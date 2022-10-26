One Piece chapter 1064 possibly hints at Blackbeard’s future demise

One Piece chapter 1064 is a reminder that Devil Fruits may provide many strengths, but they are not without weaknesses.

The Heart Pirates have put up a great fight against the Blackbeard Pirates. Law's crew fares very well in a sea battle, since most of his subordinates can swim underwater for offensive and defensive purposes. This puts the Blackbeard Pirates at a huge disadvantage since they can't get near water.

Manga readers have always wondered how Blackbeard will eventually go down. One Piece chapter 1064 opens up about the possibility of the Blackbeards' drowning. The Blackbeard Pirates are adamant about collecting Devil Fruits, which could be their eventual downfall.

Note: This article reflects the author's personal views.

One Piece chapter 1064 suggests that Blackbeard needs to be careful around the ocean

The heavy emphasis on Devil Fruit weaknesses

Shonen Jump @shonenjump One Piece, Ch. 1,064: The worst of the Worst Generation square off as Law battles Blackbeard! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3DeVZ4w One Piece, Ch. 1,064: The worst of the Worst Generation square off as Law battles Blackbeard! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3DeVZ4w https://t.co/FslnXdKfPj

One Piece chapter 1064 brings to mind the main weakness of every single Devil Fruit user. They are susceptible to drowning right as they hit the water. Trafalgar Law already took notice during his encounter with Blackbeard. Here's what he brings up in the middle of their ongoing fight:

"So all of your officers have powers now? Which means they all share the same weakness-- the sea!"

Blackbeard responded with a simple but effective statement:

"But the benefits are worth the risk! That's how the Devil Fruits work!!!"

The Blackbeard Pirates have very strong Devil Fruits, but they struggle in sea warfare. One Piece chapter 1064 is a great showcase for the Heart Pirates. Penguin and Sacchi have been able to launch surprise attacks on Blackbeard's ship without taking any damage.

The Blackbeard Pirates are overly reliant on Devil Fruit powers

Jake🏄🏿‍♂️ @MarshallDJake I like the theory that the Blackbeard Pirates will all drown since they’re all DF users. I like the theory that the Blackbeard Pirates will all drown since they’re all DF users.

Blackbeard has always been a risk taker long before One Piece chapter 1064. However, at some point those gambles will no longer pay off. His luck cannot last him forever, especially in the final saga.

It remains to be seen if a Devil Fruit user will ever die from drowning. Based on the events from the most recent chapter, the Blackbeard Pirates would definitely be solid contenders. It is only fitting that people who rose to power through Devil Fruits would be undone by them.

It might not mean anything, but it is interesting to note that Blackbeard named his fellow crew members "Titanic Captains." For reference, RMS Titanic is infamous for sinking into the bottom of the ocean back in 1912.

The series has yet to have a Devil Fruit user die by drowning

One Piece chapter 1064 brings to mind a very peculiar thought. While the series has lasted over 25 years, there is yet to be a single instance where a prominent Devil Fruit user has drowned in water. Luffy has fallen into the sea plenty of times, only for a fellow Straw Hat to pull him back up.

Perhaps the closest instance was during the Zou Arc. Zunesha destroyed Jack's entire fleet with a swing of his powerful trunk, sending the Beasts Pirates commander to the bottom of the ocean floor. However, since Jack is a Fish-Man, he managed to survive the encounter.

One Piece chapter 1064 brings up a very good discussion point for the future. Readers will have to wait and see what ultimately happens to Blackbeard and his entire crew. His luck will eventually run out when Luffy finally defeats him.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes