One Piece Chapter 1062's latest hints suggest Vegapunk's true form to not have appeared yet

With the series’ break week coming to an end, leakers are finally starting to release their initial hints for One Piece Chapter 1062. While only two hints have been released as of this article’s writing, they appear to indicate that fans have yet to meet the true Vegapunk.

However, the revelation wasn't news to fans as they theorized about this long before the first One Piece Chapter 1062 hints were released. In fact, some already have quite an elaborate theory on who the "Vegapunk" fans were introduced to in the previous issue truly is.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest One Piece Chapter 1062 hints and the theories surrounding them.

One Piece Chapter 1062’s latest hints seem to promise exciting, informational issue ahead

The first hint for the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1062 came in the early morning of October 1 from Redon, the lead leaker for the series. His hint consisted of a reaction GIF, which sees someone saying "I knew it" with an excited and satisfied look on their face.

The second hint was released by reputable series news compiler @OP_NEWS2022, just a few hours after Redon’s original hint. They posted a picture of the Vegapunk fans were introduced to in the previous issue, with the caption reading,

“NOT the “Real” Vegapunk.”

Based on the combined meaning of both these hints, fans believe that the Vegapunk they were previously introduced to isn't the real Vegapunk. However, this is a conclusion that fans had already reached, with the hints merely confirming that their hunches were correct.

Many quickly noticed that the individual who claimed to be Vegapunk in the previous issue bore a striking resemblance to Vinsmoke Sora, Sanji’s mother. One of the most obvious similarities amidst the three was their parting their hair in the same style, with each covering one eye.

There’s also the fact that the story of Germa 66, which fans hear in the Whole Cake Island arc, also has a character named Sora. This Sora is said to "walk across the sea" and "team up with a transforming robot and seagull." The transforming robot could be the mech that fans see Vegapunk walk out of to introduce herself, while the seagull is clearly emblematic of the Marines and World Government.

This children's story is also said to be based on the "true exploits of heroes within the Marines," suggesting Vegapunk may be the Sora from that story. Some fans are saying that Vegapunk could be related to Sora and Sanji, thus explaining why one of their robotic creations is modeled to look like Vinsmoke Sora herself.

Fans are also pointing out that they’re still unaware of who gave Sora the drug that stopped Vinsmoke Judge’s lineage manipulation in her children. Some argue that such an act would necessarily require a very advanced knowledge of DNA, citing the fact that Egghead Island's technology is said to be 500 years in the future.

In any case, fans are certain that some relationship between Vegapunk and Vinsmoke Sora will be revealed sometime soon, whether in One Piece Chapter 1062 or beyond.

