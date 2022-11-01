One Piece chapter 1065 (Initial Spoilers): A new Seraphim appears amidst Vegapunk-centric revelations

One Piece chapter 1065’s initial spoilers were released late on Monday, October 31, rounding out an exciting month for the series with some very informative spoilers. Fans can expect the upcoming issue to be a massive information dump, both for the series' overall lore and for Vegapunk and Egghead Island.

One Piece chapter 1065 also sees a new Seraphim debut and attack Sanji’s group. However, it’s not clear where this Seraphim came from or why it’s attacking, with previous issues implying Vegapunk to be in control of the Seraphim. Spoilers unfortunately don’t specify how this fight began, meaning readers can only speculate as to what happened.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest One Piece chapter 1065 spoilers.

One Piece chapter 1065 introduces final 3 Vegapunks, makes major revelations about Ancient Kingdom

One Piece chapter 1065’s initial spoilers were first broken by Redon on Monday night, before being published to Twitter by a reputable series news account @OP_NEWS2022. The spoilers begin by confirming a special color spread for the issue dedicated to One Piece Film: Red.

The spoilers then immediately dive into the issue’s events, which begin with Seraphim Jinbe attacking Sanji’s group. It’s unclear exactly how this came about, with spoilers not specifying and the attack not making sense based on what’s known about the Seraphim and where Sanji currently is. Nevertheless, spoilers claim that the Seraphim attack them.

The issue’s spoilers then specify that the other 3 Vegapunks are revealed, with Edison and Pythagoras being robots. York, the final Vegapunk, is apparently the one responsible for eating for the other Vegapunks. This may imply that he is the main Stella body, especially if he’s responsible for getting the other Vegapunks the nutrients and energy they need.

One Piece chapter 1065 spoilers then take a sharp turn, addressing Egghead Island’s technology and nickname as "the island of the future." It's allegedly revealed that it's the island of the past because "its technology is similar" to that of the Ancient Kingdom's.

While certainly unexpected and a bit shocking, it does make sense in hindsight. Considering many believe Im-sama to have wiped out the Lulucia Kingdom with the Ancient Weapon Uranus, this explains why such a high-tech weapon is from such an antiquated time. It also further explains the World Government’s decision to erase anything from the Void Century and make it illegal to study.

Finally, One Piece chapter 1065 spoilers end by specifying that, at the end of the issue, Luffy’s group finds some very old robots. Considering the previous revelations regarding the Ancient Kingdom and its technology, it’s entirely likely that these robots are actually from the Ancient Kingdom itself. This would also explain how Vegapunk is able to apparently recreate Ancient Kingdom technology.

Assuming these spoilers to be true, this issue of One Piece seems to be one of the most informative in recent memory. The chapter contains information on both Vegapunk and the Ancient Kingdom, the former being the most pressing current mystery and the latter being one of the series’ overarching mysteries.

While there are some questions based on the issue’s initial spoilers, One Piece chapter 1065 seems set to be a great issue overall.

