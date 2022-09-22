One Piece chapter 1061 spoilers reveal a gripping conversation between Luffy, Bonney, and Jinbe

With just a couple more days before its official reveal, the spoilers of One Piece chapter 1061 are running rampant amongst the community. A recent one has revealed that Bonney, Jinbe, and Luffy will chat about the events that led them to their current situation. They will talk about everything, from Luffy’s Gear V to Bonney’s crew. Continue reading to learn more about their conversation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece chapter 1061.

Bonney will bring up Luffy’s new wanted poster in One Piece chapter 1061

After being separated from the rest of the Straw Hat crew, Luffy, Jinbe, Chopper, and Bonney will have a chance to talk about the events that transpired before their accident. Based on the spoilers of One Piece chapter 1061, the first one to talk will be Bonney, who will question Luffy about his depiction of the wanted poster printed after the Wano arc.

The woman will be curious as to why Luffy’s hair is white and why he looks so different in the image. Luffy will reveal to her that the image was based on his new form, Gear V. The Straw Hat captain will refer to this transformation as a form of him becoming free.

The pink-haired woman will then speak to Jinbe, expressing her surprise at learning that the former Warlord is now a member of the Straw Hat crew. The Fishman will go on to ask Bonney where her crew is, as the Straw Hats found her alone without any signs of her ship nearby. The woman will reply that she sailed alone and her ship was swallowed by a monster made of metal.

Speculations

Luffy in Gear V mode (Image via Shueisha)

Upon learning that Bonney had no idea about Luffy obtaining access to his Gear V mode, we can almost guarantee that this was intentionally done by the World Government. As stated by Luffy, his latest transformation is a depiction of freedom, more specifically the Sun God Nika. The World Nobles most likely do not want news about the new Joy Boy spread around.

This is why they tried so hard to keep any information about Luffy’s new state a secret. The resurgence of the Sun God Nika’s avatar would only cause more chaos for the Celestial Dragons.

Why was Bonney traveling alone? (Image via Toei Animation)

The spoilers for One Piece chapter 1061 also reveal that Bonney decided to travel alone for some unknown reason. It is likely that she was either looking for something special or trying to run away from someone. More information about her motives will be revealed once the chapter comes out.

Final thoughts

Jinbe as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

It is good to know that despite our heroes’ situation, they will still have time to sit around and chat for a bit. It is unknown what will happen to them next, or when they will reunite with the rest of the crew, so giving them a chance to bond is a good way to pass the time. However, this seemingly inconspicuous conversation also gave fans a deeper insight into the world of One Piece.

One Piece chapter 1061 is just a few days away from being made available for fans to read. Once it is released, we will have a better understanding of how significant the conversation between our heroes will be for the future of the series.

