One Piece chapter 1065 hints at reveal on how Vegapunk split his soul, and more

WIth the series’ break week now concluded, leakers have begun posting their hints for the upcoming, highly-anticipated One Piece chapter 1065. While the hints are typically posted to various forum sites and Twitter accounts, Twitter user @OP_HINTS2022 thankfully compiles the biggest hints onto one Twitter account each week.

Furthermore, the hints for One Piece chapter 1065 are some of the most abstract ones seen in quite some time. Even reaction hints, typically known for indicating something about the issue based on what’s currently happening are somewhat ambiguous, thanks to the text within said hints.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest One Piece chapter 1065 hints in their entirety.

One Piece Chapter 1065 hints difficult to decipher, but seemingly imply information about Vegapunk’s soul-splitting

Current hints

The first hint for One Piece chapter 1065 came from lead series leaker Redon on Sunday, October 30, 2022. The hint features Alan Grant from the Jurassic Park franchise, played by Sam Neil, saying that “now it all makes sense.” Normally, this would be an easy hint to decipher, but with everything going on in the series currently, it could mean a number of things.

On its own, the hint seemingly most likely refers to something regarding Blackbeard’s goals, which are still somewhat ambiguous and may be revealed to Law (and readers) in the issue. Another major option is something to do with Vegapunk, whether it be regarding his alliance with Dragon or how he was able to split his soul. The latter, however, makes significantly more sense in light of some other hints.

The next One Piece chapter 1065 hint came from Twitter user and reputable series leaker @YonkouProd (Yonkou Productions) on Sunday, October 30, 2022. The hint features a line from Kendrick Lamar's song Mortal Man. The line reads, “When s**t hit the fan, is you still a fan?”

This hint most likely refers to Vegapunk’s alliance with Dragon or some action he takes against the Straw Hats in the issue. Considering many have been fans of Vegapunk thus far based on his involvement in this arc, it would make sense for this line to refer to him and how fans feel about him. One such other candidate could be Bartholomew Kuma, who is an old fan-favorite.

The third One Piece chapter 1065 hint comes from Redon once more, and features a gif with a spinning device that represents the Pythagorean theorem in action. The center is a right-angle triangle with an a, b, and c side, and there are squares on the outside of the triangle representing a^2, b^2, and c^2.

One of the most likely explanations for this hint is something to do with Vegapunk splitting his soul into several bodies. There’s almost nothing else going on in the story currently which this hint would make sense with. The only other option would be an explanation of how Blackbeard can use multiple Devil Fruits, but it’s unlikely that fans will learn this information in the upcoming issue, let alone any time soon.

The fourth and final hint from veritable sources comes from Yonkou Productions, showing Doc Brown from the Back to the Future series saying “I always dreamed of seeing the future. This hint is one of the easiest to decipher for the issue, clearly referring to Egghead Island and its futuristic advancements.

Vegapunk most likely shows off something particularly impressive on his island to elicit such a reaction from leakers for One Piece chapter 1065.

