One Piece Chapter 1064 indicates that Big Mom may not be dead after all

It turns out that Big Mom's death wasn't directly confirmed in One Piece Chapter 1064.

Viz Media is directly responsible for providing English translations of the One Piece manga. Some readers, however, don't bother waiting until Sunday for the official release. Many of them read the rough translations on a Thursday or Friday, which might cause problems if statements are misconstrued.

That was indeed the case for One Piece Chapter 1064. Initial spoilers caused many readers to believe that Big Mom's fate was decided. However, it turns out that Pudding's choice of words is very different in the official translations. It changes the entire context of her conversation.

Manga readers have jumped the gun on Big Mom's fate in One Piece Chapter 1064

T.D.A @TeeDeeA_ #ONEPIECE1064 Yeah, Big Mom is definitely still alive. Oda you are not slick! Yeah, Big Mom is definitely still alive. Oda you are not slick! 😁 #ONEPIECE1064 https://t.co/tSsmZzWqj7

One Piece Chapter 1064 has a scene where Pudding is speaking to the Blackbeard Pirates. While imprisoned in her cell, she remarks on how they shouldn't get overconfident in their abilities.

Pudding makes the following statement in an official release from Viz Media:

"If mama is still alive, you won't be talking like that much longer!!"

Note how she uses the state-of-being verb "is" rather than "was." Pudding leaves open the possibility that her mother could be alive by One Piece Chapter 1064. Earlier translations used "was" instead of "is," making it seem like she believed that Big Mom was dead.

Of course, Pudding and the Blackbeard Pirates weren't there in Wano Country when Big Mom fell into the lava. The underwater volcano erupted sometime later, but nobody really knows what happened to her.

What is known is that she's currently missing in action by One Piece Chapter 1064.

Why did the community jump to conclusions?

One Piece Chapter 1064 highlights a major issue within the community. More often than not, some manga readers never wait for the official translations. For extra context, spoilers are generally leaked on a Monday or Tuesday, while raw scans usually drop on a Thursday or Friday.

Leakers often push a specific agenda in what they report. The initial spoilers indicated that Big Mom was presumably dead, but that clearly isn't the case with Viz Media's official release of the chapter. The problem is that most people base their reactions on spoilers and rough translations.

One Piece Chapter 1064 isn't the first time something like this has happened. There was confusion over Hiyori's statements back in One Piece Chapter 1057, all because the initial spoilers mixed up singular and plural nouns. It's very easy to get lost in translation between two completely different languages.

Big Mom's fate is still left up in the air

(Joe) Three Skull Theories @3SkullJoe #ONEPIECE1064



So we can reel back that 'Big Mom is confirmed dead' agenda.



If anything, Pudding's dialogue is more of a set up for her to still be alive than it is confirmation of her death So we can reel back that 'Big Mom is confirmed dead' agenda.If anything, Pudding's dialogue is more of a set up for her to still be alive than it is confirmation of her death #ONEPIECE1064 So we can reel back that 'Big Mom is confirmed dead' agenda. If anything, Pudding's dialogue is more of a set up for her to still be alive than it is confirmation of her death https://t.co/6Y9bXfRy3q

Manga readers will need to hold off from claiming Big Mom is dead. Eiichiro Oda still uses uncertain language when describing her current whereabouts. Regardless, he does make a point that older generations must give way to the new, based on Pudding's conversation with the Blackbeard Pirates.

Either way, it's clear that Pudding still has a role to play in the story. She might need help from the Straw Hats in the very near future. She could potentially awaken the ability to decipher Poneglyphs. Even if Big Mom couldn't make use of those powers, Blackbeard will certainly make the attempt.

