If he were to die, it should take place at the end of the chapter, not in the middle of it. Sabo is also unlikely to suffer an off-screen death with very little foreshadowing.

For the most part, Eiichiro Oda is quite hesitant about killing off major characters unless it's a flashback. His writing style isn't anything like Robert Kirkman's or George R.R. Martin's. If Sabo were to meet his end by One Piece Chapter 1060, there would be a dramatic build-up to it.

There is a very interesting Reddit theory in regards to Sabo

Reddit user m_agus brought up a very interesting theory in regards to One Piece Chapter 1060. They used the above panels to demonstrate the lighting differences between Sabo and the citizens of Lulusia Kingdom.

He is not looking up into the sky but rather across a distance. Meanwhile, the citizens are looking straight above their heads. Based on the differences between shadows, m_agus believes that Sabo is looking at the sky from a 45 degree angle. They propose the idea that he is somewhere on a ship or another island.

At the very least, m_agus offers a reasonable explanation as to why Sabo might not get hit by Imu-sama's attack. It will likely be a while before Oda reveals what happened to Sabo in One Piece Chapter 1060. Manga readers can only go off contextual clues based on the panels they are given.

Other potential explanations

Some readers believe there are other ways that Sabo could survive One Piece Chapter 1060. One possibility revolves around his Logia Devil Fruit, which allows him to remain intangible by turning into fire.

There is also the possibility that he could learn flying techniques, since the likes of Crocodile and Smoker can do the same with their Logia powers. This would prevent Sabo from drowning in the water. If worst comes to worst, perhaps he could land on some leftover wreckage.

In any case, Sabo does have a good chance at survival in One Piece Chapter 1060. He still has a much larger role to play.

